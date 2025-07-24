8 demon hunting anime to watch after Demon Slayer concludes

With the curtains gradually drawing to a close on Demon Slayer, fans everywhere are feeling the bittersweet ache of an epic saga nearing its finale. Demon Slayer is not just a story, but the epitome of demon-hunting anime because of its compelling animation, unforgettable fights, and appealing plot.

Ad

Whether it is the unending empathy of Tanjiro or incredible sword fights against upper-rank demons, it has made the series' world so captivating that stepping away from it feels almost impossible.

But worry not, because the anime world is brimming with other soul-shaking series that carry the same demon-slaying spirit. Be it the cursed carnage of Jujutsu Kaisen, the fiery resolve of Blue Exorcist, or the violent elegance of Hell’s Paradise, there are a set of potential blockbusters waiting to fill the gap.

Ad

Trending

These eight demon-hunting anime will stir up the same adrenaline, emotional burden, and morality that fans cherished in Demon Slayer and maybe even spark a few new obsessions.

Disclaimer: The article solely presents the author's opinion, and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Loved Demon Slayer? These anime like Hell's Paradise and Jujutsu Kaisen will hit just as hard

1) Jujutsu Kaisen

Ad

Still from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa)

For fans of Demon Slayer who crave more high-octane clashes and supernatural terrors, Jujutsu Kaisen is practically a spiritual successor. This anime immerses into a world overrun by cursed spirits—malevolent beings born from human negativity—where sorcerers risk their lives to protect the balance. The journey of Yuji Itadori is similar to that of Tanjiro in one way or another.

Ad

Just as Tanjiro, he is thrown into a violent world following a personal loss, ends up having some of the strongest forces within him, and chooses to fight for the lives of others despite the weight of loss. The rousing philosophical undertones, dynamic character development, and jaw-dropping fight sequences will feel like a natural continuation of Demon Slayer's legacy.

2) Blue Exorcist

Still from Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For those drawn to Demon Slayer by Tanjiro's loyalty and his inner struggle between rage and justice, Blue Exorcist is a natural choice. It is the story of Rin Okumura, who finds out that he is the son of Satan, yet vows to become an exorcist and eliminate his own demon blood. The blend of emotional vulnerability, bursts of sword fighting, and religious lore makes a compelling setting.

Ad

The cursed sword that belongs to Rin is not only a weapon but also the embodiment of the person himself, as is the Nichirin blade of Tanjiro. The brotherly relationships found in Blue Exorcist also touch the same passion that made Demon Slayer connect with the audience so strongly.

3) Dororo

Still from Dororo (Image via Mappa)

Demon Slayer may have been the one who brought Taisho-era violence to the plate, but Dororo preceded it with a painful, vengeful, and eerie beauty. It's about Hyakkimaru, a boy born without any limbs or facial features due to a deal his father made with demons. To restore his body, he must defeat each of the demons who stole from him.

Ad

This series follows Demon Slayer’s somber, samurai-era tone, with an intimate demon-hunting story. His transformation from an empty husk to a complete human being is emotionally gripping. The bond between Hyakkimaru and the orphan thief Dororo captures the same found-family sentiment that defines Tanjiro’s journey.

4) Claymore

Still from Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

Those captivated by Demon Slayer’s Upper Moon arcs and their dark fantasy grit will find Claymore equally compelling. In a world plagued by shape-shifting monsters called Yoma, half-human warriors known as Claymores are created to battle them. Clare, the protagonist, embodies a quiet determination and a trauma-laced past, much like Tanjiro.

Ad

The Claymores, akin to the Hashira, are elite fighters carrying heavy burdens and tragic destinies. The heavy atmosphere, existential themes, and raw sword combat make Claymore a brutal yet rewarding choice.

5) D. Gray-man

Still from D. Gray-man (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Viewers who appreciated the spiritual overtones and cursed weaponry of Demon Slayer will find a rich parallel in D. Gray-man. Allen Walker joins the Black Order to battle Akuma, mechanized demons forged from the souls of the grieving, using his Innocence weapon and cursed eye. The anime explores grief, purpose, and the cost of heroism.

Ad

Allen’s kind-hearted resolve and internal pain reflect Tanjiro’s duality—warriors who see the human within the demon but stand firm for the living. With a gothic atmosphere and baroque elegance, D. Gray-man offers a beautifully haunting narrative.

6) Hell’s Paradise

Still from Hell’s Paradise (Image via Mappa)

Fans who loved Demon Slayer’s gruesome visuals, sword-centric battles, and moral ambiguity will be impressed by Hell's Paradise as a fitting carryover. Set during the Edo period, and centered on the story of Gabimaru the Hollow, a ninja sentenced to death who goes on a mission to a mysterious island filled with deadly creatures and eternal beings.

Ad

It is a combination of heavy action, emotional background stories, with philosophical speculations into death and redemption. Just like Tanjiro, Gabimaru is a killer with a conscience, driven by love and haunted by loss. With its haunting art style and relentless pacing, Hell's Paradise delivers an unforgettable demon-slaying experience.

7) Seraph of the End

Still from Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

For those who enjoyed Demon Slayer’s themes of camaraderie and high-stakes conflict, Seraph of the End gives a more mature, military form of demon killing. Following a deadly virus wiping out mankind, vampires and demons appear, seeking to enslave the remaining human species. In his quest for vengeance, Yuichiro Hyakuya promises to destroy them all.

Ad

Grief, betrayal, and brotherhood are woven into each battle, complemented by elegant world-building. Yuichiro’s mission to avenge and protect mirrors Tanjiro’s resolve. With a layered cast and a visually dramatic presentation, Seraph of the End expands on familiar emotional themes with a bloodier twist.

8) Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan

Still from Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan (Image via Studio Deen)

Combining folklore with demon-hunting adventure, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan comes as a fresh take for those drawn to supernatural storytelling. The series follows Rikuo Nura, a boy half-human, half-yokai, who is born to lead the Night Parade of the Hundred Demons, but yearning for a normal life instead.

Ad

Rikuo embraces his heritage, and he battles rogue yokai while grappling with identity and legacy. The duality of his existence echoes Tanjiro’s balance between kindness and warrior resolve. Featuring powerful themes and excellent world-building, Nura stands as a great addition to the genre of demon-hunters.

Final thoughts

As Demon Slayer left a mark in the history of anime with dazzling visuals and heart-tugging narration, it has revived the admiration for the stories of human resistance against evil. All these anime have adopted that spirit in their own interesting aspects by providing either tear-jerking scenes, outstanding battles, and great stories.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Recently completed a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More