5 Anime movies that changed the game (& 5 no one remembers)

Since the industry's inception, anime movies have played a key role in its evolution. While the series provides a continuous flow within the anime industry, movies serve as milestones, marking significant checkpoints in its development.

Over the years, some movies have established themselves as industry game changers, often bringing innovations that led to notable changes. This list features iconic anime movies that will always be remembered as game changers, along with a few that were once popular but have faded in popularity over time.

Spirited Away, Your Name, and 3 other game-changing anime movies

1) Perfect Blue (1998)

Perfect Blue is one of the anime movies that changed the game (Image via Madhouse)

The 1998 cult classic anime movie, Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue, changed the anime industry forever. The film not only demonstrated that it can realistically address adult themes, but also pushed several boundaries that inspired others who followed.

The way Perfect Blue blurred the lines between hallucinations and reality is a trait rarely seen in other movies. Not only did the movie cement itself, but Satoshi Kon also became a pioneer in creating psychological thrillers with his debut film, making himself one of the boldest names in the industry.

2) Spirited Away (2001)

Spirited Away is one of the anime movies that changed the game (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The Oscar-winning 2001 anime movie, Spirited Away by Hayao Miyazaki, changed how the world viewed anime forever. By winning the award, the anime movie cemented its place alongside major names like Disney and Pixar, being the only non-English hand-drawn movie to achieve this.

Spirited Away set a new standard for what hand-drawn animation can be, reaching a level of composition that many others couldn't match. Moreover, while it put Studio Ghibli on the map, it also proved that Japanese anime movies can compete directly with Western giants like Disney.

3) Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Howl's Moving Castle is one of the anime movies that changed the game (Images via Studio Ghibli)

When some people doubted whether Spirited Away winning the Oscar was a fluke or a one-time event, Studio Ghibli responded with its 2004 anime movie, Howl's Moving Castle. It established Studio Ghibli's dominance in hand-drawn animation and further demonstrated the strength of the Japanese anime industry.

The movie, adapted from Diana Wynne Jones's novel, showcased Studio Ghibli's ability to adapt Western source material and succeed. Released during the Iraq War, Howl's Moving Castle carried an explicit anti-war stance.

4) Your Name (2016)

Your Name is one of the anime movies that changed the game (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Your Name, also known as Kimi no Na wa, was a statement made by director Makoto Shinkai in 2016, asserting that Ghibli isn't the only studio capable of producing exceptional anime movies. Your Name was an original film with no ties to any other company, and it quickly became the highest-grossing anime film of its time, even surpassing Spirited Away.

Hyper-detailed cityscapes, landscapes, skies, nighttime lighting, and everyday actions set a new standard that Makoto Shinkai established for the anime industry. This film was one of the rare anime movies that inspired others to start something fresh, proving that they do not need to be associated with big names to be successful.

5) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2020)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is one of the anime movies that changed the game (Image via Ufotable)

Your Name held the record for the highest-grossing anime film ever until Demon Slayer: Mugen Train surpassed it in 2020. This was the first time a series used an anime movie as part of the story, not just as a finale or standalone segment. The movie advanced the story and was essential to watch to understand the plot.

Furthermore, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was released during the pandemic, when theaters worldwide were struggling. An anime movie that broke all box office records at this time is unprecedented and unlikely to happen again.

Spriggan, Ride Your Wave, and 3 other anime movies that were forgotten with time

1) Belladonna of Sadness (1973)

Belladonna of Sadness is one of the anime movies that was forgotten with time (Image via Mushi Production)

The 1973 anime movie Belladonna of Sadness was a Japanese art film by Eiichi Yamamoto, produced by Studio Mushi Production. The movie was visually striking, featuring a painterly animation style that resembled a moving painting with European artistic influences.

Upon its release, the movie was a commercial failure in Japan, as the general public did not appreciate its concept. The studio was already on the brink of collapse when the movie was released, and its failure contributed to its downfall. Additionally, the film's explicit s*xual imagery and weak storyline prevented it from gaining international distribution.

2) Spriggan (1998)

Spriggan is one of the anime movies that was forgotten with time (Image via Studio 4°C)

When it was released in 1998, Spriggan was considered one of the biggest blockbusters, seen as the spiritual cousin to Akira, both produced by Studio 4°C, with high-budget animation and some great action sequences. However, unlike other big titles like Akira or Ghost in the Shell, the series didn't get enough promotion for the Western release.

Furthermore, the standalone movie gradually faded over time as other titles like Dragon Ball and Naruto gained prominence with their own series alongside the film. While other excellent sci-fi films started to dominate, the 2022 Netflix adaptation of the series also did not help its case, causing the series to lose its last chance at leaving a lasting legacy.

3) A Letter to Momo (2011)

A Letter to Momo is one of the anime movies that was forgotten with time (Image via Production I.G)

A Letter to Momo was one of the most highly anticipated anime films that fans were eager to see, especially because it was Hiroyuki Okiura's first film in 11 years since Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade. Fans were also curious about how he would transition from a dark political thriller to a Studio Ghibli-style family fantasy movie.

When the movie premiered in 2011 at the 36th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) by Project I.G., Studio Ghibli was already dominating the industry with similar thematic films. Additionally, A Letter to Momo did not benefit from the global distribution push that Ghibli had, and it gradually faded away.

4) Children of the Sea (2019)

Children of the Sea is one of the anime movies that was forgotten with time (Image via Studio 4°C)

Another one of Studio 4°C's anime movies, The Children of the Sea by Ayumu Watanabe, slipped through the cracks of the anime industry and was forgotten over time. With the existing reputation of Studio 4°C for their experimental visuals and notable contributors like Joe Hisaishi (Studio Ghibli) composing the music, it was highly anticipated by fans.

However, bad timing struck again, as the film was released just before the pandemic, forcing theaters to close along with its screenings. Additionally, the film was too poetic and artsy rather than narrative-based, which lost its appeal to casual viewers. Without a strong push, the anime film eventually faded into obscurity among many others that had potential but never flourished.

5) Ride Your Wave (2019)

Ride Your Wave is one of the anime movies that was forgotten with time (Image via Science SARU)

Ride Your Wave, by the renowned animation studio Science SARU, is another anime movie that was forgotten over time. The film was directed by Masaaki Yuasa, known for works like Mind Game, Ping Pong, and Devilman Crybaby.

When it was released in 2019, the industry was already buzzing with upcoming titles like Weathering With You, and the hype around Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was intense. The film was also not very memorable, as it lacked the appealing factor of other titles at the time, and was rather casual and melodramatic, which didn't resonate well with fans.

Final thoughts

While anime movies like Your Name and Spirited Away will always be remembered by fans for how they inspired and changed the industry, other titles like Spriggan, Ride Your Wave, and many more were simply lost potential. With the constantly evolving anime industry, the benchmark is at its highest, making it difficult for many titles to compete.

