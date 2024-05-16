Using the best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo is a deciding factor for progressing swiftly in Solo Leveling Arise. He can swiftly kill challenging bosses, clear chapters, and complete battle missions by using the best skills and runes available. The title has 11 Basic and two Ultimate Skills, and Jinwoo can equip only two of the former and one of the latter.

Runes, on the other hand, can be equipped with all Basic Skills. They boost the skills’ existing stats and add buffing and debuffing abilities. This article provides the best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise, which you can use to level up for easy fights.

Solo Leveling Arise: The best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo

Below are the best Basic and Ultimate skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise:

1) Multistrike

Mutilate deals medium Break damage to enemies. (Image via Netmarble)

In Solo Leveling Arise, Multistrike deals medium Break damage and applies the Airborne effect on enemies with a final hit. The table below shows its runes and their effects:

Rune Element Effect Rush Water Deals weak Break damage every 3 seconds for 9 seconds with Multistrike’s final hit. Increases the Crushing Blow Basic Skill’s damage for 10 seconds.

Percussion Fire Increases the damage Jinwoo deals to Elite Monsters and Bosses. Illusion Dark Increases damage every time the skill hits (can stack up to 2 times). Jinwoo becomes Invincible while using the skill. Resets the cooldown of Dagger Toss Basic Skill. Pummel Fire Increases Critical Hit Rate for 8 seconds. Resets the skill’s cooldown every 20 seconds. Jinwoo gets Super Armor while using the skill.

2) Death’s Dance

Death's Dance and Earth Shock is the best combination of skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo. (Image via Netmarble)

Death’s Dance deals heavy Break damage and knocks down enemies with a final hit. Here are the details of its runes and their effects:

Runes Element Effects Earth Shock Light Increases Critical Hit Damage when used. Resets the cooldown of The Commander’s Touch every 45 seconds. High-Speed Rotation Wind Can use the skill up to 3 times. Recharges Power Gauge when Jinwoo takes a hit. Eruption Dark Increases the damage Jinwoo deals to Elite Monsters and Bosses. Inflicts the Airborne effect with a final hit. Wildfire Fire Deals additional damage to enemies weak to the Fire element.

3) The Commander’s Touch

The Commander's Touch is Sung Jinwoo's AoE skill in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The Commander’s Touch is a DPS-focused skill that applies the Airborne effect with a first hit and knocks down enemies with a final. It is an excellent AoE skill in Solo Leveling Arise that pulls in front of him and deals continuous damage. The skill is excellent while facing multiple enemies.

All four of its runes do not possess any elemental type. The table below shows its runes and their effects:

Runes Effect Black Hole Increases the damage Jinwoo deals to the monsters based on the number of enemies hit. Finisher Decreases enemy’s defense for 12 seconds Knocks down enemies with a final hit. Liberation Knocks down enemies when the skill hits. Can be used up to 2 times. Whenever Jinwoo lands an attack, his attack increases for 12 seconds (can stack up to 2 times). Absorption First hit applies the Airborne effect and last hit applies the Knock Down. Jinwoo recovers MP (Mana Points) and Power Gauge when the skill hits.

4) Mutilate

Mutilate is a DPS-focused skill for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Mutilate deals damage by slashing multiple times in front of him while hiding and inflicts the Airborne effect. The table below shows its runes and their effects:

Runes Element Effect Cold Storm Water Applies Frostbite and Freeze effect on enemies when the skill hits Frostbite deals damage equal to 30% of Jinwoo’s attack every 3 seconds for 30 seconds. Freeze interrupts the target for two seconds. Phantom - Resets the cooldown of the skill every 30 seconds when it hits. Strike - Inflicts the Airborne effect with a final hit. Decreases the enemies’ attack and defense for 12 seconds. Stroke of Lightning - Knocks down enemies with a final hit. Jinwoo has a 20% chance to ignore 100% of the target’s defense

5) Truth: Mutilate (Ultimate Skill)

Truth: Mutilate is the best Ultimate Skill for Sung Jinwoo. (Image via Netmarble)

Truth: Mutilate is the best Ultimate Skill for Sung Jinwoo. It deals 4078% damage off Jinwoo’s attack at base level and cools down in 60 seconds. You can unlock this skill after unlocking Sung Jinwoo’s Job: Necromancer. Before unlocking the skill, you will have access to Darkness: Obliteration.

All skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo listed above work excellently and provide great utility. However, the best ones are Death's Dance, equipped with Earth Shock rune, and The Commander's Touch. Death's Dance's heavy Break damage can quickly break the enemy's Break Gauge, and Earth Shock's Critical Hit Damage helps Jinwoo deal more damage.

Use it with the AoE skill, The Commander’s Touch, because Earth Shock can reset its cooldown every 45 seconds. If you use these these skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo, he can continuously deal heavy Break and massive damage. While using The Commander’s Touch skill, equip it with runes based on the enemy. However, Black Hole and Finisher stand out from the rest.

That concludes our guide on the best skills and runes for Sung Jinwoo. Interested players can check out our best Sung Jinwoo build to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise.