Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.
Fans are quite excited for the second installment of the anime series. This show garnered a dedicated fan following when it was first released in 2018. The series is returning after a 7-year break. It is originally a manga that is written by Kenji Inoue and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka.
The manga began its serialization on Kodansha’s Good! Afternoon, which is a seinen manga magazine, has been published since 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 1.
Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release details
As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 is slated to release on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on July 7, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 1, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 1?
As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2, episode 1, on Tokyo MX on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously with the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on July 9, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.
International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will need to subscribe to the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is only available in select regions.
Grand Blue season 2 cast and crew
The staff comprises numerous industry veterans who have worked on some of the biggest anime titles, including Gintama and the Mobile Suit Gundam series. Here’s a list of the main staff working on the anime adaptation.
- Director - Shinji Takamatsu
- Script - Shinji Takamatsu
- Music - Yukari Hashimoto
- Original Creators - Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka
- Character Design - Hideoki Kusama
- Chief Animation Directors - Hideoki Kusama and Yōichi Ueda
The main cast from the first season has returned for the second installment. Here are some of the main characters and their voice actors in season 2.
- Chisa Kotegawa - Chika Anzai
- Iori Kitahara - Yūma Uchida
- President Kudō - Jun Fukuyama
- Shinichirō Yamamoto - Junya Enoki
- Sakurako Busujima - Aya Yamane
- Shinji Tokita - Hiroki Yasumoto
- Aina Yoshiwara - Kana Asumi
- Ryūjirō Kotobuki - Katsuyuki Konishi
- Nanaka Kotegawa - Maaya Uchida
What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 1?
The first episode of this season will spend a few minutes introducing the characters and setting the tone for the remainder of the installment. We will see all the female characters take the lead in the first episode. Yoshiwara Aina decided to have a drinking party without any of the boys from the diving club.
Once the alcohol enters their system, all hell breaks loose as usual. The interactions involving these characters will undoubtedly evoke fond memories from Season 1 and provide fans with a reason to laugh.
