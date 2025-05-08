4 best spring 2025 anime sequels (& 4 that are a step back from previous entries)

Spring 2025 anime is bringing in new waves of sequels, where some get the story to a higher level, while others do not meet expectations. With audiences coming back to their favorite shows, all follow-up installments are not as heavy on narrative or emotional impact as their predecessors.

Ad

While some series sustain their momentum through improved writing, polished animation, or richer character development, others come off as unwanted continuations or suffer from tonal shifts that disconnect them from earlier seasons. From long-awaited comebacks to underwhelming returns, this season is a mixed bag for sequel lovers. Here are the 4 best spring 2025 anime sequels—and 4 that are a step back from their previous entries.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Ad

Trending

Apothecary Diaries season 2 and 3 other best spring 2025 anime sequels

1) Apothecary Diaries season 2

Apothecary Diaries (Image via TOHO Animation)

Apothecary Diaries season 2 stands out as one of Spring 2025's best anime sequels. It continues to engage viewers with its complex mix of medical mysteries and court politics. With the second season, the show explores deeper into palace life complexities, bringing in fresh characters and issues challenging Maomao's deductive ability and strength.

Ad

The changing dynamics between Jinshi and Maomao bring tension and understated romance, making the audience emotionally invested. Visually, the anime continues its rich, detailed art style, which enriches the storytelling experience. With its engaging narrative and character development, season 2 solidifies the series' status as a must-watch in the ongoing anime scene.

2) Wind Breaker season 2

Wind Breaker (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 is one of the best Spring 2025 anime sequels by expanding on its solid groundwork with increased intensity and emotional resonance. The KEEL Arc brings powerful new enemies, challenging main protagonist Haruka Sakura and his Bofurin friends to their limits physically and emotionally.

Ad

Studio CloverWorks is back with energetic animation that conveys the raw intensity of street fights, while director Toshifumi Akai and writer Hiroshi Seko keep the series' engaging storyline. The season's themes of loyalty and self-improvement hit close to home, making it a must-see follow-up that takes the series to new heights.

3) To Be Hero X

To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation Co. Ltd.)

To Be Hero X is one of the top spring 2025 anime, thanks to its creative plot and beautiful visuals. In a world where public belief grants superpowers to individuals, the series boasts a unique "Trust Value" system that quantifies the abilities of a hero based on how people perceive them.

Ad

This new approach to heroism is paired with a talented voice cast, such as Mamoru Miyano and Kana Hanazawa, and an energetic soundtrack with music by Hiroyuki Sawano. With its mix of action, comedy, and social commentary, To Be Hero X presents a strong narrative that appeals to modern viewers.

4) Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 is an outstanding sequel this season for broadening its subversive approach to the superhero genre. Picking up on Fighter D's mission to infiltrate the Dragon Keepers to destroy their system of oppression from within, the anime presents a unique view of heroism.

Ad

As one of the spring 2025 anime schedules, it animates a new arc, the Dreamy School Life Arc, bringing fresh layers to the plot. With its returning cast and staff, the anime still has high-quality visuals and storytelling, cementing its status as a must-watch sequel.

Fire Force season 3 and 3 other spring 2025 anime that are a step back from previous entries

1) Fire Force season 3

Ad

Fire Force Season 3 (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3, part of the spring 2025 anime schedule, has generated a divided reaction among fans. As much as the animation remains quality, dividing the season into two halves and airing the second cour in January 2026 has disrupted the pace of storytelling, raising concerns about maintaining fan interest throughout the extended break.

Ad

In addition, production team changes, such as a new series composer, have brought noticeable changes in pacing and tone, which make the continuation less cohesive than in previous seasons. These have all contributed to a less enjoyable experience for viewers who had high hopes for the conclusion of the series.

2) Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary season 2

Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary Season 2 (Image via Lapin Track)

In the spring 2025 anime lineup, Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary season 2 continues its exploration into mundane mysteries. As much as the series is holding up in terms of production quality, others are not as engaged with the slow pace of the narrative and the spotlight given to everyday occurrences.

Ad

The pursuit of ordinariness by the characters usually produces unimpressive storylines, such as solving trivialities like how a friend prepares hot chocolate without getting utensils dirty.

Even though the show has aesthetic appeal, insufficient character development and interesting plot direction cause fans to crave something more exciting. Therefore, the season fails to appeal to viewers in pursuit of a better anime experience.

3) Bye Bye, Earth season 2

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 picks up the story of Belle Lablac in an anthropomorphic animal-dominated world. Although the plot is interesting, the second season is hampered by pacing and character development. The story tries to explore Belle's search for identity, but it cannot flow well, hence making it hard for audiences to connect with.

Ad

Additionally, the quality of animation is not consistent, with some scenes failing to live up to expectations of a sequel. Even with its ambitious concepts, the season fails to consistently provide the emotional resonance or visual coherence that was expected by the fans. Being part of the spring 2025 anime lineup, it fails to replicate the magic that made the original season great.

4) I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level season 2

Ad

Azusa as seen in anime (Image via Teddy)

In the Spring 2025 anime schedule, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level season 2 tries to pick up where its predecessor attempts to continue its light-hearted storyline but fails to capture the magic of the original. The season sees new characters and creative direction changes, with Studio Teddy handling animation and Kunihisa Sugishima becoming director. Unfortunately, these changes have resulted in a clear drop in the quality of storytelling.

Ad

The episodes also tend to feel disconnected from each other, with quick introductions of characters and little significant development, so it is hard for the viewers to connect with the growing cast. The humor, which was previously a highlight, now tends to be repetitive, and the pacing problems make the viewing experience worse.

Final thoughts

Spring 2025 anime sequels reflect both the strengths and the weaknesses of carrying on popular franchises. Series like Apothecary Diaries season 2 and Wind Breaker season 2 elevate the original material with better writing, emotional resonance, and high production quality.

Ad

Others, like Fire Force season 3 and Bye Bye, Earth season 2, falter with broken pacing, tonal inconsistencies, and weak development. This contrast illustrates how challenging it is to sustain pace throughout the seasons. As audiences go back to these universes, few of them actually deliver development, with others just extending the length without compelling development.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More