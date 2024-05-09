The best Stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise might not be what most beginners think. Since the popular anime/manhwa-inspired title's global launch on May 8, 2024, fans have been looking for build guides for the main protagonist to progress faster and perform better in higher levels.

However, because the title is relatively new, many have yet to figure out what the best stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise are. This article will help you build the best stats for this character.

A guide on building the best stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise

Here, you can allocate Attribute Points to increase the stats of Sung Jinwoo (Image via Netmarble)

This game has five stats. These are Strength, Vitality, Agility, Intelligence, and Perception. Each of these helps increase different aspects of the unit's gameplay. Here is each stat explained in a bit more detail:

Stat Gameplay aspect Strength Improves the Basic Attack Damage Vitality Improves HP and Defense Agility Improves Critical Hit Rate and Damage Intelligence Improve MP and Cooldown Reduction Perception Improves Precision (minimum damage dealt to enemies)

Now that you understand which stat improves which gameplay aspect, it will be easier to comprehend the importance of increasing them. For the best Sung Jinwoo build, you must focus on Strength and Perception stats.

These stats are the best stats to upgrade, irrespective of the weapon you're using. Moreover, they improve the damage of your basic attack and the amount of minimum damage you deal.

Additionally, the weapons you use (depending on their rarity and dupes) will increase your Precision. For example, a maxed duped SSR weapon of Sung Jinwoo provides 4,000 Precision points (2,000 for the first dupe, and it increases by 500 every time you upgrade the item). Thus, increasing Strength and Perception will bolster your chances in higher levels.

Once you have used enough Attribute Points to enhance both, you can use some of them to improve Sung Jinwoo's Agility. This will increase his Critical Hit Rate and Crit Damage. These two aspects are also crucial for building the best stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise.

Finally, use the rest of your Attribute Points to improve Vitality and Intelligence stats. However, do note that unless you are focusing on a non-conventional stat build for the hero, improving these stats is optional. This is due to the fact that the game favors high damage output over defensive actions. Therefore, as long as you trust yourself to time dodges perfectly, it is fine not to improve Vitality.

It can be tempting to increase the Intelligence stats to improve the cooldown reduction of skills. However, it is not that hard to time the ability cooldowns perfectly. Besides, since cooldown reduction for Sung Jinwoo is capped at 50%, it will not exceed that mark even if you add all your attribute points to it.

Therefore, it is best not to waste the Attribute Points on these stats when trying to build the best stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise.

What are Attribute Points, and how to get them?

Spend Attribute Points wisely to get the best stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Attribute Points are points you will allocate to increase different stats when making a build for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise. They can be gathered by leveling up your hero in the game.

Click on Sung Jinwoo on the menu. At the top-left corner, you will see an upward arrow icon in the middle of the stats. Click on the icon and allocate Attribute Points to the stats as per your preferences.

Click on the Reset button to reset the distribution of Attribute Points for the best stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

You can also reset a build for any hero in the game. So even if you are currently using a messed up stat build, you can always reset and reallocate the Attribute Points as you please.

To do this, click on the Reset button under the Stats menu. Resetting a build will cost you 3,500 Gold in the game (in-game currency).

