Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 confirms October 2025 release and opening theme with new PV

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 is set to premiere in October 2025. The official staff confirmed this news with a new teaser promotional video, released on Friday, August 8, 2025. The short clip also reveals the anime's opening theme song. Furthermore, the staff unveiled a new key visual.Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 is a direct sequel to the previous installment, which aired 26 episodes from April 2018 to September 2018. Produced by Studio GONZO and Makaria, the sequel is based on writer Midori Yuma and illustrator Laruha's eponymous light novel series.Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2's new teaser trailer reveals the October 2025 debut and Nao Toyama's opening themeAccording to the latest promotional video from the official staff, Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 is set to begin airing in October 2025. Details concerning the sequel's full broadcast schedule and the exact release date will be announced later.The new trailer for Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 gives a brief recap of the narrative from the previous season and highlights Aoi Tsubaki's life in the hidden realm, where she opens an eatery called Yugao.The short video also captures Aoi's bond with Oodana, Ginji, and others, who have become an inseparable part of her life. Furthermore, the teaser trailer confirms that Nao Toyama, the voice behind Aoi Tsubaki, will perform the opening theme, Toryanse. Masayoshi Oishi has composed the lyrics and the arrangement of the song.Additionally, the official staff unveiled a new key visual for the fantasy anime. The illustration depicts Aoi, Oodana, Ginji, Oryou, and Kasuga outside the Yugao eatery. Undoubtedly, the visual captures the familiar sentiments from the previous installment.Aoi, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio GONZO and Makaria)Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 will see the previous cast members reprising their roles, with Nao Toyama as Aoi Tsubaki, Katsuyuki Konishi as Oodanna, Shunichi Toki as Ginji, Mitsuki Nakae as Kasuga, Ai Kakuma as Oryou, and others.The staff members for the series are as follows:Joe Yoshizaki as the directorStudio GONZO and Makaria are the animation production studiosTomoko Konparu as the series composer and scriptwriterHidemi Katsura as the character designerYi Nong Cheng as the director of photographySatoshi Motoyama as the sound directorTakuro Iga as the music composer at Flying DogNoriyo Goroki as the art setting artistKakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 will pick up the adaptation from the previous season and explore Aoi Tsubaki's bond with Oodanna and other Ayakashi. The sequel will also explore Aoi managing the eatery at the hidden realm to pay off her grandfather's debt.