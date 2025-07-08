Grand Blue season 2 episode 1: Iori's sister sends him a letter as he risks his life going after Chisa

With the release of Grand Blue season 2 episode 1, the anime finally kicked off the second season. With Iori's sister Shiori sending him a letter, the protagonist struggled to send back an honest reply. The anime later focused on the protagonist again as he risked his life going after Chisa to attain his goal.

The anime's previous season saw Iori Kitahara get used to his new life at his uncle's place in a seaside town. While he believed he was set to have a peaceful ocean life, he was soon drawn into the madness of Peek a Boo Diving Club, a group infamous for their outrageous antics.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1: Shiori visits Iori

Iori, Chisa, and Nanaka as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1, titled Sister, opened with Iori receiving a letter from his little sister Shiori. In the letter, Shiori expressed her concerns about her brother and asked him to send a letter back, explaining his time away from home. In addition to the letter, Shiori had also sent a doll she had made using leftover kimono cloth to Iori. She wanted him to keep it with him as a symbol of her.

While Iori was touched by Shiori's letter, he did not want to send her a letter back. That's when he realized that Shiori had also sent letters to Chisa and Nanaka, asking them to either write a letter to her explaining her brother's new life or correcting any lies her brother would write to her.

Knowing Chisa's nature, Iori was left with no choice but to write a letter with no lies. While the letter ended up without any false information, they hid several outrageous secrets.

Shiori as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Nanaka was surprised that Shiori sent a letter and not an email in this age. In response, Iori expressed that the reason his sister did not send an email was that she was poor with electronics. However, only moments later, Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 revealed that Shiori was very adept at using a computer. In fact, the doll she had sent had cameras attached to its eyes. With this move, Shiori learned the true nature of Iori's life in the seaside town.

Grand Blue episode 1 later switches to another story as Kouhei and Aina arrive at Grand Blue for their club meeting. However, it is only then that they realize that they had misinterpreted the meeting date. Moments later, when Aina realized that Iori and Chisa were used to living alone for like once a month, she warned Chisa to stay wary of Iori. It was during these exchanges that Kouhei revealed his obsession with little sisters and went crazy after learning Iori had one.

Chisa as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Grand Blue episode 1 later saw Chisa suggest that they send Shiori some photos as thanks for the doll she sent them. However, as one would suspect, nearly all of Iori's pictures were non-family friendly, hence he joined Chisa and Aina in choosing the pictures.

During this process, Aina and Chisa find a spicy picture of Nanaka and Azusa and try to hide it from Iori. Surprisingly, Iori acted like he wasn't interested in it. However, this was part of his plan as he wanted to catch Chisa off guard.

After Aina and Kouhei left, Chisa grew wary of Iori, thinking he would make a move on her. However, Iori continued aiming to snatch the spicy picture from Chisa's back pocket. At long last, just as Iori was set to steal it from Chisa while she was asleep, she caught him in the act, initiating a showdown between them. Unfortunately, a series of events saw Iori and Chisa get knocked out and fall unconscious, one over the other.

Nanaka as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

The next day, just as Nanaka saw Iori getting up from atop Chisa, she was furious. She tried to crush Iori's face for entering her sister's room at night. To top it off, none of the information Chisa shared helped Iori's cause. That's when Nanaka suddenly asked Iori to marry Chisa, citing it as the only way she would forgive him. Just as Iori agreed with the terms and tried convincing Chisa, Iori's sister Shiori arrived in Grand Blue to visit him.

