The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 30, 2025 21:30 GMT
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Kinema Citrus)
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As the explosive conflict at Siltvelt Castle reaches its culmination, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 of The Rising of the Shield Hero promises spectacular action! Tensions have escalated to a breaking point after Jaralis's frantic ambush tactics and Fohl's spectacular metamorphosis into a white tiger beastman.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, episode 5, will shape the political landscape of Siltvelt as the White Tiger siblings fight for their lives and Naofumi and his group prepare for conflict.

Fans can witness the gripping continuation as alliances fall apart and true powers emerge in this crucial encounter, available on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms. It is scheduled for release on August 5, 2025.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 release date and time

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 is set to air in Japan on August 5, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST). Following the weekly Tuesday schedule, the episode will continue to release at the same time slot. The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 will be available internationally on the same day it premieres in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET).

Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

5 am

Eastern Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

8 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

12 pm

Central European Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

1 pm

Indian Standard Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

6 pm

Philippine Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

8 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

9 pm

Australian Central Time

Monday

August 6, 2025

10:30 pm

Where to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5

Crunchyroll will be simulsubbing the new season in many languages, making it available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing.

Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries where Crunchyroll has limited presence, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, but episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll. For broadcast television, the anime will air on Japanese television networks and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 recap

The double duel began with Atla facing the Minotaur while Fohl confronted Jaralis. After a fierce struggle, Atla prevailed. As Jaralis turned to shady methods and boldly admitted to killing their father out of envy and insecurity, Fohl's fight grew more intense. The battle's momentum changed when Jaralis drank a potion that increased his power.

Atla wanted to assist, but Fohl persisted in battling by himself. As defeat appeared imminent, Fohl gained tremendous power and changed into his father's white tiger beastman form. When Jaralis realized his vulnerability and sent troops to ambush the siblings, Naofumi and his group started preparing for an intervention.

What to Expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 (Speculative)

Fohl, as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)
Fohl, as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 5 will likely showcase the full-scale battle between Naofumi's group and Jaralis's faction. Fohl's newfound white tiger powers will be tested against multiple opponents while Atla provides crucial support.

The political ramifications of this confrontation will reshape Siltvelt's hierarchy, potentially establishing Naofumi's authority once and for all through a decisive victory.

