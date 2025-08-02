Takopi's Original Sin finale has fans declaring it as "definitely an Anime Of The Year contender"

The new Takopi's Original Sin anime by Studio Enishiya has certainly been a dark horse for the summer 2025 anime season. The series was short, spanning just six episodes, with its finale airing on August 1, 2025. Nevertheless, since its pilot episode, fans have been in high praise for the anime.Fans have enjoyed the show, with the finale episode leaving them with a satisfying taste. The summer 2025 anime season had much expectations from new titles such as Lord of Mysteries, The Summer Hikaru Died, and Gachiakuta. However, no one anticipated Takopi's Original Sin to become one of the many shining names of this season.Takopi's Original Sin finale left fans with a satisfying endingThe Takopi's Original Sin anime has been a dark horse of the summer 2025 anime season ever since its premiere episode was aired. From a unique animation style to a compelling storyline, the series has won the hearts of several fans, and the season finale was just the icing on the cake for them.Adapted from the eponymous Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Taizan 5 and published under Shueisha, the dystopian-horror science-fiction anime series featured the story of Shizuka Kuze, Marina Kirarazaka, Naoki Azuma, and Takopi, a Happian alien from the Happy Planet who resembles an octopus.The finale was an emotional rollercoaster, conveying several thematic messages and tying up the series' narrative. Furthermore, the final message left by Takopi, &quot;None of you are alone anymore,&quot; sealed the deal for making the series a perfect hit.The finale was so emotional and touching that fans even went as far as to claim it as a definite Anime of the Year contender for the upcoming awards. While it is yet to be seen whether it makes it to the nominations, the anime itself has won over many hearts and will be remembered by many.Fans' reaction to the Takopi's Original Sin season finale episodeAs mentioned earlier, the fandom has been praising the new summer 2025 anime series in unison. While the series has grabbed many fans' attention throughout its airing, the finale was something that left everyone emotional and satisfied. Fans' opinion on the series finale is evident from their reactions on several social media posts and comments.&quot;Honestly, a great message to end a tragic story. Despite both characters suffering at home they can see each other's pain and help one another instead of inflicting more,&quot; said one fan.&quot;Not surprised, it had no hype nothing but just swept everyone off their feet, it was comforting and painful,&quot; added a second fan.&quot;Last episode absolutely destroyed me… 10/10 anime. I was actually happy it was only 6 episodes because I couldn’t take any more pain lmao,&quot; claimed a third.&quot;I would never have even considered this being in my favorites of the year before it aired but here it is, one of the best anime I’ve watched in my life,&quot; claimed a fourth impressed fan.Final thoughtsTakopi's Original Sin is truly a hidden gem of the summer 2025 anime season, with a storyline conveying both emotional and traumatic experiences, and a finale that wraps it all up perfectly. Furthermore, the storyline has a unique tone to it that sets it apart from all the other new titles that came out alongside it.Also Read:The latest One Piece color spread has fired up the Wings of the Pirate King debate in an unexpected directionYoru manages a feat in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 that even Makima never couldKuma's punch in One Piece episode 1137 leaves fans divided