Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 airs on August 2, 2025, at 11 p.m. (JST), fans anxiously anticipate the continuation of Kafka's struggle. Tensions escalate after the harrowing events of episode 2, in which Kafka confronted his psychological limits and the horrifying reappearance of Kaiju No. 9.As always charming, the unmistakably middle-aged protagonist of a Shonen anime maintains her detachment from reality. The repercussions of Kikoru's valiant intervention and Kafka's failure to change will probably be the main topic of this chapter.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 is expected to feature more intense character development and exciting battles as Kafka continues to struggle with his fears while serving in the First Division under Captain Narumi.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 release date and timeKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere on Saturday, August 2, at 11 PM JST. Following a one-week interval pattern between each upcoming episode, the official subtitled version will be available internationally. The series will continue its weekly broadcast schedule throughout the season.For viewers in different time zones, here's the international release schedule:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 2, 20257 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 2, 202510 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 2, 20252 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 2, 20254 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 2, 20257:30 pmPhilippine TimeFridayAugust 2, 202510 pmJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 2, 202511 pmAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 3, 202512 amAlso read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Gen Narumi is introduced as Kafka and Kikoru join the First DivisionWhere to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3The main website where fans from other countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 is the Crunchyroll channel. Fans from all over the world will be able to participate in Kafka's journey thanks to the platform's availability of dubbed versions in other languages.In Japan, the anime will be broadcast on a number of stations and made accessible online. Thanks to a variety of distribution possibilities, the series will be accessible to both Japanese and foreign viewers via their favorite watching platforms.Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and moreKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 recapEpisode 2 saw Kafka and Kikoru join the First Division under Captain Narumi during an Ant Monster kaiju attack. While Kikoru excelled with her giant axe, Kafka couldn't transform due to psychological barriers after previously injuring Isao Shinomiya. Kaiju No. 9 appeared, splitting into two forms to attack both Captain Narumi and the defenseless Kafka.The enemy's presence resurrected defeated monsters, overwhelming the Defense Force. Just as Kafka faced defeat, unable to transform despite repeated attempts, Kikoru arrived to save him.Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 review: Production I.G turns up narrative intensity as action returnsWhat to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 will likely focus on Kafka overcoming his psychological barriers with Kikoru's support. Expect intense battles as the team faces Kaiju No. 9's continued threat and resurrected monsters.Captain Narumi's leadership will be tested while coordinating the Defense Force's response. The episode may explore Kafka's internal struggle and his growing partnership with Kikoru as he attempts to transform again and embrace his dual nature.