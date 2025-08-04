Gachiakuta anime's English dub for Semiu has fans' hearts aflutter

In the Gachiakuta episode 4, fans were introduced to Semiu, the receptionist at the Cleaners headquarters. While Japanese dub fans were not very vocal about it, English dub fans were highly impressed with the quality of voice acting for her role.Kenneisha Thompson, the English voice actor for Semiu Grier, received high praise from the series' fans for her spot-on portrayal and impressive performance. The fandom has been very vocal about their opinions on the voice acting across various social media platforms.Semiu's English dub receives high praise from the Gachiakuta fandomAs mentioned, in Gachiakuta episode 4, titled Cleaner HQ, Semiu Grier was introduced into the series. As the episode's English dub aired, fans loved how perfectly her voice acting was done and how accurately it conveyed the character's personality.The English voice for Semiu was provided by American voice actress Kenneisha Thompson, who works for FUNimation Entertainment and Crunchyroll. She has previously voiced characters in other popular titles like Solo Leveling, The Apothecary Diaries, Fruits Basket, Black Clover, and One Piece.With Gachiakuta becoming one of the rising top anime today, all eyes are on the series. Receiving high praise from anime fans speaks volumes about the voice acting. Semiu is a confident, professional character with an organized and straightforward personality. Kenneisha brought her character to life perfectly, especially during her introduction.While most fans praised the voice acting, they also took the opportunity to mention how stunning Semiu's character looked, particularly in relation to manga accuracy.Fans' reaction to the English dub voice acting of SemiuThe Gachiakuta fandom has been going in unison about how they absolutely love Kenneisha Thompson's voice acting for Semiu's character. The positive attitude is clearly visible, as fans didn't hesitate to share their opinions through various social media posts and comments.&quot;The voice is so fitting…who are you lovely english va for semiu&quot;, exclaimed the post's author&quot;So I need to watch this immediately!&quot;, added a fan&quot;I close my eyes listening to this and yeah&quot;, added another&quot;Everyday i cry because i don't sound like this&quot;, added a third fanAlthough these were just a few comments from the Gachiakuta fandom, many more echo the same sentiment. Since the previous episode was simply an introduction to the character, fans can look forward to seeing more of her as the series progresses.Also read:&quot;This IS tuff&quot;: Demon Slayers can't get enough of this lore-accurate Inosuke cosplayTakopi's Original Sin finale has fans declaring it as &quot;definitely an Anime Of The Year contender&quot;The latest One Piece color spread has fired up the Wings of the Pirate King debate in an unexpected direction