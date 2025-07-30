  • home icon
  Takopi's Original Sin: Why Summer 2025 Anime season's dark horse overtook Lord of Mysteries

Takopi's Original Sin: Why Summer 2025 Anime season's dark horse overtook Lord of Mysteries

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 30, 2025 12:37 GMT
Takopi
Takopi's Original Sin: Why Summer 2025 Anime season's dark horse overtook Lord of Mysteries (Image via ENISHIYA, B.CMAY Pictures)

Surprises occurred during the Summer 2025 anime season, as two wildly disparate shows, Takopi's Original Sin and Lord of Mysteries, attracted international recognition. The modest series became the season's critical favorite, despite Lord of Mysteries' huge fanfare and Solo Leveling comparisons.

The ratings on IMDB provide a vivid picture: Takopi's Original Sin shot to an astounding 9.3/10, while Lord of Mysteries received a solid 8.8/10. This outstanding accomplishment demonstrates how viewers preferred personal storytelling to grandiose productions, demonstrating that emotional genuineness can win out over expensive production values in winning over viewers' hearts and minds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Takopi's Original Sin and Lord of Mysteries: The tale of two narratives

While Takopi's Original Sin centers on a good-hearted extraterrestrial octopus from Happy Planet who is dedicated to bringing happiness to Earth's troubled youngsters, Lord of Mysteries offers a vast supernatural tale where mysteries develop in historical fog and darkness.

The main distinction is seen in the approach and scope. Lord of Mysteries is a great mystery adventure that appeals to readers who enjoy intricate mythology and grandiose world-building while balancing Lovecraftian terror with humor and vivid colors.

The protagonist of Takopi's Original Sin, on the other hand, is a profoundly disturbed nine-year-old girl named Shizuka who experiences neglect and bullying at school. She also meets an alien who doesn't make it past the first episode's fifteen minutes. This heartbreaking opener quickly indicates the series's desire to face difficult issues that most anime avoids.

Thematic resonance and audience connection

The ratings disparity becomes clearer when examining thematic depth. Takopi's Original Sin tackles bullying, parenthood, childhood trauma, mental health, and the cycle of abuse, with main characters experiencing neglect or abuse from their parents. The story evolves from a flighty tale into tremendous emotional drama as Takopi confronts issues of empathy, sacrifice, and the extent of good intentions.

Lord of Mysteries, while featuring impressive world-building and supernatural elements, struggles with accessibility. The adaptation takes creative liberties to alter or skip novel portions, challenging viewers unfamiliar with the massive source material. This creates a barrier between the series and potential new audiences.

Why Takopi's Original Sin triumphed

The higher rating reflects Takopi's Original Sin's masterful handling of sensitive subjects with genuine emotional weight. The series examines how well-meaning intentions can unintentionally prolong trauma cycles when Takopi's Happy Gadgets end up doing more harm than good and requiring him to go back in time.

Mature audiences looking for meaningful material find great resonance in this nuanced approach to complicated societal concerns. Despite its superb technical quality, Lord of Mysteries has pacing problems and overbearing exposition that may turn off viewers. Instead of trying to appeal to a wider audience, the show focuses on its current fan base.

Conclusion

Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)
Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)

Audience scores reflect a growing preference for emotional sincerity over grandiosity in animation. Takopi's Original Sin's focus on individual character arcs and unabashed engagement with the realities of childhood trauma contrasts with Lord of Mysteries's attempt to wow audiences with its scale and technical prowess.

The recognition of a series that respects its audience and delivers genuine emotional release is shown in a high 9.3 rating on IMDB. This underdog victory may suggest a willingness within the Summer 2025 anime to endorse content that fearlessly confronts difficult subject matter. Sometimes the mightiest stories are those with the smallest, most vulnerable characters finding light in the darkness.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

