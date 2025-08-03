  • home icon
  • Anime
  • One Piece anime set to debut new anime opening and ending in episode 1139

One Piece anime set to debut new anime opening and ending in episode 1139

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 03, 2025 23:30 GMT
One Piece anime set to debut new anime opening and ending in episode 1139 (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece anime set to debut new anime opening and ending in episode 1139 (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece anime will introduce a complete musical refresh with episode 1139, featuring both a new opening and ending theme that perfectly capture the Egghead arc's climactic intensity.

Ad

Set to premiere on Sunday, August 10, 2025, the episode titled "Destroy Egghead: The Buster Call is Invoked" will debut "Carmine" by ELLEGARDEN as the opening theme and "PUNKS" by Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie as the ending. This marks a significant shift in the series' musical landscape as it enters the final phase of one of its most technologically advanced story arcs.

One Piece anime's opening and ending themes debut as Egghead arc reaches its climax

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The One Piece anime is getting ready to dig right into the most intense parts of the Egghead arc after Kuma's emotional history was wrapped up in episode 1136. As the narrative turns its attention to the impending conflict between the Straw Hat Pirates and the powerful Saint Saturn Jaygarcia.

With the terrible Buster Call now threatening to completely destroy Egghead Island, the timing of these new themes couldn't be more ideal. Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie's "PUNKS" serves as the episode's concluding musical selection, while ELLEGARDEN's "Carmine" opens each show with their trademark rock sound.

Ad

Also read: One Piece anime set to end Kuma's backstory in episode 1136

By reflecting both Vegapunk's punk-inspired technology and the rebellious attitude that propels characters like Bonney in her quest for vengeance against those who turned her father into a weapon, the choice of "PUNKS" as the concluding title captures the essence of the arc.

Special performance planned ahead of episode premiere

Ad

Adding extra excitement to the debut, Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie will perform "PUNKS" live at the ONE PIECE DAY '25 event, scheduled for just hours before episode 1139's broadcast. This strategic timing allows fans to experience the new ending theme in a celebratory atmosphere before witnessing how both new songs complement the One Piece anime's visual storytelling.

The following day, August 11, both the opening and ending songs will become available across major streaming platforms, giving fans immediate access to the tracks that will likely accompany the arc's remaining episodes.

Ad

Also read: There's "nothing else like" Gear 5 for animators, and One Piece anime's Vincent Chansard explains why

Musical choice reflects narrative intensity

Ad

The punk rock influence in "PUNKS" and ELLEGARDEN's rock intensity in "Carmine" work together to further several narrative goals. These themes not only complement the arc’s futuristic-yet-retro aesthetic, but they also channel the raw energy that characters like Luffy and Bonney bring to their fight against the World Government’s oppression.

The looming threat of the Buster Call adds an unprecedented sense of urgency to their struggle. Both themes are expected to accompany roughly 20 episodes that cover the arc's climax fights, which will feature cutting-edge technology, dramatic confrontations, and the eagerly awaited showdown that fans have been waiting for, based on the pacing of the source material.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications