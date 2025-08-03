One Piece anime set to debut new anime opening and ending in episode 1139

The One Piece anime will introduce a complete musical refresh with episode 1139, featuring both a new opening and ending theme that perfectly capture the Egghead arc's climactic intensity.Set to premiere on Sunday, August 10, 2025, the episode titled &quot;Destroy Egghead: The Buster Call is Invoked&quot; will debut &quot;Carmine&quot; by ELLEGARDEN as the opening theme and &quot;PUNKS&quot; by Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie as the ending. This marks a significant shift in the series' musical landscape as it enters the final phase of one of its most technologically advanced story arcs.One Piece anime's opening and ending themes debut as Egghead arc reaches its climaxThe One Piece anime is getting ready to dig right into the most intense parts of the Egghead arc after Kuma's emotional history was wrapped up in episode 1136. As the narrative turns its attention to the impending conflict between the Straw Hat Pirates and the powerful Saint Saturn Jaygarcia.With the terrible Buster Call now threatening to completely destroy Egghead Island, the timing of these new themes couldn't be more ideal. Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie's &quot;PUNKS&quot; serves as the episode's concluding musical selection, while ELLEGARDEN's &quot;Carmine&quot; opens each show with their trademark rock sound.Also read: One Piece anime set to end Kuma's backstory in episode 1136By reflecting both Vegapunk's punk-inspired technology and the rebellious attitude that propels characters like Bonney in her quest for vengeance against those who turned her father into a weapon, the choice of &quot;PUNKS&quot; as the concluding title captures the essence of the arc.Special performance planned ahead of episode premiereAdding extra excitement to the debut, Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie will perform &quot;PUNKS&quot; live at the ONE PIECE DAY '25 event, scheduled for just hours before episode 1139's broadcast. This strategic timing allows fans to experience the new ending theme in a celebratory atmosphere before witnessing how both new songs complement the One Piece anime's visual storytelling.The following day, August 11, both the opening and ending songs will become available across major streaming platforms, giving fans immediate access to the tracks that will likely accompany the arc's remaining episodes.Also read: There's &quot;nothing else like&quot; Gear 5 for animators, and One Piece anime's Vincent Chansard explains whyMusical choice reflects narrative intensityThe punk rock influence in &quot;PUNKS&quot; and ELLEGARDEN's rock intensity in &quot;Carmine&quot; work together to further several narrative goals. These themes not only complement the arc’s futuristic-yet-retro aesthetic, but they also channel the raw energy that characters like Luffy and Bonney bring to their fight against the World Government’s oppression.The looming threat of the Buster Call adds an unprecedented sense of urgency to their struggle. Both themes are expected to accompany roughly 20 episodes that cover the arc's climax fights, which will feature cutting-edge technology, dramatic confrontations, and the eagerly awaited showdown that fans have been waiting for, based on the pacing of the source material.Also readOda's praise of Vincent Chansard for One Piece anime's Luffy vs Kizaru leaves fans awestruckOne Piece episode 1138 review: Toei delivers a heartfelt reunion of Kuma and Bonney before Saturn's devastating Buster Call declarationLoki's Greek mythology connections reveal his true purpose in One Piece