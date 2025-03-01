Best Solo Leveling Arise Sung Jinwoo build guide

Solo Leveling Arise offers several options for crafting a Sung Jinwoo build. Players must choose the best Weapons, Skills and Runes, Blessing Stones, Stats, Artifacts, and more for the protagonist. Developers regularly launch new items, allowing players to experiment with various combinations. And the latter must choose the best items to dominate the meta and obtain excellent results in multiple game modes.

This article lists the recommended Artifacts, Weapons, Skills and Runes, Stats, Blessing Stones, Cores, Support Hunters, and Shadows for the best Sung Jinwoo build.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Artifact sets and stats for Sung Jinwoo build

Burning Curse Artifact in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best Solo Leveling Arise Artifacts for the Sung Jinwoo build:

Burning Curse: Players can equip four pieces of Burning Curse to get insane damage. It boosts Sung Jinwoo’s damage dealt by 20%. Additionally, he gets a 0.1% damage dealt buff every second that can stack up to 100 times. Burning Curse also increases his damage taken by 20%. But players can compensate for it with Blessing Stones and other Artifacts.

Players can equip four pieces of Burning Curse to get insane damage. It boosts Sung Jinwoo’s damage dealt by 20%. Additionally, he gets a 0.1% damage dealt buff every second that can stack up to 100 times. Burning Curse also increases his damage taken by 20%. But players can compensate for it with Blessing Stones and other Artifacts. Expert: The four pieces of Expert are best for long battles. He gets a 50% chance to increase his Attack by 1.6% ( can stack up to 100 times). Players can easily stack the Attack buff in long battles, increasing Jinwoo's damage exponentially.

The four pieces of Expert are best for long battles. He gets a 50% chance to increase his Attack by 1.6% ( can stack up to 100 times). Players can easily stack the Attack buff in long battles, increasing Jinwoo's damage exponentially. Outstanding Ability: Players can use four pieces of Outstanding Ability for shorter battlers. It gives 60% damage dealt buff when Sung Jinwoo has 40% of his maximum Mana Points.

Here are the recommended stats for the above-listed recommended Artifacts:

Helmet

Additional Attack (main stat)

Damage Increase

Defense Penetration

MP recovery rate increase

Attack (%)

Armor

Defense (%) (main stat)

Additional Attack

Attack (%)

Damage Increase

Defense Penetration

Gloves

Additional Attack (main stat)

Attack (%)

Critical Hit Rate

Damage Increase

Damage Reduction

Boots

Critical Hit Damage (main stat)

Damage Increase

Additional Attack

Critical Hit Rate

Attack (%)

Necklace

Additional HP (main stat)

Damage Increase

Additional Defense

Additional Attack

Attack (%)

Bracelet

Elemental damage (%) (main stat)

Additional Attack

Defense Penetration

Damage Increase

Attack (%)

Ring

Attack (%) (main stat)

Additional Attack

Additional MP

Damage Increase

Defense (%)

Earrings

Additional MP (main stat)

Damage Increase

Attack (%)

Critical Hit Damage

Damage Reduction

Best Solo Leveling Arise Weapons for Sung Jinwoo build

Demonic Plum Flower Sword weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Below is the list of best Solo Leveling Arise Weapons for the Sung Jinwoo build:

Demonic Plum Flower Sword (Dark element): This Dark element weapon increases critical hit damage, Attack, and critical hit rate. It works best in any game mode and with any weapon for its high damage output.

This Dark element weapon increases critical hit damage, Attack, and critical hit rate. It works best in any game mode and with any weapon for its high damage output. Divine Quarterstaff (Light element): Players can use Divine Quarterstaff for enemies weak to Light element. This weapon’s skill, Heavenly Order Strike, can deal massive damage. It can also buff the skill with various effects, increasing its damage further.

Players can use Divine Quarterstaff for enemies weak to Light element. This weapon’s skill, Heavenly Order Strike, can deal massive damage. It can also buff the skill with various effects, increasing its damage further. Demon King’s Daggers (Wind element): Demon King’s Daggers is the best weapon from the Wind element. It can paralyze the target and buff the damage of its Crackling Thunder skills with various effects. However, players must invest in Strength stats as the weapon’s Two As One buffs Jinwoo’s damage by 5% for every 15 stat points.

Demon King’s Daggers is the best weapon from the Wind element. It can paralyze the target and buff the damage of its Crackling Thunder skills with various effects. However, players must invest in Strength stats as the weapon’s Two As One buffs Jinwoo’s damage by 5% for every 15 stat points. Phoenix Soul (Fire element): Phoenix Soul is the best weapon for Sung Jinwoo of the Fire element. This weapon gives a massive boost to his Core Attack damage.

Phoenix Soul is the best weapon for Sung Jinwoo of the Fire element. This weapon gives a massive boost to his Core Attack damage. Thetis’ Grimoire (Water element): Players can use Thetis’ Grimoire while facing enemies weak to the Water element. It can decrease the enemy’s Water damage taken by 24% with the Deep Erosion effect.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Skills and Runes for Sung Jinwoo

Sonic Stream Basic Skill (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the recommended Solo Leveling Arise Skills and Runes for Sung Jinwoo build:

Basic Skills and Runes

Sonic Stream: All Runes of this skill help Sung Jinwoo dish high damage. Players can use them based on the enemy’s elemental weaknesses.

All Runes of this skill help Sung Jinwoo dish high damage. Players can use them based on the enemy’s elemental weaknesses. Armor Break: Players can use this skill for Break damage. Vacuum Wave and Decimation Runes are good for Armor Break.

Players can use this skill for Break damage. Vacuum Wave and Decimation Runes are good for Armor Break. Dagger Rush: Players can use this skill with Dispersion Rune. The Dark-type Rune can deal almighty Break damage.

Players can use this skill with Dispersion Rune. The Dark-type Rune can deal almighty Break damage. Vertical Arts: Players can use the Reap Rune with Vertical Arts skill to deal massive damage, with Legendary rarity dealing 2454% of Jinwoo’s Attack. While playing Battlefield of Time, players can use Crosshairs to capitalize on its AoE damage.

QTE Skills

Collapse: Players can use its Surprise Attack Rune for Break damage and Damage Increase effect. On the other hand, Thunderstorm Rune is great for the DPS build.

Players can use its Surprise Attack Rune for Break damage and Damage Increase effect. On the other hand, Thunderstorm Rune is great for the DPS build. Death: Players can use Overshadow and Ice Strike Rune for increased damage output. On the other hand, Squall deals medium Break damage and applies the Corrosion effect.

Ultimate Skill

King’s Domain: It gives the most damage among the three Ultimate Skills.

Note: Players are advised to use higher rarity Runes for best results.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Stats for Sung Jinwoo build

Sung Jinwoo stats (Image via Netmarble)

Players can invest in five Stat Effects: Strength, Agility, Perception, Intelligence, and Vitality. Each level-up earns a certain number of Stat Points, which can be allocated to one of the five Stat Effects to boost Sung Jinwoo’s stats. Below are the details of each Stat Effect and the best way to allocate Stat Points:

Strength: Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Attack. Always prioritize allocating the majority of the Stat Points to Strength.

Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Attack. Always prioritize allocating the majority of the Stat Points to Strength. Vitality: Increases Defense and HP. Players can use other items in Sung Jinwoo's build to boost his health and Defense.

Increases Defense and HP. Players can use other items in Sung Jinwoo's build to boost his health and Defense. Agility: Increases Critical Hit Rate and Damage. Players can use other items to boost Critical Hit Rate and Damage.

Increases Critical Hit Rate and Damage. Players can use other items to boost Critical Hit Rate and Damage. Intelligence: Increases Additional MP and Cooldown Reduction. Allocate at least 350 Stat Points to Intelligence for game modes like Power of Destruction and Guild. Must use Intuit Blessing Stone while allocating points to Intelligence.

Increases Additional MP and Cooldown Reduction. Allocate at least 350 Stat Points to Intelligence for game modes like Power of Destruction and Guild. Must use Intuit Blessing Stone while allocating points to Intelligence. Perception: Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Precision. Allocate at least 50 Stat Points to Perception for the game modes like Power of Destruction and Guild.

Players can reset their spending a certain amount of Gold anytime they want.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones for Sung Jinwoo build

Bloodlust Blessing Stone (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones for Sung Jinwoo build:

Empowerment slot

Reawakening: Decreases Sung Jinwoo’s skills cooldown periods.

Decreases Sung Jinwoo’s skills cooldown periods. Bloodlust: Decreases the attacker’s Attack that hits Sung Jinwoo.

Decreases the attacker’s Attack that hits Sung Jinwoo. Intuit: Increases Basic Attack damage based on Intelligence stats.

Increases Basic Attack damage based on Intelligence stats. Pulverize: Increases Break effect and damage dealt to the targets under the Break state.

Increases Break effect and damage dealt to the targets under the Break state. Sharp Perception: Increases Critical Hit Rate when Sung Jinwoo’s attacks hit the target.

Increases Critical Hit Rate when Sung Jinwoo’s attacks hit the target. We Are One: Must use two or more support hunters of the same element to activate its effect. It increases the Attack, Defense, and HP of both Sung Jinwoo and support Hunters.

Survival slot

Life: Grants Shield upon entering the battle.

Grants Shield upon entering the battle. Solidify: Decreases damage received.

Decreases damage received. Daily Quest Completion: Grants the Immortal effect when Sung Jinwoo's HP drops to 1. After the Immortal effects end, Sung Jinwoo recovers 200 HP (plus an additional HP equal to 50% of his maximum health).

Grants the Immortal effect when Sung Jinwoo's HP drops to 1. After the Immortal effects end, Sung Jinwoo recovers 200 HP (plus an additional HP equal to 50% of his maximum health). Tenacity: Decreases damage taken and increases Defense when Sung Jinwoo’s HP falls to 30% or less.

Decreases damage taken and increases Defense when Sung Jinwoo’s HP falls to 30% or less. Kasaka’s Steel Scales: Decreases damage taken and increases the Shield effect Sung Jinwoo receives.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Cores for Sung Jinwoo build

Ancient Wrath's Mana Power Core (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best Solo Leveling Arise Cores for Sung Jinwoo build:

Ancient Wrath’s Mana Power: Charges Sung Jinwoo’s Power Gauge when his Basic Attack hits three times.

Charges Sung Jinwoo’s Power Gauge when his Basic Attack hits three times. Ancient Wrath’s Obsession: Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Attack.

Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Attack. Ancient Wrath’s Right Hand: Increases Sung Jinwoo’s damage reduction when hit.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Support Hunters for Sung Jinwoo build

Shimizu Akari in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the recommended Solo Leveling Arise Support Hunters for Sung Jinwoo build:

Isla Wright: She can remove Debuff Zones, restore Sung Jinwoo’s HP based on her Defense, increase his damage, grant him a shield, and buff the entire team’s Critical Hit Rate and Damage with her Crossing Stars Support skill.

She can remove Debuff Zones, restore Sung Jinwoo’s HP based on her Defense, increase his damage, grant him a shield, and buff the entire team’s Critical Hit Rate and Damage with her Crossing Stars Support skill. Meilin Fisher: She can remove the enemy’s Shield, restore Sung Jinwoo’s HP, and increase his Attack and damage with her Support Skill, Help, Berry.

She can remove the enemy’s Shield, restore Sung Jinwoo’s HP, and increase his Attack and damage with her Support Skill, Help, Berry. Min Byung-Gu: His Support Skill, Judgement of Righteousness, can recover the entire team’s HP based on his maximum health and the enemy’s damage taken.

His Support Skill, Judgement of Righteousness, can recover the entire team’s HP based on his maximum health and the enemy’s damage taken. Shimizu Akari: Her Support Skill, Guiding Light, can increase the damage dealt and the critical Hit Rate of Sung Jinwoo’s Basic and Ultimate Skill. It also restores HP based on Shimizu’s max health.

The above Hunters will help maximize Sung Jinwoo's damage.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Shadows for Sung Jinwoo build

Igris in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Players can use three Solo Leveling Arise Shadows for the Sung Jinwoo build. Among them, the Shadow in slot number one (designated as the leader) can activate its Shadow Authority, a passive effect. Below is the list of recommended Shadows:

Igris (leader): His Shadow Authority increases the team’s critical hit rate.

His Shadow Authority increases the team’s critical hit rate. Bigrock (leader): His Shadow Authority increases the team members’ Basic Skill damage.

His Shadow Authority increases the team members’ Basic Skill damage. Blades (leader): His Shadow Authority increases the entire team’s attack.

His Shadow Authority increases the entire team’s attack. Cerbie (support): Use for the Combustion effect that deals damage to the enemy and increases its damage taken for infinite duration.

Use for the Combustion effect that deals damage to the enemy and increases its damage taken for infinite duration. Beru (support): Use for the Punishment effect that increases the enemy’s damage taken.

Use for the Punishment effect that increases the enemy’s damage taken. Kaisel (support): Use for Attack Increase and Paralyze effects.

Use for Attack Increase and Paralyze effects. Iron (support): Use for Defense Decrease and Shield effects.

That concludes our best Solo Leveling Arise Sung Jinwoo build guide.

