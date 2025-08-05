  • home icon
  Korean anime movie Your Letter announces October 2025 premiere date with PV

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 05, 2025 08:04 GMT
Lee Sori as seen in the Your Letter anime (Image via Studio N, Studio Lico)

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Lotte Entertainment revealed the first promotional video and teaser visual for the Korean anime movie based on Hyun-ah Cho's manhwa, Your Letter. The anime movie is set to premiere in the theaters on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Your Letter, written and illustrated by Hyun-ah Cho, is a South Korean manhwa released as a webtoon on Naver Corporation's webtoon platform, Naver Webtoon. The manhwa was serialized from August to October 2018 and was later published in English by Line Webtoon. Studio N and Studio Lico later picked up the series for an aeni (anime) film adaptation.

Korean anime movie Your Letter unveils teaser trailer and visual

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube Channel of Lotte Entertainment unveiled the first promotional video for the Korean anime film Your Letter. The anime movie is set to be released in theaters on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The teaser trailer opened with the movie's protagonist, Lee Sori, seemingly returning to the city she used to live in. Soon after, she finds a mysterious letter taped under her desk. While the letter itself was intriguing, it also led Sori to another letter.

With that, the teaser showed Lee Sori and Park Dong-Sun head out on a scavenger hunt to find the true purpose of these letters and the anonymous person behind them.

In addition to the promotional video, Lotte Entertainment also unveiled the teaser visual for Your Letter. The teaser visual features Lee Sori lying on the grass after reading one of the letters. As per the visual, she had already found six letters and was being handed another one by the anonymous person lying next to her. Additionally, the teaser visual also gives a glimpse of Park Dong-Sun on the top-left of the visual.

What is Your Letter about?

Park Dong-Sun and Lee Sori as seen in the anime (Image via Studio N, Studio LICO)
Your Letter follows the story of Lee Sori, a polite and righteous girl who decided to stand up for her bullied friend, Kim Julie. Unfortunately, this action backfired on Sori as the bullies switched their target to her.

Soon after, Sori returns to the city she used to live in, hoping that transferring schools could help her get rid of the hopeless situation. However, Sori's traumatizing experiences saw her alienate herself in the new school. That's when she found a mysterious letter taped under her desk.

While the letter's contents were intriguing, they also led her to another letter, launching Sori on a scavenger hunt to find the true purpose of the letters and the anonymous person behind them.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

