Mission: Yozakura Family stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

The upcoming Jump Festa 2024 has confirmed stages for several anime, notable among them is Mission: Yozakura Family. Silver Link announced an anime series adaptation of Mission: Yozakura Family in Jump Festa 2023 which is set to release in 2024. With the upcoming Jump Festa 2024 having announced a special stage for this anime again, fans can expect new and more detailed information to be revealed.

As one of the longest-running manga series in Shonen Jump, Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family was well received by fans. Now, it remains to be seen whether the anime can live up to such high expectations.

The Mission: Yozakura Family stage at Jump Festa 2024

Expand Tweet

Mission: Yozakura Family will be a part of the Super Blue Stage in Jump Festa 2024. It will be the seventh program of the first day's event, gracing the stage on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 5 pm to 5:30 pm JST. This timing will correspond to 1:30 pm to 2 pm IST and 3 am to 3:30 am ET.

Fans attending or planning to watch this specific event must note that they will be missing most of My Hero Academia's Red Stage except the last 20 minutes. The timing for this event is from 5:10 to 5:50 pm JST, which is 1:40 pm to 2:20 pm IST and 3:10 to 3:50 am ET.

It was announced that the My Hero Academia Red Stage will involve an appearance from special voice actors. Fans will also get to know about the story behind the production of the series from the start to the present. With the way the event has been scheduled, anime enthusiasts may find it difficult to choose between the two.

Another noteworthy element is that the Jump Festa 2024 schedule is planned following the Japanese Standard Time. Since timing differs from one region to another, here is a list of timings for events corresponding to different timezones

Time on 12/16 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Jump Festa 2024 Red Stage Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage 9 am/12 am/5:30 am/7 pm (12/15) Blue Box Super Stage, 9:30-10 am JST 10:00am /1 pm/6:30 am/8 pm Haikyuu!! Super Stage, 10:30-11 am JST Demon Slayer Super Stage, 10:45-11:15 am JST 11 am/2 am/7:30 am/9 pm 12 pm/3 am/8:30 am/10 pm Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage, 12:10-12:50 pm JST Dandadan Super Stage, 12-12:30 pm JST 1 pm/4 am/9:30 am/11 pm Blue Exorcist Super Stage, 1:50-2:30 pm JST Mashle Super Stage, 1:15-1:45 pm JST 2 pm/4 am/10:30 am/12 am (12/16) Undead Unluck Super Stage, 2:30-3 pm JST 3 pm/5 am/11:30 am/1 am New Prince of Tennis Super Stage, 3:30-4:10 pm JST The Elusive Samurai Super Stage, 3:45-4:15 pm JST 4 pm/6 am/12:30 pm/1 am 5 pm/7 am/1:30 pm/2 am My Hero Academia Super Stage, 5:10-5:50 pm JST Mission: Yozakura Family Super Stage, 5-5:30 pm JST

Streaming details about the Super Stage Blue, Jump Festa 2024

Fans who will attend the event live will be able to witness the The Mission: Yozakura Family stage, firsthand. However, this will not be feasible for fans in different regions all over the world. Fortunately, other alternatives are available for their convenience and will enable interested fans to enjoy through social media as well.

Fans will be able to tune in to the event through a live stream on either Jump Festa's official website or their YouTube channel. Fortunately, subtitles will be provided during the live stream allowing international fans to grasp the event's information as it unfolds in real-time.

What to expect from The Mission: Yozakura Family Jump Festa 2024 Super Blue Stage?

Expand Tweet

According to the official Jump Festa website, The Mission: Yozakura Family Super Blue Stage will deliver the latest information about the anime. It will also feature certain voice actors from the cast.

Reiji Kawashima who plays the role of Asano will present along with Kaede Hondo, the voice behind Rokumi Yozakura. The panel will also feature Katsuyuki Konishi (voice actor of Ryoichiro Yazakura) and Akari Kito, the voice behind Sakura Niba.