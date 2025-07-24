The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 will continue on the high-pitched political drama at Siltvelt Castle after the frantic duel announcement. After Atla's assertive defense and intervention from the elder, things escalated to the point of no return. Now Fohl has decided to fight to protect their family's honor.Naofumi has allegations of poisoning against him and no trust between the warring factions. The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 will be the event where things get moving definitively and will determine whether the White Tiger siblings will even survive, and may change the leadership of Siltvelt altogether.The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: Release date and timeThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 is set to air in Japan on July 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm (JST). Following the weekly Tuesday schedule, the episode will continue to release at the same time slot. Episode 4 will be available internationally on the same day it premieres in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET).Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondayJuly 30, 20255 amEastern TimeMondayJuly 30, 20258 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondayJuly 30, 202512 pmCentral European TimeMondayJuly 30, 20251 pmIndian Standard TimeMondayJuly 30, 20256 pmPhilippine TimeMondayJuly 30, 20258 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondayJuly 30, 20259 pmAustralian Central TimeMondayJuly 30, 202510:30 pmAlso read: The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhere to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4?Crunchyroll will be simulsubbing the new season in many languages, making it available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing.Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries where Crunchyroll has limited presence, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, but episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll. For broadcast television, the anime will air on Japanese television networks and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.Also read: The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1: Naofumi's new journey begins as he reaches SiltveltEpisode 3 recapChaos erupts during breakfast at Siltvelt Castle due to a poisoning incident targeting Naofumi. The dispute among castle factions intensifies, with sharp verbal clashes erupting between supporters. Atla steps forward to admonish the elders, delivering a passionate speech about Naofumi's greatness and the true purpose of serving the Shield Hero.Court chef Denny confesses under duress to poisoning Naofumi's food, acting under threats from Jaralis. The elder of the Genmu intervenes to mediate, proposing a traditional duel to settle the dispute. Stakes are set high as victory means Siltvelt obeys Naofumi's instructions, while defeat strips the White Tiger demi-humans of their status.Also read: The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2: Fohl and Atla meet an old acquaintance as Naofumi comes up with a plan to get out of SiltveltWhat to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4? (Speculative)Fohl as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)To prove himself and learn the truth about his father's death, Fohl engages in a fierce conflict with a renowned warrior in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4. Deeper plots around the poisoning incident start to emerge as both sides get ready for combat, exposing Jaralis's covert involvement.Emotional tensions and shifting relationships are sparked by Naofumi's possible departure from Siltvelt. As the White Tiger siblings battle not just for survival but also for justice and their position in the shattered political system of Siltvelt, the episode promises high-stakes drama.Also readThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 announces July 2025 release date with new PV and visual10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked