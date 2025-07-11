The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 picks up the intense political drama as Naofumi continues to deal with Siltvelt's royal court. Following a strong premiere, this episode should lean into the dynamics at play between the different race representatives and how their goals conflict.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 airs on July 16, 2025, and can be found on Crunchyroll. It has the potential to ramp up the tenuous nature of the show as the protagonist seeks to escape the reality he finds himself surrounded by.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 release date and time

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 is set to air in Japan on July 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST). After that, it will continue to release weekly on Tuesdays as an animation at 9:00 p.m. (JST). The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 will be available internationally on the same day it premieres in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET).

Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday July 16, 2025 5 am Eastern Time Monday July 16, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday July 16, 2025 12 pm Central European Time Monday July 16, 2025 1 pm Indian Standard Time Monday July 16, 2025 6 pm Philippine Time Monday July 16, 2025 8 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday July 16, 2025 9 pm Australian Central Time Monday July 16, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2

Crunchyroll will be simulsubbing the new season in many languages, making it available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing.

Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries where Crunchyroll has limited presence, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, but episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll.

For broadcast television, the anime will air on Japanese television networks and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 recap

Naofumi and Wyndia head to Siltvelt en route to Q'ten Lo, encountering Filo and Melty who deliver Fitoria's request. After gathering his team, Naofumi receives a warm welcome in Siltvelt, where he's revered as god and king. At the palace, Werner from the Shusaku race leads them to meet various race representatives.

Despite Naofumi's desire to simply pass through, Werner insists that he stay for a banquet to avoid citizen riots. Naofumi feels increasingly trapped within the palace restrictions. He encounters Jaralis of the Laio race, who offers ship assistance but is refused due to suspicious circumstances. The episode ends with growing concerns about prolonged captivity.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 (Speculative)

The evening supper, where political tensions may rise as delegates disclose covert objectives, is probably where The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2 will focus. Werner and Jaralis' power conflicts could be examined in this episode, possibly illustrating their divergent reactions to Naofumi's arrival. Viewers might witness more complex racial dynamics affecting Raphtalia's position.

The banquet setting could provide opportunities for character development while revealing why officials desperately want to keep Naofumi in Siltvelt. Expect possible hints about external threats or Q'ten Lo's urgency, with Studio Kinema Citrus potentially introducing new characters who either aid or hinder the mission.

