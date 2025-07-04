The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After a long wait, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 1 has finally aired. Naofumi begins another exciting isekai journey. Since its 2019 debut, the fantasy series has been a fan favorite.
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 will premiere in Japan on July 9, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST), brought to you by Studio Kinema Citrus. It will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, as audiences will be able to watch Naofumi explore new challenges in politically unstable regions while supporting his allies.
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 release date and time
On July 9, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST), The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 will premiere in Japan. At 9:00 p.m. (JST) every Tuesday, the animation will be released. Episode 1 is available to view internationally on the same day as it debuts in Japan at 5:30 a.m. (PT)/8:00 a.m. (ET).
Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:
Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1
Crunchyroll will also be simulsubbing the new season in many languages. It will be available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing.
Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries where Crunchyroll has limited presence, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, but episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll. For broadcast television, the anime will air on Japanese television networks and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.
Plot summary
In The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, Naofumi prepares for the Phoenix’s return while assassins from Q’ten Lo target Raphtalia, mistaking her for a usurper. Seeking answers, Naofumi travels to Siltvelt, where he’s revered by demi-humans but faces internal resistance.
As Raphtalia becomes a revolutionary symbol in Q’ten Lo, political tensions escalate. The season continues the Siltvelt Succession Arc from Volumes 12–13 of the light novels. If it follows season 3’s pacing, it may reach the Houou Arc (Volume 15), though rushed adaptation could extend into the War of Heroes or Truth of Worlds arcs.
What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 is likely to provide the background of the political situation that accompanies Naofumi's trek to Siltvelt. It may even allude to possible assassination attempts against Raphtalia.
Viewers can expect to witness the complex political landscape of Q'ten Lo and how Raphtalia's presence might affect regional stability.
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 will probably balance intense political drama with character development, showcasing Naofumi's continued growth as both hero and leader. Studio Kinema Citrus should bring intricate political machinations and action sequences to life while possibly introducing new Siltvelt characters.
Viewers will be interested in how cunning and smart Naofumi will be playing the diplomatic puzzle, while there may be parts hinting at the Phoenix's return and thus suggesting the stakes for the future fights.
