The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 3 picks up after Atla’s explosive outburst, deepening the political turmoil at the Siltvelt palace. With tensions high and trust shattered, Naofumi faces the fallout of the poisoning incident as Werner and Jaralis’ power struggle reaches its peak. Alliances fall apart, accusations fly, and Naofumi has to carefully handle the mayhem to ensure his safety.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 3 promises an important turning point, which may put an end to the long-lasting standoff. The episode sets the stage for the major shift when Naofumi is forced to take more decisive action under the increasing public unrest on July 23, 2025, broadcast on Crunchyroll.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3 release date and time

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 episode 3 is set to air in Japan on July 23, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST). After that, it will continue to release weekly on Tuesdays as an animation at 9:00 p.m. (JST). Episode 3 will be available internationally on the same day it premieres in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET).

Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday July 23, 2025 5 am Eastern Time Monday July 23, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday July 23, 2025 12 pm Central European Time Monday July 23, 2025 1 pm Indian Standard Time Monday July 23, 2025 6 pm Philippine Time Monday July 23, 2025 8 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday July 23, 2025 9 pm Australian Central Time Monday July 23, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3

Crunchyroll will be simulsubbing the new season in many languages, making it available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing.

Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries where Crunchyroll has limited presence, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, but episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll. For broadcast television, the anime will air on Japanese television networks and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.

Season 4 episode 2 recap

Raphtalia and Sadeena (Image via Kinema Citrus)

While Raphtalia and others explore the town, Naofumi and Rafi are ambushed by noble daughters in the bathhouse seeking to join a harem, but Naofumi deflects them. At a banquet, noble Jaralis offers ship help while badmouthing rival Werner. Atla and Fohl meet Ethan, a former subordinate of their father, who warns that Jaralis may have caused their father’s death.

Werner stalls Naofumi's ship request as both nobles vie for power. After days of delays, Naofumi and his group are poisoned during a meal. Declaring he no longer feels safe, Naofumi sparks a heated argument, ending with Atla’s explosive outburst.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3 (Speculative)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3 will likely pick up immediately after Atla's shocking outburst, with the banquet hall in chaos as the poisoning incident creates maximum tension between the warring factions. The power struggle between Werner and Jaralis could reach its climax as both desperately try to maintain control while dealing with Naofumi's justified anger.

Viewers might witness Naofumi taking decisive action to escape Siltvelt's political web, potentially using the poisoning as leverage to demand immediate departure. The episode could explore Atla's emotional state and her connection to the broader conspiracy, especially given Ethan's warning about Jaralis and their father's death.

Expect possible revelations about who orchestrated the poisoning, with Studio Kinema Citrus potentially delivering intense confrontations that finally break the stalemate and propel the story toward Q'ten Lo.

