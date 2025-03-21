Why do the monsters attack humans in Solo Leveling? Explained

Unlike many other stories, Solo Leveling provides an explanation for the background of the monsters of the franchise and why they attack humans. While they initially come across as obstacles for Sung Jinwoo and other characters to overcome in the Dungeons, they are later revealed to be a part of the Rulers and Monarchs' endless warfare across the centuries.

It is explained throughout Solo Leveling that the monsters are beings manipulated by the Rulers to strengthen the magical energy of the human world so they can withstand another war with the Monarchs. That is why these creatures are given essence stones so they can fight without hesitation and go after regular humans. This led to the creation of Hunters and subsequent events that defined this franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining why monsters attack humans in Solo Leveling

Kargalgan, an orc shaman, as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Gates arrived at some point in human history in the series and became the portal to Dungeons, where magical creatures attacked humans. This led some people to awaken special abilities and become Hunters. This is the story's beginning when the manhwa starts, but the reason these monsters and the Gates exist is quite disturbing.

The Rulers and Monarchs are two powerful armies of deities who have been fighting for ages, and each war they have had has caused massive damage throughout reality. However, this time, the Rulers put the essence stones on these creatures so they could only think of attacking humans, although some monsters are strong enough to think rationally.

In layman's terms, the Rulers have set up the entire conflict between humans and monsters so they can gain magical energy that is strong enough to deal with the consequences of another clash with the Monarchs. That is a revelation that Sung Jinwoo begins to discover as the story progresses, thus switching the plot's focus.

The nature of Rulers and Monarchs

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Several millennia before the beginning of Solo Leveling, an entity known as the Absolute Being created the Rulers and the Monarchs, who represent the nature of light and darkness. They are meant to be in constant war because of their very origin, which they eventually discovered was meant to be their creator's entertainment.

Therefore, these two sides have spent the vast majority of their existence finding a way to kill each other, with the biggest player being the Shadow Monarch, Ashborn. He is so powerful that he ends up defining several events across the story. This is to the point that he is the one who deems Sung Jinwoo worthy enough to become his successor, which is a major plot point across the story.

After a certain point in the series, the focus of the Solo Leveling manhwa is how Sung Jinwoo is going to deal with this threat and the ramifications this has on reality as a whole. It is the revelation that humanity's struggles have been manipulated by these deities that define the latter part of the story, with its rather controversial ending.

Final thoughts

The monsters attack humans because the Rulers have manipulated them to strengthen the magic of their human world. Furthermore, it highlights the manipulative nature of these beings and what they represent across the story.

