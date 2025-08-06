The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5: Naofumi's blessings help Fohl defeat Jaralis and they finally prepare for Q'ten Lo

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5, titled White Tiger, was released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The episode started off with the continuation of Fohl's battle with Jaralis. The battle soon escalated as both parties underwent heavy transformations. However, Fohl came out victorious with the help of Naofumi.

After the battle, the rest of the episode mostly showed Naofumi and all the other party members spending their time in Siltvelt as their ship was getting prepared. The episode then ended with Naofumi and the others boarding the ship and setting sail for Q'ten Lo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5: Fohl defeats a monstrous Jaralis with the help of Naofumi's blessings

Jaralis from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The episode starts with the continuation of Fohl and Jaralis' battle. While Jaralis and Fohl were fighting, Naofumi and the others swiftly defeated all of Jaralis' soldiers. However, they seemed to be immune to damage and started rising back up. This is when Naofumi suspected that Jaralis had made several modifications to the soldiers' bodies.

Meanwhile, in the Fohl and Jaralis battle, Fohl was able to land a strike on Jaralis' eyes, but the former quickly recovered. Jaralis then started attacking and eating his soldiers and underwent a monstrous transformation, which looked very similar to a chimera. As Jaralis continued to overwhelm Fohl, Naofumi's system showed that he could grant Fohl a transformation.

Fohl and Atla from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

With Naofumi's blessings, Fohl transformed completely into a white tiger and started attacking Jaralis. As Atla got up on Fohl's back, they both charged using the ancient white tiger technique- The Tiger Tyrant Strike. After clashing heads with Jaralis, Fohl pushed further and defeated the traitor Jaralis, ending the battle and avenging their father's death.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5: Naofumi and the others roam Siltvelt as their ship is prepared

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After the battle, while the guards searched for the person who coerced Jaralis into treason, Werner informed Naofumi that they would start preparing the ship for Q'ten Lo. Meanwhile, as the ship would still take two days to prepare, Naofumi and the others roamed around the streets of Siltvelt.

While having lunch, Naofumi suddenly remembered that Fohl wanted to go somewhere, and all of them decided to go together. After visiting Fohl and Atla's parents' graves, Naofumi and the others went to their house. After reaching the house, while Atla went to change, Naofumi and Fohl went out to buy ingredients for Fohl to make dinner.

While Fohl made dinner, Naofumi helped him out with the finishing touches, and they all gathered at the dinner table. As all of them enjoyed the food, Naofumi revealed that he used some Melromarc spices to elevate the taste. After eating and resting, Naofumi and the others reached the port where the ship was ready. All that was left was to return to the village and decide on the Q'ten Lo party.

Final thoughts

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 was mostly about the intense battle between Fohl and Jaralis. As the battle concluded and the Siltvelt chapter is pretty much over for now, Naofumi and the others set their sight on Q'ten Lo.

With the indication from the episode's ending, the story will pick up in the upcoming episode with Naofumi and the others returning to their village and deciding on a party that will travel to Q'ten Lo.

