5 tips for combat in Solo Leveling Arise

Combat in Solo Leveling Arise can be addicting. Amazingly, gacha games are moving forward from idle-autoplay mechanics and turn-based combat to allow players to experience hack-and-slash real-time battle mechanics. Solo Leveling Arise is no exception, allowing you to control both Sung Jinwoo and his allies depending on the type of stage.

Chances are you are enjoying the combat of Solo Leveling Arise and are looking forward to a few headers to take out your enemies quickly. For this reason, we bring you this guide that will teach you a few mechanics you should keep in mind while fighting the monsters in the dungeons, or battling one of the bosses.

Essential tips and tricks for combat in Solo Leveling Arise

1) Using allies is the key

Solo Leveling Arise has two types of combat systems. The first one is where Sunwoo will have the field time and you can use your allies to either deal damage or heal yourself. The second is where a party of hunters will fight the enemies.

In both instances, using your allies is key in overcoming opponents. You will need to activate ally skills to damage enemies, heal yourself, or swap characters efficiently as the situation calls.

2) Always break the toughness bar of an enemy

Certain enemies will have a shield that is indicated by a bar below their health. They will take less damage as long as they have this. Always break this toughness bar during the combat in Solo Leveling Arise.

Breaking this toughness bar not only allows you to dish out more damage to enemies but also stuns them for a few seconds. This bar can be broken using certain weapons, tank-type characters, and one of Jinwoo's skills.

3) Master the dodging

Mastering the dodging mechanic is crucial during combat in Solo Leveling Arise. Not only it will save you from taking damage, but also allow you to trigger QTE skills that can deal devastating blows to enemies.

The dodge will also be required to complete certain objectives during the story missions, so it will be beneficial for you to get a hang of it as soon as you can.

4) Turn off auto swapping during story stages

Solo Leveling Arise has the auto battle mechanic that can allow you to clear Gates automatically while you are afk or doing some other work. It is a handy feature for sure, but can create a nuisance during story stages.

While playing as Jinwoo, it will automatically use the skill that might create a hindrance when you are low during a fight and need a much-needed heal only to realize it's on cooldown. Or certain missions where you are required to kill the boss with a specific element type can end in retries because the auto swap puts another element character on the field.

So turning off the auto-swapping feature during the story stage is one of the essential tips for combat in Solo Leveling Arise that you should keep in mind.

5) Keep an eye out for enemies' resistance and weaknesses

One key feature you will notice when entering combat in Solo Leveling Arise is that every enemy, especially bosses, has resistance and weaknesses to certain elements. You should always select party members and Sung Jinwoo's weapons accordingly.

It is crucial for you to fight a boss with a weapon that has the recommended element type, even if you have an SSR weapon with higher stats but the element is different from the recommended one. This goes for your Hunter Party as well.

The combat is one of the finest in any gacha game that you can experience.