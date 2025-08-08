Gachiakuta anime takes over India with Crunchyroll's latest campaign

On Friday, August 8, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about their Gachiakuta anime marketing in India with an expansive, multi-city campaign. The campaign features a massive 3D display, Transit Wraps, and Gritty Visuals rolled out in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

As anime fans would know, Crunchyroll has been steadily growing its presence in India by making anime more accessible and visible to fans across the country. The platform has not only dropped its prices in India, but also made regional language dubs available for people from different parts of the country.

Crunchyroll's Gachiakuta anime campaign rolls out in India

3D OOH installation at Garuda Mall in Bengaluru (Image via Crunchyroll)

On Friday, August 8, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime that they were leading the charge in anime marketing in India with an expansive, multi-city campaign for its action-packed new series, Gachiakuta.

The platform was using bold, gritty visuals for its campaign, hoping to capture fans' attention across metros and taking anime from the screens to the streets. The campaign's visual anchor is a dynamic 3D OOH installation at Garuda Mall in Bengaluru. As evident from the outdoor media video, the installation looks interesting and manages to immerse passersby fans into Gachiakuta's chaotic, trash-laden world.

Metro Train Wraps across the country (Image via Crunchyroll)

Besides Bengaluru, Crunchyroll has also rolled out full-scale transit advertisements across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai. These include BEST Buses and metro train wraps, Chennai Bus Stop wrap, and other outdoor media advertisements.

As explained by Crunchyroll, these wraps and station takeovers have been strategically planned to reach millions of daily commuters, turning public transport into larger-than-life canvases for Gachiakuta’s gritty aesthetic.

BEST bus wraps as seen in Mumbai (Image via Crunchyroll)

With such campaigns, Crunchyroll is aiming to bring anime into everyday spaces, ensuring it resonates with a wider audience beyond the traditional platforms used for the medium. Given Crunchyroll's efforts at making anime more visible, fans can expect them to launch similar large-scale campaigns in the future as well.

What is Gachiakuta anime about?

The Gachiakuta anime follows the story of Rudo, a young outcast falsely accused of murdering his foster father, Regto. As part of this, he was exiled to the wasteland known as The Pit. There, after surviving his descent into the new world, Rudo is forced to face off against monstrous Trash Beasts while navigating through the brutal world, hoping for a way to return to his home and challenge the power structure that discarded him.

