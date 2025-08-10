This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime confirms October 2025 release date and opening theme with new trailer

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime unveiled the main trailer, confirming the series' October 2, 2025, debut date, and Yoshino's opening theme, nie (Sacrifice). Hinako's voice actor, Reina Ueda, is set to perform the show's ending theme, Lily. The staff has also unveiled a visual.

Produced by Studio Lings, This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime serves as an adaptation of the Yuri manga series, written and illustrated by Sai Naekawa. ASCI Media's Dengeki Maoh magazine has been serializing the manga since August 2020. The company has released 10 tankobon volumes so far.

This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime's trailer reveals the October 2, 2025, release date and opening theme song

According to the main trailer, This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime will air on AT-X every Thursday at 10:30 pm JST from October 2, 2025. Tokyo MX will also broadcast the episodes at 11:30 pm JST on the same date. Furthermore, the anime will be available on Sun TV, BS Nippon TV, and Ehime Asahi TV at different times.

The main promotional video for the This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime begins with the mermaid Shiori asking Hinako about whether humans have their prime time to be eaten. The short video teases Hinako's story, including her past and present. Additionally, the clip shows Miku caring for Hinako, as well as Hinako in tears.

Hinako, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Lings)

Furthermore, the trailer reveals and previews the opening theme song, Nie (Sacrifice), performed by Yoshino. Additionally, the official staff revealed that Reina Ueda, the voice behind Hinako, will perform the ending theme, Lily. The staff also unveiled a new visual for the This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime, featuring Shiori, Hinako, and Miku.

This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime stars:

Reina Ueda as Hinako Yaotose

Fairouz Ali as Miko Yashiro

Yui Ishikawa as Shiori Omi

More cast members will be announced in the future. Yusuke Suzuki is directing the series at Studio Lings, with Naoyuki Kuzuya listed as the general director. Mitsutaka Hirota is the script writer, while Nozomi Ikuyama is the character designer. Keiji Inai is the show's music composer, while Ryosuke Naya is the sound director.

To commemorate the show's airing, AT-X will broadcast a special program on September 25, 2025, at 10 pm JST, where Reina Ueda will tour Ehime, the series' setting. The program will feature the real-life locations used in the series. Another special show will be streamed on Pony Canyon's YouTube channel on September 28, 2025, featuring the main cast.

A brief synopsis of This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime

Shiori, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Lings)

Based on the original manga, the anime follows the story of Hinako, a young girl who lives alone in a town. Hinako possesses a delicious body, which attracts many monsters. One day, she meets Shiori, a mermaid girl. Shiori seeks to protect Hinako until she matures, so that she can devour her someday.

