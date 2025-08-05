Suikoden anime announces 2026 release with visual

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Suikoden anime, the adaptation of Konami's Suikoden II video game's story, unveiled a teaser visual and announced that the series will debut in 2026. The series serves as a crucial step to producer Rui Naito's vision of reviving the IP. Created by Yoshitaka Murayama, the original Suikoden game is a Japanese role-playing game (JRPG), developed and published by Konami. The games from the Suikoden series are closely based on the classical Chinese novel, Water Margin, and center on various themes, such as politics, revolution, and others. Moreover, the franchise has developed multiple games, with its focus on different characters. Suikoden anime set to debut in 2026On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the official staff opened an X (formerly Twitter) account for the Suikoden anime and announced that the series will premiere in 2026. Details concerning the anime's broadcast schedule and an exact release date will be disclosed later.Along with this announcement, the staff unveiled a new teaser visual for the Suikoden anime. The illustration depicts the protagonist and his best friend, Jowy, gazing at the starry sky on the eve of the Suikoden II story's beginning. Undoubtedly, the visual brings out the magical fervor from the original game. Notably, the staff has yet to reveal details regarding the anime's main cast members. It was previously announced that Yuzo Sato would direct the Suikoden anime at Konami Animation, the same studio that worked on the original video game's anime scenes. NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan, anime, and Ryo Hino, the music production department member, are the show's producer and production manager, respectively. A teaser from the anime (Image via Konami Animation)The Suikoden anime, which covers the story of Konami's Suikoden II JRPG game, was announced for production on March 4, 2025, during the Genso Suikoden livestream. During the announcement, producer Rui Naito mentioned that they wanted to revive the game's IP. To that end, they released the remastered versions of Suikoden I and II. Eventually, they wanted to bridge the gap between the veteran and new fans. Therefore, an anime adaptation was the perfect option. The Suikoden anime will show Konami Animation using CG art, while keeping the essence of the original game intact. It remains to be seen how the animation studio and the staff members involved in the work can translate the game's essence into the anime and showcase a captivating story of the hero and his friend, Jowy. Also read:The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom anime confirms January 2026 release and more with visualWhite Fox Studio founder's latest comments clear doubts over Re:Zero anime's futureThe Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual