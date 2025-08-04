Every major manga that ended in 2025 so far, ranked chronologically

When discussing the manga that ended in 2025, the list is both extensive and impressive. Many fan-favorite manga titles ran for years and recently released their final chapters, creating moments of both sadness and satisfaction for fans.

While popular titles like Vinland Saga, Kaiju No. 8, and Ron Kamonohashi concluded recently, titles like Komi Can’t Communicate and My Dress-Up Darling ended in early 2025. This list arranges all the major manga that ended in 2025 so far in chronological order.

Astro Royale, Aoashi, and 13 other major manga that ended in 2025

1) Mission: Yozakura Family (January 20, 2025)

Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shueisha)

Written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira, Mission: Yozakura Family was first released on August 26, 2019. The popular thriller rom-com manga series concluded with its final chapter published on January 20, 2025. The series includes a total of 29 volumes, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and published in English by VIZ Media.

2) Undead Unluck (January 27, 2025)

Undead Unluck is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shueisha)

The popular supernatural adventure-comedy manga series Undead Unluck by Yoshifumi Tozuka was first released on January 20, 2020. Despite some cancellation rumors, it successfully concluded with its final chapter on January 27, 2025. The series has a total of 27 volumes and can be read in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

3) Komi Can’t Communicate (January 29, 2025)

Komi Can't Communicate is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shogakukan)

The popular Komi Can't Communicate manga series, written and illustrated by Tomohito Oda, ended on January 29, 2025, after a successful run of 37 volumes. The series was first published in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on May 18, 2016, and has been available in English from VIZ Media and Shogakukan Asia.

4) My Dress-Up Darling (March 21, 2025)

My Dress-Up Darling is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

The 15-volume popular rom-com slice-of-life manga series by mangaka Shinichi Fukuda, My Dress-Up Darling, ended with its final chapter on March 21, 2025. The series was first published on January 19, 2018, in Square Enix's seinen manga magazine Young Gangan. Square Enix also published the English version of the manga.

5) Astro Royale (April 21, 2025)

Astro Royale is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shueisha)

Written and illustrated by mangaka Ken Wakui, the Astro Royale manga series was first published on April 15, 2024, in Shuiesha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine. After a 4-volume run, the popular supernatural series ended on April 21, 2025. However, chapters 44 to 50 have not yet been published in a tankōbon volume.

6) Issak (April 24, 2025)

Issak is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Kodansha)

The historical drama manga series written by Shinji Makari and illustrated by Double-S, Issak, was first published on January 25, 2017. The series was serialized in Kodansha's seinen manga magazine Monthly Afternoon and concluded on April 24, 2025, with a total of 19 volumes. Kodansha USA also published the English version of the manga series.

7) Sachi’s Records: Sachi's Book of Revelation (April 24, 2025)

Sachi's Record is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shueisha)

The Sachi’s Records: Sachi's Book of Revelation manga series, written and illustrated by Chanta, was released on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ manga platform on July 7, 2023. The manga concluded earlier this year on April 24, 2025, after serialization of a total of 4 volumes.

8) Tatari (May 21, 2025)

Tatari is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shogakukan)

The dark-fantasy and action manga series Tatari by mangaka Watari was first released on April 5, 2023. The series was published in Shogakukan's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Sunday. After a popular run of 9 volumes, it concluded on May 21, 2025.

9) To Your Eternity (June 4, 2025)

To Your Eternity is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Kodansha)

The To Your Eternity manga series by Yoshitoki Ōima was serialized in Kondansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine starting on November 9, 2016. The highly popular drama and fantasy series concluded with a total of 24 volumes on June 4, 2025. Kodansha USA has published the English version of the manga series.

10) Super Psychic Policeman Chojo (June 9, 2025)

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shueisha)

The Super Psychic Policeman Chojo manga series is written and illustrated by Shun Numa and was first published on February 13, 2024, in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine. After a very successful six-volume run, the comedy manga series finally ended on June 9, 2025.

11) Aoashi (June 23, 2025)

Aoashi is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Production I.G.)

The highly popular sports manga series, Aoashi, is written and illustrated by Yūgo Kobayashi and is based on a concept by Naohiko Ueno. The series debuted in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine on January 5, 2015. After a successful 10-year run and 39 volumes, the manga series finally concluded on June 23, 2025.

12) Ron Kamonohashi (July 6, 2025)

Ron Kamonohashi is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shueisha)

Ron Kamonohashi, also known as Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga series, made its debut on October 11, 2020. The manga was serialized on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ mobile app and web service. After a popular run of 5 years, the series concluded on July 6, 2025, with a total of 17 volumes.

13) Kaiju No. 8 (July 18, 2025)

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Shueisha)

One of the most popular anime and manga series of recent times, the Kaiju No. 8 manga by Naoya Matsumoto, concluded on July 18, 2025. The series was first released on July 3, 2020, on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ online platform. The Kaiju No. 8 manga has a total of 15 volumes and 129 chapters.

14) Vinland Saga (July 25, 2025)

Vinland Saga is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via Kodansha)

The epic historical-adventure manga series by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga, was first published on April 13, 2005, in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, before moving to the Monthly Afternoon magazine. Likely one of the longest-running series on this list, with 28 volumes, Vinland Saga concluded on July 25, 2025.

15) Ninja Girl & Samurai Master (July 25, 2025)

Ninja Girl & Samurai Master is one of the manga that ended in 2025 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The Ninja Girl & Samurai Master, or Nobunaga no Shinobi, manga series, was first published on June 13, 2008, in Hakusensha's seinen manga magazine Young Animal. Naoki Shigeno's comedy and historical manga series concluded on July 25, 2025, with a total of 22 volumes in the main series.

While these are the major manga series that have ended in 2025 so far, many more are expected to end later this year. So far, 2025 has been a significant year, with several iconic manga titles like Kaiju No. 8 and Vinland Saga concluding, both of which have been fan favorites for a long time.

