The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: The truth about Tiran's death is revealed as Fohl achieves beast transformation

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4, titled Entrusted Power, was released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The episode was a continuation of the ongoing conflict to determine Siltvelt's future, as the duel between Atla and Fohl with Rikeras and Jaralis continues.

The episode was also a major eye-opener as the truth behind the death of Tiran—Atla, and Fohl's father, is finally revealed. Furthermore, the episode also takes an interesting turn as Fohl pushes himself to the limits and achieves his beast transformation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: Atla defeats Rikeras

Still from the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As the episode began, both Atla and Fohl were seen in battle against their respective opponents, Rikerus and Jaralis. While Fohl was having a back-and-forth battle with Jaralis, Atla was mostly at an advantage in her fight against Rikerus. While the bull demi-human attempted several tactics to defeat Atla, she swiftly dodged them with her acrobatic evasion skills.

As a final attempt to defeat Atla, Rikerus put everything into his attack by using the Secret Technique, Stampede of the Iron Bull. However, Atla conjured up her powers and used her imitation of the Hengen Muso Secret Technique, Bead, and was able to knock Rikerus out, winning the battle.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: Fohl achieves beast transformation after a tough battle with Jaralis

Fohl's beast transformation as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

While Atla won her fight quite easily and looked effortless in doing so, Fohl had the opposite kind of experience. Unlike Rikerus, Jaralis was a war veteran and way above Fohl's league, always having the upper hand over the latter. Furthermore, whenever there was a chance that Fohl could take advantage, Jaralis used poison to weaken him.

As Fohl was about to use his Hengen Muso Style Fist Technique, Tiger Slayer, the poison started taking effect, weakening him as he collapsed to the ground. While Naofumi asked the Genmu Representative whether the use of poison was legal or not, the latter answered that in Siltvelt's duels, everything goes as long as one man is standing in the end.

As the battle continued, Jaralis drank a mysterious potion and gained a beast transformation with a huge surge of strength. After the transformation, Fohl was massively overwhelmed by Jaralis and was on the verge of dying at his hands. This is when Fohl pushed himself and obtained a beast transformation, with the episode ending at that point.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: The truth about Tiran's death is revealed

Still from the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

During the battle, when Fohl was badly poisoned, Atla wanted to step in. Fohl stopped her and claimed that he would defeat Jaralis himself. Hearing this, Jaralis started badmouthing about how Tiran was a traitor and had betrayed Siltvelt, which pushed Fohl into a fit of rage as he struck Jaralis, sending him flying into the wall.

While Jaralis was sitting by the wall, he confessed to killing Tiran during the Third Rebellion Suppression War. During the war, as Jaralis was about to sacrifice his troops to keep himself safe and flee the battlefield, Tiran suddenly arrived with reinforcements, resulting in a win for the war.

This made Tiran a war hero, and everyone in Siltvelt appreciated him, including Jaralis' soldiers. Meanwhile, Jaralis started to be looked down upon by the others, and he decided to kill Tiran out of jealousy.

Final thoughts

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4, Entrusted Power, mainly focused on the battles between Fohl and Atla against Jaralis and Rikerus. While Atla's battle was swiftly over, Fohl's battle with Jaralis was the main focus of the episode.

After obtaining a beast transformation, the battle reaches a new peak, leaving the fans in high anticipation for the upcoming episode, which will likely deliver on the result of the battle and Siltvelt's fate.

