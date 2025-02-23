Who is Mitsuri in love with in Demon Slayer? Her canon love interest, explained

Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer is the current love Hashira. Despite being one of the strongest fighters in the anime, she is one of those giggly characters who like having fun. She is a very emotional and passionate person who is constantly preaching about love. She joined the Demon Slayer Corps to find a husband for herself.

Mitsuri is extremely affectionate towards and in love with Obanai Iguro, the serpent hashira. She has been seen to occasionally blush whenever near him or even when he is mentioned. They both have a back-and-forth reciprocation of love using subtle hints but they haven't fully committed to each other.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Mitsuri and Obanai's relationship in Demon Slayer

Obanai gifting Mitsuri new socks after lunch (Image via Ufotable)

The chemistry between Obanai and Mitsuri is somewhat complicated yet satisfactory in its own way. Both have deep affectionate feelings for each other, yet their limitations prevent them from fully committing. It is a sweet back-and-forth of romantic gestures fans see from them, giving fans one of the more prominent love stories from the Demon Slayer anime.

Obanai Iguro, the serpent Hashira, is deeply in love with Mitsuri, yet his own insecurities and internal struggles have prevented him from fully expressing his feelings for her. He has been seen throughout the anime keeping an eye on her and making sure of her safety, occasionally showing signs of possessiveness.

Mitsuri, on the other hand, being the passionate girl she is, offers him her warmth. She sees past all of Obanai's self-doubt and internal conflicts. She offers Obanai the acceptance he has craved all this time from a woman, which he was scared of due to his past trauma and his gynophobia.

Obanai has been seen to possess very low self-esteem and often would feel he wasn't good enough. He would often frown at himself in front of the mirror. Due to his past trauma being born in a family of all women and being used just as a tool, he deemed himself unworthy of love and tainted. Obanai is also someone who feels extremely guilty about letting others die to save himself.

The pair's ultimate fate and reincarnation

Obanai and Mitsuri having a meal together (Image via Shueisha)

One of the saddening events of Demon Slayer: Sunrise Cowndown arc hits both of them, which leaves the readers in tears and overwhelming emotions. Mitsuri Kanroji expressed her love for Obanai, particularly during their last moments together. She exclaimed how she loved sharing meals with Iguro and the way he looked at her with gentle eyes.

She asked Obanai to take her as his wife if they ever were to be born as humans again. This marked a significance in their relationship showing how much they loved each other, despite knowing their final fate.

Due to the nature of the Demon Slayer world, their love story is marked as a bittersweet ending, as they both confess to each other with impending death around the corner. However, not all was lost in their love story;

In chapter 205 of the Demon Slayer manga, both of them are seen as reincarnated running a diner together. In the chapter extras, it was also revealed that they had five children together. The dream of finally living together became a reality for them.

A story as remarkable as that of Mitsuri and Obanai offered a different angle to the otherwise all-action anime and manga, Demon Slayer. Their story was filled with innocence and shortcomings both of them overcame for each other. It is an excellent example of untainted and dedicated love.

Stories like these in mangas and animes are rare to come across yet are filled with them. Love has always been an essential aspect of creating such heartfelt and warm stories. Although brief, their story was impactful enough to carve out an entire aspect of the anime/manga.

