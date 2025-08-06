Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 announces 2026 release with new visual

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 is set to premiere in 2026. The official staff announced this news along with a new visual on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Furthermore, the primary broadcast details and information about the sequel's director were also revealed.Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from January 2025 to March 2025. The anime is based on Haruka Mitsui's eponymous rom-com manga series. Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine has been serializing the manga since November 2020, with 11 tankobon volumes released thus far.Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 debuts in 2026On Wednesday, August 6, the official website and X account for the series unveiled a new visual and announced that Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 will air on the TBS and BS11 networks in 2026. More information about the sequel's exact release date is expected to be announced soon.The latest visual for Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 depicts Kizuki Hawaza, Shin Kashiwagi, Shugo Hoshikawa, and Airu Izumi sitting by the pool and gazing ahead at someone. As evident from the visual, the poolside will be one of the crucial settings in the sequel.Along with this key visual, the official staff revealed character visuals of Mizuho, Shin, Kizuki, Airu, and Shugo as adults. The character visuals also confirm that the previous cast members from season 1 will reprise their roles in the sequel.Character visuals of Mizuho and others (Image via Typhoon Graphics)In other words, Sakura Shinfuku will return as Mizuho Nishino, Kazuki Ura will play Kizuki Hazawa, Shion Yoshitaka will voice Shin Kashiwagi, Shoya Chiba will lend his voice to Airu Izumi, and Satoshi Inomata will feature as Shugo Hoshikawa.Coming to the main staff, Junichi Yamamoto will continue as director from the previous season. The official website has also shared a comment from him. Regarding Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2, Junichi Yamamoto said:&quot;Congratulations on the decision to broadcast the second season of Koishima in 2026! This time, we will be depicting Koishima all the way to the end, so I had many conversations with Mitsui-sensei and series writer Murai-san, and the scriptwriting team has written a wonderful story. The cast members are in perfect sync and have given passionate performances. Please look forward to it.&quot;More details about the additional cast and staff members will likely be announced in the future.Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 will continue the events from the previous installment, and focus on Mizuho's bond with her friends.Also Read:Suikoden anime announces 2026 release with visualThe Case Book of Arne anime announces January 2026 release and staff with PVPetals of Reincarnation anime confirms 2026 release and more