  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Takopi's Original Sin episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Takopi's Original Sin episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 26, 2025 17:30 GMT
Takopi
Takopi's Original Sin episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via ENISHIYA)

As the series reaches its climactic finish, Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 promises to bring the ultimate resolution to this profoundly agonizing trip. Fans are left wondering how this intricate story of trauma, good intentions, and unexpected repercussions will end after the devastating discoveries of episode 5.

Ad

The final episode will air on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other streaming services on August 2, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Takopi is now completely aware of the cyclical nature of tragedy surrounding both Marina and Shizuka, and Naoki's encounter with the alien sets up what may be a crucial discussion about human morality.

Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 release date and time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The anime series finale is set to premiere on August 2, 2025, which is a Saturday at 12 AM JST, across a variety of streaming platforms. Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 will be available on various global streaming channels. Medialink has acquired the licensing rights for the series in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn, makes its availability possible in more countries.

For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:

Ad

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

August 1, 2025

8 am

Eastern Time

Friday

August 1, 2025

11 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

August 1, 2025

3 pm

Central European Time

Friday

August 1, 2025

4 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

August 1, 2025

8:30 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

August 1, 2025

11 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

12 am

Australian Central Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

1:30 am

Ad
Ad

Also read: Takopi's Original Sin anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Where to watch Takopi's Original Sin episode 6

Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)
Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)

Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 will be presented on different main streaming platforms, thereby providing much ease for anime lovers in every corner of the world. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Abema will have the series available for streaming, besides Crunchyroll will acquire the rights for airing in other countries.

Ad

This multi-platform strategy not only enables customers to watch the show on the streaming service they want, but also gets rid of the regional limitations.

Also read: Takopi's Original Sin episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 recap

Ad

Takopi and Shizuka arrive at Shizuka's father's apartment in Tokyo, discovering he has a new family and Chappy was never there. When Shizuka hits Takopi with a rock, the alien finally remembers its true origins. Takopi originally befriended teenage Marina in 2022, who suffered from her mother's abuse.

Marina's life worsened when Shizuka returned, causing Naoki to gravitate toward Shizuka instead. After Marina's mother abused her when Naoki failed to arrive, Marina killed her mother in self-defense before taking her own life.

Ad

Learning Shizuka caused Marina's trauma, Takopi attempted to go back in time to kill Shizuka, but the Happy Planet's matriarch erased these memories. Now remembering everything, Takopi encounters Naoki while pondering human morality.

Also read: Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1: A tragic bond forms as Takopi’s joy meets a bullied girl’s silent despair

What to expect from Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 (Speculative)

Naoki, as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)
Naoki, as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)

Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 might show Takopi's conversation with Naoki, where Naoki may help the alien understand that humans have both good and bad sides. Takopi might apologize to Shizuka despite her desperation to find Chappy. The alien may attempt to fix the time travel camera gadget one final time, potentially leading to severe consequences in this emotional finale.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications