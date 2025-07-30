The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As the explosive conflict at Siltvelt Castle reaches its culmination, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 of The Rising of the Shield Hero promises spectacular action! Tensions have escalated to a breaking point after Jaralis's frantic ambush tactics and Fohl's spectacular metamorphosis into a white tiger beastman. The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, episode 5, will shape the political landscape of Siltvelt as the White Tiger siblings fight for their lives and Naofumi and his group prepare for conflict. Fans can witness the gripping continuation as alliances fall apart and true powers emerge in this crucial encounter, available on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms. It is scheduled for release on August 5, 2025.The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 release date and timeThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 is set to air in Japan on August 5, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST). Following the weekly Tuesday schedule, the episode will continue to release at the same time slot. The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 will be available internationally on the same day it premieres in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET).Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondayAugust 6, 20255 amEastern TimeMondayAugust 6, 20258 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondayAugust 6, 202512 pmCentral European TimeMondayAugust 6, 20251 pmIndian Standard TimeMondayAugust 6, 20256 pmPhilippine TimeMondayAugust 6, 20258 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondayAugust 6, 20259 pmAustralian Central TimeMondayAugust 6, 202510:30 pmAlso read: The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhere to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5Crunchyroll will be simulsubbing the new season in many languages, making it available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing. Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries where Crunchyroll has limited presence, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, but episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll. For broadcast television, the anime will air on Japanese television networks and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.Also read: The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 recapThe double duel began with Atla facing the Minotaur while Fohl confronted Jaralis. After a fierce struggle, Atla prevailed. As Jaralis turned to shady methods and boldly admitted to killing their father out of envy and insecurity, Fohl's fight grew more intense. The battle's momentum changed when Jaralis drank a potion that increased his power. Atla wanted to assist, but Fohl persisted in battling by himself. As defeat appeared imminent, Fohl gained tremendous power and changed into his father's white tiger beastman form. When Jaralis realized his vulnerability and sent troops to ambush the siblings, Naofumi and his group started preparing for an intervention.Also read: The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1: Naofumi's new journey begins as he reaches SiltveltWhat to Expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 5 (Speculative)Fohl, as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 5 will likely showcase the full-scale battle between Naofumi's group and Jaralis's faction. Fohl's newfound white tiger powers will be tested against multiple opponents while Atla provides crucial support. The political ramifications of this confrontation will reshape Siltvelt's hierarchy, potentially establishing Naofumi's authority once and for all through a decisive victory.Also readThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 2: Fohl and Atla meet an old acquaintance as Naofumi comes up with a plan to get out of SiltveltThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3: Atla's passionate defense sparks a high-stakes duel10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked