10 ongoing anime to watch after My Hero Academia ends

Ongoing anime to watch lists abound, but only a few capture the heroic spirit, ensemble camaraderie, and the emotional highs that My Hero Academia perfected. As Izuku Midoriya’s journey concludes in mid-2025, fans may now seek series blending high-stakes action, a diverse cast, and heartfelt bonds.

This guide highlights ten current shows, ranging from supernatural thrillers to fantasy epics, that will fill the void left by U.A. High’s greatest heroes.

My Hero Academia redefined modern shōnen with Quirk-driven worldbuilding, the Jungle Training and Paranormal Liberation War arcs, and Midoriya’s evolution from a quirkless underdog to the Symbol of Peace. Below are some ongoing anime to watch that echo its best qualities.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s the Shibuya Incident arc, DAN DA DAN's the Cursed House mysteries, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s Quincy invasion have similar themes, underscoring why they are perfect successors to My Hero Academia.

From superpowered battles to emotional storytelling: the best ongoing anime to watch next

1) Jujutsu Kaisen

Still from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

An essential ongoing anime to watch, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 channels My Hero Academia’s ensemble heroics and dark stakes. The Shibuya Incident arc (Episodes 7–23) strands civilians behind a cursed veil on Halloween night, forcing Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and allied sorcerers to coordinate rescue efforts while coping with Gojo’s banishment.

Intense Domain Expansion showdowns echo Midoriya’s inventive Quirk strategies, and tragic mentor sacrifices mirror All Might’s legacy. The show streams on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

2) DAN DA DAN

Still from DAN DA DAN (Image via Science SARU)

A standout ongoing anime to watch, DAN DA DAN season 2 introduces true horror in the Cursed House arc (Episodes 1–12). Momo and Okarun investigate a childhood friend’s haunted home, confronting the possessed Kito clan matriarch and the Evil Eye yokai.

Their evolving trust under supernatural duress recalls Class 1-A’s training camp bonds, while the series’ tonal shifts between slapstick humor and grotesque body horror honor My Hero Academia’s Festival-arc variety. It is available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.

3) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Still from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Pierrot)

A towering ongoing anime to watch, Bleach: TYBW adapts Tite Kubo’s final arc. The Wandenreich Invasion sees Soul Reapers and Quincy forces clash in Soul Society, paralleling U.A. students defending their city from the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Ichigo’s Bankai evolutions and squad tactics against Sternritter align with Midoriya’s One For All breakthroughs and Class 1-A team-ups. The emotional cost of Yamamoto’s death rivals the series’ most tragic losses. New cour streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

4) Spy × Family

Still from Spy × Family (Image via Wit Studio)

A heartwarming ongoing anime to watch, Spy × Family season 2 blends espionage thrills and family warmth like My Hero Academia balanced hero work with high school life. In the Halloween Mission arc (Episodes 1 - cour), Twilight infiltrates a gala while Anya and Yor navigate secrets and assassination threats.

Their found-family bonds mirror Class 1-A’s camaraderie, and Anya’s psychic “Quirk” powers deliver both comedy and critical mission-saving intel. It streams on Crunchyroll.

5) Kaiju No. 8

Still from Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G)

For monster-battle enthusiasts, Kaiju No. 8 is a must-watch ongoing anime. The Fortress Defense arc in season 2 (Episodes 6–12) depicts Kafka’s Defense Force squad improvising against soaring kaiju, echoing Endeavor and Bakugo’s joint operations in My Hero Academia’s My Villain Academia arc.

Kafka’s internal struggle to master his kaiju form channels Midoriya overcoming One For All’s risks. It is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

6) Solo Leveling

Still from Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A power-fantasy ongoing anime to watch, Solo Leveling channels My Hero Academia’s blend of underdog growth and world-threatening action. In the Jeju Island Raid arc (Episodes 1–13 of season 2), Sung Jin-woo and the Hunter Association confront monstrous sea beasts in a high-stakes rescue mission, mirroring U.A. Class 1-A’s cooperation during the Paranormal Liberation War.

Jin-woo’s evolution from humanity’s weakest E-Rank to unstoppable Shadow Monarch echoes Midoriya’s journey mastering One For All. With each episode on Crunchyroll, his strategic depth and emotional stakes fill the void left by My Hero Academia’s concluding heroics.

7) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Still from Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A comedic ongoing anime to watch, Mashle swaps Quirks for magic yet retains My Hero Academia’s underdog determination. In the Magic Knights Championship arc of season 2 (Episodes 1–12), Mash uses raw strength to outmuscle spellcasters, echoing Deku’s inventive Quirk combos.

The series’ school trials, hierarchical duels, and warm friendships capture Class 1-A’s blend of challenge and camaraderie. It is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

8) Classroom of the Elite

Still from Classroom of the Elite (Image via Lerche)

For cerebral intrigue, Classroom of the Elite is an ongoing anime to watch. The School Trip arc of season 3 (Episodes 1–10) thrusts students into high-stakes psychological games, akin to U.A.’s internship battles. Ayanokoji’s tactical mindgames and shifting alliances echo My Hero Academia’s strategic exam arcs, exploring that heroism often demands moral ambiguity. It is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

9) Shangri-La Frontier

Still from Shangri-La Frontier (Image via C2C)

An inventive ongoing anime to watch, Shangri-La Frontier immerses viewers in a hyper-real VR MMORPG. The Seven Colossi Raid arc (Episodes 8–12) pits Sunraku’s raid party against gargantuan world-bosses, paralleling My Hero Academia’s team missions against world-threatening villains.

His rise from “trash-game hunter” to hero through strategy and teamwork mirrors Deku’s evolution, celebrating collective triumph. It streams on Crunchyroll.

10) Delicious in Dungeon

Still from Delicious in Dungeon (Image via Studio Trigger)

A unique ongoing anime to watch, Delicious in Dungeon pairs dungeon-delving with cooking camaraderie. In the Goblin Habitat arc (Episodes 5–10), Laios and his party transform monsters into meals to survive deeper floors, mirroring Class 1-A’s creative problem-solving during bootcamp.

Its blend of warmth, humor, and inventive teamwork fills the lighter, heart-warming gaps left by My Hero Academia. It is available to watch on Netflix Anime.

Final Thoughts

The end of My Hero Academia may feel like the end of an era, but it also marks the beginning of countless new journeys. Whether fans are craving more high-octane battles, complex character arcs, or simply a sense of wonder, these anime will more than fill the void. Each of these ongoing anime to watch sustains My Hero Academia’s legacy, through epic clashes, moral depth, and enduring friendships, while charting brave new storylines.

