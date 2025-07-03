  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jul 03, 2025 14:30 GMT
Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release details (Image via Zero-G and Liber)
Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release details (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Fans are quite excited for the second installment of the anime series. This show garnered a dedicated fan following when it was first released in 2018. The series is returning after a 7-year break. It is originally a manga that is written by Kenji Inoue and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka.

The manga began its serialization on Kodansha’s Good! Afternoon, which is a seinen manga magazine, has been published since 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 release details

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 is slated to release on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on July 7, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 1, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

9 am

Monday

July 7, 2025

Central Standard Time

11 am

Monday

July 7, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

12 pm

Monday

July 7, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

4 pm

Monday

July 7, 2025

Central European Summer Time

6 pm

Monday

July 7, 2025

Indian Standard Time

9:30 pm

Monday

July 7, 2025

Philippine Time

12 am

Tuesday

July 8, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

1:30 am

Tuesday

July 8, 2025

Ad
Ad

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 1?

Ad

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2, episode 1, on Tokyo MX on July 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously with the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on July 9, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will need to subscribe to the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is only available in select regions.

Ad

Grand Blue season 2 cast and crew

A key visual of Grand Blue season 2 (Image via Liber and Zero-G)
A key visual of Grand Blue season 2 (Image via Liber and Zero-G)

The staff comprises numerous industry veterans who have worked on some of the biggest anime titles, including Gintama and the Mobile Suit Gundam series. Here’s a list of the main staff working on the anime adaptation.

Ad
  • Director - Shinji Takamatsu
  • Script - Shinji Takamatsu
  • Music - Yukari Hashimoto
  • Original Creators - Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka
  • Character Design - Hideoki Kusama
  • Chief Animation Directors - Hideoki Kusama and Yōichi Ueda

The main cast from the first season has returned for the second installment. Here are some of the main characters and their voice actors in season 2.

  • Chisa Kotegawa - Chika Anzai
  • Iori Kitahara - Yūma Uchida
  • President Kudō - Jun Fukuyama
  • Shinichirō Yamamoto - Junya Enoki
  • Sakurako Busujima - Aya Yamane
  • Shinji Tokita - Hiroki Yasumoto
  • Aina Yoshiwara - Kana Asumi
  • Ryūjirō Kotobuki - Katsuyuki Konishi
  • Nanaka Kotegawa - Maaya Uchida
Ad

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 1?

The first episode of this season will spend a few minutes introducing the characters and setting the tone for the remainder of the installment. We will see all the female characters take the lead in the first episode. Yoshiwara Aina decided to have a drinking party without any of the boys from the diving club.

Once the alcohol enters their system, all hell breaks loose as usual. The interactions involving these characters will undoubtedly evoke fond memories from Season 1 and provide fans with a reason to laugh.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Also Read:

About the author
Rohan Jagannath

Rohan Jagannath

Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.

He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.

Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.

In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications