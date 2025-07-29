8 Bleach opening theme songs absolutely loved by fans

Bleach has mesmerized viewers for over two decades, not only with its Soul Society showdowns and unforgettable characters, but also through opening themes that have become anthems for anime fans worldwide. These songs set the emotional tone for each saga, from Ichigo’s first tentative steps as a Substitute Soul Reaper to the climactic battle against Aizen, and continue to inspire covers, concert tributes, and fan art around the globe.

These eight Bleach openings do a lot more than just set the tone as they tell their own stories. From Ichigo’s quiet determination to those big, emotional turning points, every beat and visual hit a nerve. Some fans remember them for the hype, others for the heartbreak. But all of them? They’ve stuck around because they meant something.

The most beloved Bleach opening themes that echo in fans' hearts

1) Asterisk by Orange Range

Opening 1 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first opening of Bleach, “Asterisk,” comes in hard and fast, setting the tone for what the anime was going to be. It runs from Episode 1 to 25 and has this raw mix of hip-hop and rock that clicks right away with fans. The visuals have graffiti vibes, Ichigo steps into his role as a Soul Reaper, and everything feels fresh.

Over time, it’s become more than just an opening - it’s a Bleach staple. With more than 24 million streams on Spotify, it’s the most played theme from the series. What makes it stand out? It catches the energy of early Bleach - loud, defiant, full of attitude, and impossible to ignore.

2) D-tecnoLife by UVERworld

Opening 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Serving as the backdrop for the dramatic Soul Society rescue arc, “D-tecnoLife” (Episodes 26–51) hits listeners with a techno-rock pulse and emotional lyrics about enduring pain to protect others. Ichigo’s relentless charge to save Rukia is perfectly reflected in the opening’s gritty visuals and stirring music.

With more than 11 million Spotify streams, it remains a core anthem celebrated at concerts and anime gatherings. Hardcore fans especially value how the rising tempo and dynamic animation echo the desperate momentum of the rescue mission.

3) Ichirin no Hana by HIGH and MIGHTY COLOR

Opening 3 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There’s something raw and unforgettable about “Ichirin no Hana,” the third opening of Bleach. It airs during Episodes 52 to 74, right when the Soul Society arc hits its peak. The track starts loud, almost aggressive, and pairs with visuals that feel both chaotic and beautiful.

In many ways, the title, which means “One Lone Flower,” mirrors Ichigo’s struggle to stand his ground, alone, for Rukia. That fight. That grit. It all bleeds into the music. Fans still talk about the Bankai scenes backed by this song. It hit gold in Japan and has clocked over 10 million Spotify streams. But stats aside, it’s the emotion and momentum that make it stick.

4) Rolling Star by YUI

Opening 5 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There’s a quiet power in Bleach’s fifth opening, “Rolling Star,” which plays during Episodes 98 to 120. Sung by YUI, the track begins soft, almost uncertain, before picking up into a pop-rock rush that mirrors everything Ichigo was going through at the time. The Arrancar arc isn’t just about new enemies; it is about emotional weight.

And this song catches that shift. The visuals move from still moments to flashes of real tension. With over 18 million streams on Spotify, “Rolling Star” isn’t just another opening. It’s a kind of emotional anchor for many fans.

5) Alones by Aqua Timez

Opening 6 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Combining poignant melody with the ache of separation, “Alones” soundtracks Orihime’s heartrending farewell in Episodes 121–143. The opening’s emphasis on isolation, shown through Kon’s vocals and imagery of broken wings, mirrors the emotional lows of the Hueco Mundo arc.

With over 18.2 million streams on Spotify, fans revere “Alones” for translating the characters’ pain and hope into a melody that stays long after viewing. It consistently ranks as a top pick in fan polls for its honest portrayal of loss and longing.

6) After Dark by ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION

Opening 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Widely loved for its ethereal rock vibe, “After Dark” (Episodes 144–167) propels the series into the Hueco Mundo arc with a subtle intensity. The opening’s base-shaking guitar riff and memorable visuals, including the surreal imagery of a winged salaryman, have secured it more than 12 million Spotify streams.

Fans commend its perfect fusion of otherworldly vocals and high-stakes conflict, aligning with the shift in Bleach toward darker, more mature themes as the Espada emerge.

7) Velonica by Aqua Timez

Opening 9 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Something is haunting yet electric about “Velonica” (Episode 190–214), Bleach’s ninth opening that kicks in during the Fake Karakura Town arc. From the very first beat, it throws viewers into a dizzying rush, looping cityscapes, sharp cuts, and characters locked in battle. It’s not just background music; it’s a signal that everything’s about to escalate.

And fans connected with that energy, “Velonica” has pulled in over 8 million streams on Spotify. It’s not flashy in the traditional sense, but it builds this tension that never really lets go. That’s probably why so many hardcore fans still bring it up when talking about Bleach’s most intense moments.

8) Ranbu no Melody by SID

Opening 13 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tied to Bleach’s final clash with Aizen, “Ranbu no Melody” (Episodes 292–316) remains a fan-favorite for all the right reasons. Performed by SID, the opening blends poetic rock with powerful visuals, think real-life photography mixed with shattered symbols like the Hōgyoku.

It’s not just visually stunning; it hits emotionally, too. With over 23.7 million Spotify streams, fans continue to rank it among the best. Its mix of sorrow and victory, set to high-stakes action, gives the series’ final arc a lasting emotional punch.

Final Thoughts

Over time, these eight Bleach openings turned into something bigger than just anime intros. They’ve stuck with fans, through playlists, covers, and fan polls, carving out a place in anime history.

