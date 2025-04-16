10 best anime to watch if you like To Be Hero X 

To Be Hero X has thrilled fans worldwide since 2025 with its bold action, vivid visuals, and sharp take on heroism and society. It explores a world where superheroes' powers derive from "trust values" representing public belief, with rankings determined by tournament performances.

Ad

Top hero X and his fellow superpowered friends and rivals dazzle with their heroic antics while provoking questions about the complex relationship between fame, expectations, and self-worth. Fans craving more high-octane hero action with deeper themes about power and justice won’t be disappointed.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of action-packed yet thought-provoking anime that should appeal to To Be Hero X enthusiasts. From everyday heroes to surreal journeys of ambition, these series blend thrilling action, striking visuals, sharp comedy, and smart social themes that will captivate fans.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch anime for fans of To Be Hero X

1) One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse, J.C. Staff)

For sheer superhero parody brilliance, look no further than One Punch Man. This action comedy follows Saitama, an average unemployed man who trained himself to the point where he can defeat any foe with a single punch.

Ad

However, his overwhelming strength has left him bored and unfulfilled in life. One Punch Man expertly satirizes and pays tribute to superhero tropes through Saitama’s deadpan heroics and the diverse cast of friends and foes that populate his world.

With truly spectacular fight animation and a wry, insightful look at what it means to stand out from the crowd and shoulder great power, this anime is a must-watch for To Be Hero X enthusiasts.

Ad

2) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 dives deep into the inner mental and emotional lives of people with extraordinary talents. Protagonist Shigeo Kageyama looks like an average middle schooler but harbors intense psychic abilities that he struggles to keep in check. Like To Be Hero X’s thoughtful look at fame and expectations, Mob Psycho 100 delivers dazzling action and riotous humor.

Ad

It explores self-acceptance, authenticity, and social pressures with empathy. Mob’s heartfelt relationships and dedication to emotional growth rather than power make him an appealing hero for fans seeking depth underneath the explosive exterior.

3) Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann (Image via Gainax)

For high-spirited mecha action with infectious optimism at its core, look no further than Gurren Lagann. In a post-apocalyptic world controlled by beastmen, young Kamina teams up with the timid yet talented Simon to pilot an ancient mech known as Lagann in an attempt to reach the surface world.

Ad

Bursting at the seams with stylish animation and enough bombastic fight scenes to satisfy any mecha fan, Gurren Lagann’s exhilarating pace and emotional punch make it a must-see. Fans of To Be Hero X’s bold action and uplifting themes will find a perfect follow-up here.

4) Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill (Image via Trigger)

For a take on power and heroism as wild and unchained as X himself, Kill la Kill can’t be matched. The plot follows fierce delinquent Ryuko Matoi as she transfers to an elite high school ruled by the iron-fisted student council president Satsuki Kiryuin, kicking off a no-holds-barred battle over possession of two bizarrely powerful uniforms.

Ad

Kill la Kill revels in its own absurdity with gleeful abandon, pairing dynamic animation and intense action sequences with a sincere story of self-acceptance and liberation from societal repression. Fans of To Be Hero X’s unrestrained antics will find plenty to love in this hot-blooded and big-hearted romp.

5) FLCL

FLCL (Image via Gainax, Production I.G)

The surreal coming-of-age tale FLCL uses oddball humor and reality-breaking animation to tell the story of Naota Nandaba, an ordinary 12-year-old whose life is disrupted by the arrival of wild rebel Haruko Haruhara.

Ad

She runs over Naota with her Vespa before hitting him in the head with a guitar, kickstarting a series of bizarre happenings involving robots, interstellar conflict, and adolescence.

While very different in tone, FLCL will appeal to To Be Hero X fans through its dynamic visuals, wacky comedy, poignant exploration of maturing into one’s powers, and creative ties between internal struggles and external battles.

6) Inferno Cop

Inferno Cop (Image via Trigger)

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum in terms of animation quality, yet capturing a similar anarchic humor and sensibility is Inferno Cop. Produced on a shoestring budget, this mini-series follows the exploits of Inferno Cop, a dedicated police officer who escaped Hell to protect the world through wanton violence and mayhem.

Ad

Inferno Cop’s unapologetically crude visuals and anything-goes narrative absurdity make it perfect for viewers craving more of To Be Hero X’s slapstick appeal. Those who found humor in the superdog Ahu’s antics will likely appreciate Inferno Cop’s complete disregard for basic logic or propriety.

7) Tiger & Bunny

Tiger & Bunny (Image via Sunrise)

Tiger & Bunny presents a unique take on the commercial aspects of superheroics by depicting “Hero TV,” a reality TV show that broadcasts and ranks performances by sponsored heroes competing to catch criminals.

Ad

When veteran hero Wild Tiger’s sponsor company pulls out, he reluctantly joins forces with rookie hero Barnaby Brooks Jr. to apprehend villains as the duo “Tiger & Bunny."

With charismatic leads, stellar action animation, and interesting social commentary on commercialization and public persona like To Be Hero X, Tiger & Bunny balances thrilling superhero exploits with a buddy-cop dynamic perfect for To Be Hero X fans wanting more humor and heart alongside adrenaline-filled battles.

Ad

8) The Tatami Galaxy

The Tatami Galaxy (Image via Madhouse)

For viewers who connected with To Be Hero X’s deeper themes about ambition and perception, The Tatami Galaxy provides a surreal yet poignant viewing experience.

Ad

The story focuses on an unnamed third-year college student consumed with regret over missed opportunities. He finds himself transported back in time to the beginning of his college years, retaining memories that cause him to view situations differently.

Through artistic visuals and inventive narrative framing, this avant-garde anime explores the inner workings of personal growth and reconciliation with the past in a unique way. This will surely appeal to To Be Hero X fans who appreciated the creative risks and insights of the series.

Ad

9) Great Pretender

Great Pretender (Image via WIT Studio)

Great Pretender follows charismatic con man Makoto Edamura as he gets swept up in increasingly bold heists orchestrated by professional swindler Laurent Thierry. Each intricate scheme plays out like a thrilling caper film brought to life.

Ad

With vibrant visual directing, exotic global locales, and captivating twists, Great Pretender captures the excitement of experiencing different cultures and perspectives in a way reminiscent of To Be Hero X’s clash of diverse heroes.

Viewers who relished the thrill of not knowing what to expect next from To Be Hero X’s wild roster will almost certainly enjoy matching wits with Edamura and Laurent.

10) Dead Leaves

Dead Leaves (Image via Studio 4°C)

Rounding out the list with another balls-to-the-wall action spectacle is Dead Leaves. This movie, produced by the animation house Studio 4°C, tells the story of two amnesiac individuals who wake up imprisoned on the moon and attempt a daring escape from the bizarre penal colony there.

Ad

Matching To Be Hero X’s breakneck pace and stylistic visuals beat for beat, Dead Leaves never loses steam across its brisk 52-minute runtime. Those impressed by To Be Hero X’s fluid animation and nonstop excitement will find plenty to marvel at in this anime classic’s take-no-prisoners attitude and excitement for life.

Conclusion

To Be Hero X has captured the thrill of the superhero genre while crafting a uniquely insightful and hilarious anime experience.

Ad

Fortunately, fans eagerly anticipating more adventures with X and friends have plenty of options to satisfy their craving for more high-octane action and thoughtful social commentary until the next season drops.

All these anime on this list contain standout elements reminiscent of To Be Hero X, making them the perfect series to dive into in the interim.

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More