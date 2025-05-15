10 best high school romance anime that you should try

High school romance anime have captured the hearts of viewers for decades. Set during the dramatic years of adolescence, these shows depict all the confusion, joy, and butterflies that come with first loves and budding relationships.

Some titles in this popular genre follow couples who start off hating each other but eventually fall in love. Other series explore unrequited feelings and love triangles. Whatever the specifics, high school romance anime have universal themes that viewers can relate to even after their school days are over.

This list covers ten of the most beloved and highly rated high school romance anime series. From sentimental dramas to quirky comedies, there's something here for all tastes. Though their stories differ, these anime all tug at the heart, perfect for revisiting favorites or finding a new obsession.

10 must-watch high school romance anime

1. Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Toradora! perfectly balances comedy with an emotional love story. The 25-episode series follows Ryuji and Taiga. On the surface, they seem like polar opposites—Ryuji looks intimidating but is actually gentle and responsible, while tiny Taiga is feisty with a fiery temper.

After a fateful misunderstanding on the first day of school brings them together, they start helping each other pursue romance with their respective crushes. Over time, however, Ryuji and Taiga's initially reluctant alliance blossoms into an unexpected bond.

Viewers also praise the natural way relationships develop as major characters become entangled in an unpredictable but delightful love polygon. With its stellar script bringing an endearing cast to life, Toradora! has cemented its status as a fan-favorite high school romance anime.

2. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image via Brain's Base, Feel)

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU puts a refreshingly grounded spin on high school romance. Protagonist Hachiman Hikigaya firmly believes that youth is an illusion and adolescence is filled with lies. After the school's counselor assigns him to join the Service Club, his cynical worldview is turned upside down.

What seems like another story about a club solving classmates' problems reveals itself to be a sharply insightful coming-of-age tale. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU distinguishes itself with its meaningful commentary on social relationships.

Between Hachiman's unconventional perspective and the sharp banter between him and Yukino, this witty series balances wry humor with two endearing yet complicated main characters. Romance develops slowly but surely in the background of this dialogue-driven anime.

3. Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke (Image via Production I.G)

The heartfelt series Kimi ni Todoke depicts the blossoming romance between Sawako and Shouta. Unfortunately, Sawako resembles the terrifying ghost Sadako from the Japanese horror film Ring (1998), causing her to be feared and isolated at school. That changes when the popular Kazehaya starts talking to her, allowing Sawako to slowly make friends for the first time.

A touching story centered around kindness and compassion, this high school romance anime excels through relatable struggles and sincere characters. Many viewers find themselves identifying with Sawako as she navigates all the tender thrills, stinging heartaches, and warm friendships that come with being a teenager.

Brought to life by Production I.G's fluid animation and charming art, Kimi ni Todoke is a heartwarming treat for romance fans.

4. Clannad / Clannad: After Story

Clannad / Clannad: After Story (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While many titles on this list focus solely on high school years, Clannad traces its central relationship from adolescence into adulthood. Tomoya starts off disillusioned about life and school due to a strained relationship with his alcoholic father. His outlook starts to change as he befriends several girls at school, including Nagisa.

As they grow closer, Tomoya slowly falls in love with her whimsical and persevering spirit, while her health issues become a significant part of their journey later on. Clannad captivates viewers with its emotionally resonant narrative that spans years as Tomoya and Nagisa grow up together, forming an everlasting bond.

Its acclaimed sequel series, Clannad: After Story, picks up their relationship several years down the road, further cementing this franchise's reputation as an anime classic.

5. Horimiya

Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

For a sweet high school romance with doses of comedic flair, look no further than Horimiya. Unassuming student Hori seems like the perfect honor student but secretly juggles domestic responsibilities at home. Similarly, her classmate Miyamura hides his tattoos and piercings beneath a geeky exterior at school.

When the two discover each other's double lives outside of school, an adorable secret friendship blossoms into romance. Horimiya shines a light on how adolescents craft different images of themselves for family versus peers.

As Hori and Miyamura comfortably drop their fabricated selves around each other, the audience witnesses two multifaceted characters falling in love. With a stellar manga series as its source material, this adaptation condenses much of the original content but still delivers an emotional romance story.

6. Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

Most high school students find themselves caught up in their own worlds, but Lovely Complex sets itself apart by telling the story of high school outsiders Risa and Otani.

They become known as the "comedy duo" due to their height difference and constant bickering—Risa stands much taller than the average Japanese girl, while Otani is often told he resembles an elementary school student.

After their comedic dynamic pushes these two together, they start to see each other as more than just friends. Calling someone your "partner" evolves into something much more romantic, but no less supportive. Lovely Complex tugs at the heartstrings while bringing plenty of laughter along the way as well.

7. Ao Haru Ride

Ao Haru Ride (Image via Production I.G)

Also known as Blue Spring Ride, Ao Haru Ride delivers a dramatic high school romance centered on regret, renewal, and second chances. Futaba used to be friends with Kou Tanaka before he abruptly changed schools midway through middle school.

She is stunned when he transfers back into her high school class years later – now using the surname Mabuchi and with a personality completely unlike his cheerful past self. The bond these two once shared rekindles as Futaba falls in love again while unraveling the secrets behind Kou's changed surname and demeanor.

Adapted from a widely popular shojo manga, this series captivates viewers with intrigue and heartache in equal measure as the main duo strives to reconcile past and present feelings toward each other.

8. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Recognized as one of the best anime titles of the 2010s, Your Lie in April is a musical masterpiece in both senses of the word. Former piano prodigy Kousei has lost his ability to "hear" piano music notes after the death of his demanding mother. Then, free-spirited violinist Kaori comes crashing into his life, pulling Kousei out of his grief-fueled stupor with her dazzling musical flair.

Your Lie in April beautifully intertwines instrumental magic with youthful storytelling, capturing all the hopefulness and heartbreak that comes with first love. While a serious illness suddenly threatens Kaori's life, adding tragedy into the mix, the show's vibrant visuals paired with its eclectic classical score make this anime an illuminating celebration of young romance.

9. Bloom Into You

Bloom Into You (Image via Troyca)

Shoujo romance stories usually focus exclusively on heterosexual narratives. The diverse series Bloom Into You changes that with a tender love story between two girls. After years of turning down countless boy confessions without feeling any sparks, student council member Yuu wonders if she is broken because she can't fall in love.

When popular girl Touko turns to her for guidance in rejecting a boy, Yuu is taken by surprise when Touko starts exhibiting signs of affection for her instead. An LGBTQ+ milestone, this high school romance anime explores the confusion and excitement of discovering one's sexuality during adolescence.

Between capturing realistic character bonds and gorgeous animated visuals, this anime adaptation covers only part of the complete manga story, but it still leaves a strong impression on the high school romance genre.

10. ReLIFE

ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Can a person go through adolescence twice and get it right the second time? That's the intriguing premise behind ReLIFE. After 27-year-old office worker Arata hits rock bottom, he is offered the chance to be a ReLIFE test subject.

He takes a mysterious pill that makes him look 17 again and returns to high school for one year under the condition that his true identity remains secret. Despite Arata technically being much older mentally than his classmates, his high school experiences still end up surprisingly relatable for viewers.

Initially released as a 13-episode series and later concluded with 4 OVAs titled ReLIFE: Kanketsu-hen, this high school romance anime shows its protagonist caught between past regrets and future aspirations. It demonstrates that the journey to bettering oneself never ends, even if messy emotions arise along the way.

Conclusion

From fan favorites to revolutionary titles, high school romance anime clearly have unique stories for every viewer's inclination. With themes tackling first crushes, identity struggles, and lasting trauma, these movies and shows highlight the memorable thrill of coming-of-age with friends or newfound partners.

Whether you want a breezy watch or moving character drama, you're bound to discover at least one new favorite while reliving these poignant high school memories. As evidenced by their stellar reviews and widespread popularity, standing the test of time, these ten titles emerge as beloved modern classics.

Even just one season with any of these charming leads leaves a powerful impression on audiences. For iconic high school romance stories overflowing with heart, emotional wisdom, and captivating animation, look no further than these anime recommendations.

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More