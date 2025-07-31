Undead Unluck releases trailer for Winter 2025 1-hour premiere

The popular supernatural action series Undead Unluck is making its highly anticipated return with a special one-hour episode slated for Winter 2025, bringing significant changes behind the scenes. In contrast to the original David Production team, director Sung Hoo Park, who is well-known for his work on Jujutsu Kaisen, will oversee the film at his studio E&amp;H Production.The reveal has additional emotional significance because it takes place on August 1, the symbolic day Fuuko and Andy, the series' protagonists, first met. This special episode promises to deliver a completely original story crafted by manga creator Yoshifumi Tozuka himself, featuring a brand-new UMA creature designed specifically for the adaptation.Undead Unluck special brings together industry veterans for Winter 2025 premiereThe production team represents a blend of returning talent and fresh perspectives for the Undead Unluck special. The screenplay is once again written by Yamato Haishima, who keeps the narrative voice of the original series consistent. Hideyuki Morioka, who is well-known for his work on D.Gray-man, is in charge of character design.He works with Shun'ichi Ishimoto from Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. Having previously composed the music for Re: ZERO Starting Life in Another World, Kenichiro Suehiro will write the score again. The comprehensive staff lineup includes UMA Design by Kazuhiro Miwa, who served as chief animator for the original Undead Unluck series.Supporting roles include Setta handling prop design, Yann Le Gall as art director, and Aiko Mizuno managing color design. Technical aspects will be overseen by Director of Photography Takao Saito, 3D Director Tomohiko Kan, Editor Kiyoshi Hirose, and Sound Director Jin Aketagawa.UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS continues its role in production and planning, while David Production, the original animation studio, provides cooperation for the special. This cooperative approach guarantees continuity with the previous season by incorporating Sung Hoo Park's directing vision.In March 2024, the 24-episode run of the original Undead Unluck anime ended after its October 2023 television debut. Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from January 2020 to January 2025, was converted into a television series starring Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura as Andy.With a ranking of #14 on the Kono comic ga Sugoi! 2021 list and the sixth &quot;Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō&quot; award in August 2020, the comic attained noteworthy acclaim.With the series' distinctive fusion of supernatural action and character-driven storytelling, fans can anticipate that the Winter 2025 special will delve deeper into the Undead Unluck universe.Also read10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, rankedTakopi's Original Sin: Why Summer 2025 Anime season's dark horse overtook Lord of MysteriesOne Piece meets Pokémon for a Weekly Shonen Jump collaboration