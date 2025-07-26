Takopi's Original Sin episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As the series reaches its climactic finish, Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 promises to bring the ultimate resolution to this profoundly agonizing trip. Fans are left wondering how this intricate story of trauma, good intentions, and unexpected repercussions will end after the devastating discoveries of episode 5.The final episode will air on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other streaming services on August 2, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Takopi is now completely aware of the cyclical nature of tragedy surrounding both Marina and Shizuka, and Naoki's encounter with the alien sets up what may be a crucial discussion about human morality.Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 release date and timeThe anime series finale is set to premiere on August 2, 2025, which is a Saturday at 12 AM JST, across a variety of streaming platforms. Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 will be available on various global streaming channels. Medialink has acquired the licensing rights for the series in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn, makes its availability possible in more countries.For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 1, 20258 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 1, 202511 amGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 1, 20253 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 1, 20254 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 1, 20258:30 pmPhilippine TimeFridayAugust 1, 202511 pmJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 2, 202512 amAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 2, 20251:30 amAlso read: Takopi's Original Sin anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveWhere to watch Takopi's Original Sin episode 6Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 will be presented on different main streaming platforms, thereby providing much ease for anime lovers in every corner of the world. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Abema will have the series available for streaming, besides Crunchyroll will acquire the rights for airing in other countries.This multi-platform strategy not only enables customers to watch the show on the streaming service they want, but also gets rid of the regional limitations.Also read: Takopi's Original Sin episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreTakopi's Original Sin episode 5 recapTakopi and Shizuka arrive at Shizuka's father's apartment in Tokyo, discovering he has a new family and Chappy was never there. When Shizuka hits Takopi with a rock, the alien finally remembers its true origins. Takopi originally befriended teenage Marina in 2022, who suffered from her mother's abuse.Marina's life worsened when Shizuka returned, causing Naoki to gravitate toward Shizuka instead. After Marina's mother abused her when Naoki failed to arrive, Marina killed her mother in self-defense before taking her own life.Learning Shizuka caused Marina's trauma, Takopi attempted to go back in time to kill Shizuka, but the Happy Planet's matriarch erased these memories. Now remembering everything, Takopi encounters Naoki while pondering human morality.Also read: Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1: A tragic bond forms as Takopi’s joy meets a bullied girl’s silent despairWhat to expect from Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 (Speculative)Naoki, as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)Takopi's Original Sin episode 6 might show Takopi's conversation with Naoki, where Naoki may help the alien understand that humans have both good and bad sides. Takopi might apologize to Shizuka despite her desperation to find Chappy. The alien may attempt to fix the time travel camera gadget one final time, potentially leading to severe consequences in this emotional finale.Also readTakopi's Original Sin episode 4: Naoki confesses his involvement while Shizuka plans her escape to Tokyo10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked