You will first meet Igris in Solo Leveling Arise in Chapter 8 episode Protector of the Throne. He is one of the most challenging bosses in the title. Defeating him rewards you with 50 Essence Stones, one Rune Stone: The Commander’s Touch, 9,300 Gold, and 15 Rune Fragments. After beating him, you will be able to play Chapter 9.

Clearing Chapter 9 grants you an opportunity to unlock two of Sung Jinwoo’s Jobs: Necromancer and The Shadow of Monarch. You will also unlock Instance Dungeon to farm Bracelets and Necklaces.

This article provides a guide on how to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise with the best Sung Jinwoo build and recommended Hunters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

A complete guide to beating Igris in Solo Leveling Arise

Igris in Solo Leveling Arise is weak to the Light elemental type. He takes 150% additional damage from Light-type weapons and Hunters.

Igris has the ability to recharge the Break Gauge and apply Bleed debuff (which deals continuous damage over time). Additionally, he can execute various moves to deal damage, such as jumping into the air, dashing, pulling his opponents towards him, knocking them down and interrupting their attacks, tunneling underground and resurfacing again, and more.

You must try to dodge every Igris attack and avoid damage. Use an Extreme Evasion to perform the Shadow Step Skill whenever possible. The Shadow Step skill slows down Igris for three seconds and decreases his defense by 60% for 15 seconds.

Best Sung Jinwoo build to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise

Equip skill with Break effect to Sung Jinwoo to Break Igris and deal additional damage. (Image via Netmarble)

You will encounter a level 34 Igris in Solo Leveling Arise Chapter 8. The system recommends the team’s Total Power to be at 50,500.

It’s advised that you level up Sung Jinwoo to at least level 35 and build the total power to 50,000 before entering the battle. Additionally, allocate the obtained stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise to Strength and Perception to boost his damage.

Since Igris has the rechargeable Break Gauge, you must exploit it and put him in a dazed state as much as possible to dish out additional damage. Additionally, it is highly recommended that you spam Jinwoo’s Ultimate Skill after breaking Igris. This means your strategy will be to put Igris under the Break effect and use your Ultimate to deal more damage.

Here is the best Sung Jinwoo build to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise:

Best skills

Use Death Dance and Multistrike Basic Skills with the Rune of Light element. They can both apply the Break effect, which is crucial to beating Igris in Solo Leveling Arise. For the Ultimate, you will only have access to Darkness: Obliteration.

It’s recommended to upgrade all three skills to at least level 4.

Best weapons and alternatives

Use Light elemental weapons to beat Igris. (Image via Netmarble)

Use Light-type weapons for an additional 150% damage. Here is a list of some of the options you can use:

The Huntsman (SSR)

Radiru Family’s Longbow (SR)

Lustrous Dragon Sword (SR)

The Huntsman and Radiru Family’s Longbow are the best of the Light-type weapons listed above. However, not all players might be fortunate enough to obtain them. In this case, use the Lustrous Dragon Sword, which you can get by completing episode 1 of chapter 7 (in a mission featured in the Challenges’ Chapter 5).

Other viable alternatives include weapons that boost Jinwoo’s damage, regardless of their elemental type. Here is a list of some of the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise to beat Igris:

Demonic Plum Flower Sword (SSR)

Shadow Scythe (SSR)

West Wind (SR)

Demon King’s Longsword (SR)

Ensure you upgrade whichever weapon you intend to use to the highest level possible.

Best Artifacts

Toughness is one of the best arifacts that boosts Jinwoo's Critical Hit Rate and Damage. (Image via Netmarble)

Here are some of the best Artifacts for Sung Jinwoo to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise:

Toughness: Increases Critical Hit Rate (2-set effect) and Critical Hit Damage (4-set effect).

Increases Critical Hit Rate (2-set effect) and Critical Hit Damage (4-set effect). One-Hit Kill: Increases Ultimate Skill’s damage (2-set effect) and reduces its cooldown (4-set effect).

Increases Ultimate Skill’s damage (2-set effect) and reduces its cooldown (4-set effect). Destroyer: Increases Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 20% (2-set effect) and charges characters’ and overall team’s Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 50% (4-set effect).

Best Hunters to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise

Baerk Yoonho, Yoo Jinho, and Kim Chul are the best Hunters to beat Igris. (Image via Netmarble)

To beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise, it’s best to use Light-type Hunters who can inflict the Break effect with their Support Skill. Some of the best Light-type Hunters with Break effects are Baek Yoonho (SSR), Kim Chul (SR), and Yoo Jinho (SR).

You can also use Hunters of other elemental types who inflict the Break effect. Some of the best Solo Leveling Arise Hunters to beat Igris are Seo Jiwoo (SSR), Emma Laurent (SSR), Nam Chae-Yong (SR), Lim Tae-Gyu (SSR), and Hwang Dongsuk (SR).