My Hero Academia stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Fans of anime worldwide have been awaiting the Jump Festa 2024, which is a little over a month away. It is set to feature several big-name anime and manga in their stages, with a recently released event schedule highlighting the full stage schedule and the panel guests for the event.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia series has had six seasons of anime adaptation, with the 7th season currently in production. Over the years, this series has gained much popularity among fans and has become one of the most beloved anime of the new generation.

My Hero Academia stage at Jump Festa 2024 may release additional information regarding its 7th season

Vigilante Deku in My Hero Academia Season 6(image via Studio Bones)

The My Hero Academia Red Stage is scheduled to be the last stage of the first day of the event. It takes place on Saturday, December 16, and will commence from 5:10 p.m. JST to 5:50 p.m. JST. Fans need not worry about missing out on much, as the only other stage taking place at the time on the same day would be the Mission: Yozakura Family Blue Stage.

Fans of the anime have a lot of things to look forward to at the event, as the panel guests may delve further into the topic of its 7th season or the current events of the ongoing manga. Usually, at a Jump Festa, the mangakas and the voice actors of a series show up to answer some fan questions. Although it's unlikely, the panel guests might reveal a teaser for the 7th season of My Hero Academia.

One important detail for the event is that its timings are in Japanese Standard Time. The respective timings of Jump Festa 2024 for all the other regions are given below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 12:10 am Sunday December 17 Central Daylight Time 2:10 am Sunday December 17 Eastern Daylight Time 3:10 am Sunday December 17 Greenwich Mean Time 8:10 am Sunday December 17 Central European Summer Time 9:10 am Sunday December 17 Indian Standard Time 1:40 pm Sunday December 17 Philippine Standard Time 4:10 pm Sunday December 17 Australia Central Standard Time 5:40 pm Sunday December 17

My Hero Academia Red Stage streaming details

Anime fans in Japan can attend the My Hero Academia Red Stage by visiting Jump Festa 2024 in person. However, for the fans in the rest of the world, the event would be streamed on Jump Festa's official website or its YouTube page.

Fortunately for fans outside of Japan, subtitles would be provided throughout the event so that people who are not familiar with the Japanese language can better grasp what's happening at the event.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Red Stage at Jump Festa 2024?

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in My Hero Academia(image source Studio Bones)

As per the schedule provided on Jump Festa's official website, several voice actors from the anime are scheduled to host the My Hero Academia Red Stage. These include Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka), Kenta Miyake (All Might) and Kouki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki). Given that all 5 of the prominent voice actors are present for the event, a Q&A discussion about the 7th season of the anime is likely.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the cast would also talk about the behind-the-scenes story of the anime production. Some additional teasers or information regarding the 4th movie of the franchise, which focuses on the events that took place after the Paranormal Liberation War arc, are likely to be discussed as well.

Jump Festa 2024 is shaping up to be quite a spectacle, as it is set to feature other prominent anime stages, including One Piece, Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Chainsaw Man, and many more.

