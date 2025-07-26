  • home icon
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 26, 2025 23:30 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Production I.G.)
As Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 airs on August 2, 2025, at 11 p.m. (JST), fans anxiously anticipate the continuation of Kafka's struggle. Tensions escalate after the harrowing events of episode 2, in which Kafka confronted his psychological limits and the horrifying reappearance of Kaiju No. 9.

As always charming, the unmistakably middle-aged protagonist of a Shonen anime maintains her detachment from reality. The repercussions of Kikoru's valiant intervention and Kafka's failure to change will probably be the main topic of this chapter.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 is expected to feature more intense character development and exciting battles as Kafka continues to struggle with his fears while serving in the First Division under Captain Narumi.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere on Saturday, August 2, at 11 PM JST. Following a one-week interval pattern between each upcoming episode, the official subtitled version will be available internationally. The series will continue its weekly broadcast schedule throughout the season.

For viewers in different time zones, here's the international release schedule:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

August 2, 2025

7 am

Eastern Time

Friday

August 2, 2025

10  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

August 2, 2025

2  pm

Central European Time

Friday

August 2, 2025

4 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

August 2, 2025

7:30 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

August 2, 2025

10 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

11 pm

Australian Central Time

Saturday

August 3, 2025

12 am

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3

The main website where fans from other countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 is the Crunchyroll channel. Fans from all over the world will be able to participate in Kafka's journey thanks to the platform's availability of dubbed versions in other languages.

In Japan, the anime will be broadcast on a number of stations and made accessible online. Thanks to a variety of distribution possibilities, the series will be accessible to both Japanese and foreign viewers via their favorite watching platforms.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 recap

Episode 2 saw Kafka and Kikoru join the First Division under Captain Narumi during an Ant Monster kaiju attack. While Kikoru excelled with her giant axe, Kafka couldn't transform due to psychological barriers after previously injuring Isao Shinomiya. Kaiju No. 9 appeared, splitting into two forms to attack both Captain Narumi and the defenseless Kafka.

The enemy's presence resurrected defeated monsters, overwhelming the Defense Force. Just as Kafka faced defeat, unable to transform despite repeated attempts, Kikoru arrived to save him.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3

Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)
Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 will likely focus on Kafka overcoming his psychological barriers with Kikoru's support. Expect intense battles as the team faces Kaiju No. 9's continued threat and resurrected monsters.

Captain Narumi's leadership will be tested while coordinating the Defense Force's response. The episode may explore Kafka's internal struggle and his growing partnership with Kikoru as he attempts to transform again and embrace his dual nature.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

