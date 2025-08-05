After the Villainess' Exile Manga announces anime adaptation

Tail Yuzuhara's popular light novel series, the After the Villainess' Exile manga, also known as Akuyaku Reijō no Tsuihōgo!, is officially getting an anime adaptation. Manga creator Tsumuji Yoshimura announced on Monday and celebrated with a special commemorative image.

The series' innovative interpretation of the "villainess" cliché, which combines slice-of-life narrative with a hint of isekai charm, has helped it amass a sizable fan base. Elizabeth's calm, post-exile life will soon be brought to life on screen for readers of the After the Villainess' Exile manga.

Anime adaptation of After the Villainess' Exile manga announced with celebratory illustration

After the Villainess' Exile manga (Image via Hakusensha)

Yoshimura's announcement states that the anime adaptation will follow the storyline of the manga After the Villainess' Exile, which revolves around Elizabeth, a reincarnated event planner and former noblewoman who is banished from high society.

She decides to live a quiet life as a nun in a rural church and begins to utilize her prior practical expertise to transform her new life. The presence of a mysterious and stoic knight commander interrupts her tranquil days, striking the ideal mix between tender romance and endearing slice-of-life.

In September 2018, Tail Yuzuhara's original online novel made its debut on Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Later, in 2019, Kadokawa started releasing the official light novel version, which featured drawings by Yũ Shiroya.

Tsumuji Yoshimura's illustrations for the manga adaptation were serialized in Flos Comic from December 2018 to July 2024. In August 2024, Kadokawa published the eleventh and last collected volume of the manga series After the Villainess' Exile, solidifying its reputation before the anime was even made.

It is anticipated that the anime would adhere to the delicate tone and character-focused narrative that made the After the Villainess' Exile manga so popular with readers. The series has distinguished itself from more dramatic entries in the villainess category by combining slow-burning romance, community building, and culinary themes.

Excitement is already high despite the lack of an official studio or release date. With After the Villainess' Exile manga wrapping up its successful manga run just last month, this announcement serves as the perfect send-off and a promising new beginning.

More details regarding the production team and broadcast schedule for the After the Villainess' Exile anime adaptation are expected to follow through official Kadokawa and franchise channels.

