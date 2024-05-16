Using the best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo is a deciding factor for progressing swiftly in Solo Leveling Arise. He can swiftly kill challenging bosses, clear chapters, and complete battle missions by using the best skills and runes available. The title has 11 Basic and two Ultimate Skills, and Jinwoo can equip only two of the former and one of the latter.
Runes, on the other hand, can be equipped with all Basic Skills. They boost the skills’ existing stats and add buffing and debuffing abilities. This article provides the best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise, which you can use to level up for easy fights.
Solo Leveling Arise: The best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo
Below are the best Basic and Ultimate skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise:
1) Multistrike
In Solo Leveling Arise, Multistrike deals medium Break damage and applies the Airborne effect on enemies with a final hit. The table below shows its runes and their effects:
2) Death’s Dance
Death’s Dance deals heavy Break damage and knocks down enemies with a final hit. Here are the details of its runes and their effects:
3) The Commander’s Touch
The Commander’s Touch is a DPS-focused skill that applies the Airborne effect with a first hit and knocks down enemies with a final. It is an excellent AoE skill in Solo Leveling Arise that pulls in front of him and deals continuous damage. The skill is excellent while facing multiple enemies.
All four of its runes do not possess any elemental type. The table below shows its runes and their effects:
4) Mutilate
Mutilate deals damage by slashing multiple times in front of him while hiding and inflicts the Airborne effect. The table below shows its runes and their effects:
5) Truth: Mutilate (Ultimate Skill)
Truth: Mutilate is the best Ultimate Skill for Sung Jinwoo. It deals 4078% damage off Jinwoo’s attack at base level and cools down in 60 seconds. You can unlock this skill after unlocking Sung Jinwoo’s Job: Necromancer. Before unlocking the skill, you will have access to Darkness: Obliteration.
All skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo listed above work excellently and provide great utility. However, the best ones are Death's Dance, equipped with Earth Shock rune, and The Commander's Touch. Death's Dance's heavy Break damage can quickly break the enemy's Break Gauge, and Earth Shock's Critical Hit Damage helps Jinwoo deal more damage.
Use it with the AoE skill, The Commander’s Touch, because Earth Shock can reset its cooldown every 45 seconds. If you use these these skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo, he can continuously deal heavy Break and massive damage. While using The Commander’s Touch skill, equip it with runes based on the enemy. However, Black Hole and Finisher stand out from the rest.
That concludes our guide on the best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo. Interested players can check out our best Sung Jinwoo build to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise.