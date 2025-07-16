The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2: Fohl and Atla meet an old acquaintance as Naofumi comes up with a plan to get out of Siltvelt

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2, titled Official Welcome, was released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. As a continuation of Naofumi's arrival at Siltvelt, the episode mainly focused on Naofumi and the others' stay at the palace.

Along with several key moments of significance throughout the episode, it also featured the introduction of a new demi-human character, an old acquaintance of Fohl and Atla, Ethan. Ethan's arrival uncovers the true nature of several characters from Siltvelt, including Jaralis.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 of the anime.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2: Naofumi understands the true motives of the people from Siltvelt

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The episode begins with the resumption of Naofumi and the others' stay at Siltvelt. As Naofumi is shown his room, the others decide to go out and take a tour of the town while he settles in, but Raph-chan stays back with Naofumi. While the others are out, Naofumi goes to take a bath at a bath house accompanied by Raph-chan.

As he was taking a bath, the water seemed to start filling up with a strange pink liquid, which his system detected as an aphrodisiac. As soon as Naofumi gets out of the water, a group of demi-human girls and women rush in from the door to jump him, as a result of the aphrodisiac. However, Nofumi uses his illusion shield to make them hallucinate, while Raphtalia and the others arrive at the bathhouse.

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Soon after, Werner is summoned by Naofumi to explain the situation, when the former tells that it was a service provided at Siltvelt for the Shield Heroes for generations. While Naofumi brings up the matter of the merchant ship, Werner again diverts the topic by talking about holding a meeting within a few days.

Later during the feast, Jaralis comes up to Naomi and explains how Werner's real intentions were not to let Naofumi leave so that the Shield Hero could protect Siltvelt. However, Jaralis was onboard with providing a boat and letting Naofumi leave for Q'ten Lo, but will do it unofficially. Meanwhile, an old acquaintance of Fohl and Atla appears, who uncovers the truth about Jaralis.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2: Ethan reveals the truth about Jaralis

Ethan, as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As the feast was still ongoing, the mysterious figure in the cloak who was following Naofumi's party from their arrival in Siltvelt announced his presence to Atla and Fohl. As they move to the balcony, the mysterious person removes his shroud and reveals his identity as Ethan, a white tiger demi-human who used to work for their father, Tyran.

Ethan further warns Atla and Fohl to be aware of Jaralis, who might be involved in the death of their father. While it was said that Jaralis was present for Tyran during his last moments, there were rumors that it might not have been true. Furthermore, when Ethan asked the military to conduct an investigation, he was ignored, which still leaves the truth hidden.

After meeting with Naofumi later in the night, Ethan was tasked by the former to keep an eye out for both Werner and Jaralis. Essentially, spying on them and reporting anything out of the ordinary to Sadeena and Filo.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2: Naofumi plans an escape from Siltvelt

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

A few days later, during lunch, Naofumi's system detects poison in his food and the others'. As soon as one of the demi-humans ate it, they collapsed. However, since Naofumi had the antidotes ready for the poison, it suggests that it was part of his plan to escape Siltvelt.

After the incident, Naofumi called a meeting to discuss the matter. With all the heads of the different demi-human races present, Naofumi explained how unsafe he felt with the poisoning attempt on him and others. While Jaralis supported him, Werner opposed him and accused him of the crime. This led to conflict among all the house representatives.

Final thoughts

Naofumi, as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2- Official Welcome mainly focused on several revelations among the two main characters from Siltvelt- Werner and Jaralis.

Furthermore, it also instigated a divide between the demi-human races that may end up in a major conflict with the upcoming episodes as the series progresses.

