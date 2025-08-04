  • home icon
Gachiakuta anime's English dub for Semiu has fans' hearts aflutter

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 04, 2025 23:30 GMT
Semiu as seen in the Gachiakuta anime series (Image via Bones Film)
Semiu as seen in the Gachiakuta anime series (Image via Bones Film)

In the Gachiakuta episode 4, fans were introduced to Semiu, the receptionist at the Cleaners headquarters. While Japanese dub fans were not very vocal about it, English dub fans were highly impressed with the quality of voice acting for her role.

Kenneisha Thompson, the English voice actor for Semiu Grier, received high praise from the series' fans for her spot-on portrayal and impressive performance. The fandom has been very vocal about their opinions on the voice acting across various social media platforms.

Semiu's English dub receives high praise from the Gachiakuta fandom

As mentioned, in Gachiakuta episode 4, titled Cleaner HQ, Semiu Grier was introduced into the series. As the episode's English dub aired, fans loved how perfectly her voice acting was done and how accurately it conveyed the character's personality.

The English voice for Semiu was provided by American voice actress Kenneisha Thompson, who works for FUNimation Entertainment and Crunchyroll. She has previously voiced characters in other popular titles like Solo Leveling, The Apothecary Diaries, Fruits Basket, Black Clover, and One Piece.

With Gachiakuta becoming one of the rising top anime today, all eyes are on the series. Receiving high praise from anime fans speaks volumes about the voice acting. Semiu is a confident, professional character with an organized and straightforward personality. Kenneisha brought her character to life perfectly, especially during her introduction.

While most fans praised the voice acting, they also took the opportunity to mention how stunning Semiu's character looked, particularly in relation to manga accuracy.

Fans' reaction to the English dub voice acting of Semiu

The Gachiakuta fandom has been going in unison about how they absolutely love Kenneisha Thompson's voice acting for Semiu's character. The positive attitude is clearly visible, as fans didn't hesitate to share their opinions through various social media posts and comments.

"The voice is so fitting…who are you lovely english va for semiu", exclaimed the post's author
"So I need to watch this immediately!", added a fan
"I close my eyes listening to this and yeah", added another
"Everyday i cry because i don't sound like this", added a third fan

Although these were just a few comments from the Gachiakuta fandom, many more echo the same sentiment. Since the previous episode was simply an introduction to the character, fans can look forward to seeing more of her as the series progresses.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

