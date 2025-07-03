Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

Fans are quite excited for the second installment of the anime series. This show garnered a dedicated fan following when it was first released in 2018. The series is returning after a 7-year break. It is originally a manga that is written by Kenji Inoue and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka.

The manga began its serialization on Kodansha’s Good! Afternoon, which is a seinen manga magazine, has been published since 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 1.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release details

As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 is slated to release on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on July 7, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 1, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Monday July 7, 2025 Central Standard Time 11 am Monday July 7, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Monday July 7, 2025 Philippine Time 12 am Tuesday July 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am Tuesday July 8, 2025

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 1?

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2, episode 1, on Tokyo MX on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously with the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on July 9, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will need to subscribe to the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is only available in select regions.

Grand Blue season 2 cast and crew

A key visual of Grand Blue season 2 (Image via Liber and Zero-G)

The staff comprises numerous industry veterans who have worked on some of the biggest anime titles, including Gintama and the Mobile Suit Gundam series. Here’s a list of the main staff working on the anime adaptation.

Director - Shinji Takamatsu

Script - Shinji Takamatsu

Music - Yukari Hashimoto

Original Creators - Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka

Character Design - Hideoki Kusama

Chief Animation Directors - Hideoki Kusama and Yōichi Ueda

The main cast from the first season has returned for the second installment. Here are some of the main characters and their voice actors in season 2.

Chisa Kotegawa - Chika Anzai

Iori Kitahara - Yūma Uchida

President Kudō - Jun Fukuyama

Shinichirō Yamamoto - Junya Enoki

Sakurako Busujima - Aya Yamane

Shinji Tokita - Hiroki Yasumoto

Aina Yoshiwara - Kana Asumi

Ryūjirō Kotobuki - Katsuyuki Konishi

Nanaka Kotegawa - Maaya Uchida

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 1?

The first episode of this season will spend a few minutes introducing the characters and setting the tone for the remainder of the installment. We will see all the female characters take the lead in the first episode. Yoshiwara Aina decided to have a drinking party without any of the boys from the diving club.

Once the alcohol enters their system, all hell breaks loose as usual. The interactions involving these characters will undoubtedly evoke fond memories from Season 1 and provide fans with a reason to laugh.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

