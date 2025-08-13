I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 12 AM JST. In episode 6, Lloyd’s group discovers a lab where a pastor created human chimeras, including a lamia girl they save and name Lami. Her clues point to the pastor being a high-ranking bishop. While Albert plans to protect the Pope during the Great Advent Festival, Bishop Anastasia leaks the plan to the pastor.Gaining new powers, he prepares to strike, while Lloyd quietly readies his own counterplan, setting the stage for an inevitable clash. So the next episode will focus on the Great Advent Festival and unfold the main showdown between the pastor’s group and Lloyd’s faction.I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 release date, time, and countdownLloyd and co inside the lab (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)As previously stated, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7, titled &quot;The Great Advent Festival,&quot; is scheduled for release in Japan on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can watch the English-subtitled episode earlier on Wednesday, August 20, at varying times.The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeWednesday, August 208:00 AMCentral Daylight TimeWednesday, August 2010:00 AMEastern Daylight TimeWednesday, August 2011:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, August 203:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeWednesday, August 205:00 AMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, August 208:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, August 2011:00 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeThursday, August 2112:30 AMWhere to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7?I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 will air across several TV platforms in Japan, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day, at 1:30 AM JST, followed by other TV networks that will air the episode at later dates.Japanese fans can also stream the next episode of this Summer 2025 series on online platforms like d Anime Store, ABEMA, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international fans, Crunchyroll is streaming this sequel, offering worldwide accessibility.A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6Lami, the lamia chimera (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6, titled &quot;Escher’s Will,&quot; opens with a flashback to before Babylon regained consciousness. Since a pastor had injured Babylon, the Assassin’s Guild was wary of Escher, who is also from the church. Still, she helped heal him.In the present, Lloyd’s group discovers that the priest’s hideout is a lab where humans were experimented on to create chimeras. Lloyd explains that this &quot;synthesis&quot; is rooted in alchemy, not sorcery. They wonder about the priest’s motives. Lloyd finds his choice to modify his own body interesting. Suddenly, a lamia chimera attacks.Lloyd orders Crow to capture her alive, suspecting she may still retain her humanity. Escher tries to calm her, but is struck. Just then, Saria’s piano plays out. Escher joins in with her singing. The music calms the lamia. It seems that their music had also helped her keep her sanity and avoid the pastor’s mental control before.Albert later joins them. The girl, now named Lami, developed amnesia from the experiments, but recalls that the pastor hates the gods. She gives them his gold rosary. Lloyd gives her the lab’s research data, hoping it might help her restore her body to human someday.Lloyd in this episode (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)Meanwhile, Escher decides to start singing again and join Saria for the Great Advent Festival recital. Albert suggests canceling the event, fearing the enemy, who despises gods and hymns, might target the Pope. Sylpha notes the gold rosary is unusual, as only the Pope and eleven bishops can carry one.Babylon adds that the pastor’s ability to use divine sorcery without a ritual suggests he is one of them or posing as one. Albert predicts the church won’t cancel the festival, so Sylpha proposes separating the Pope from the bishops for monitoring under the guise of security.At the central church, Albert’s message to the Pope is intercepted by Bishop Anastasia, who is revealed to be working with the pastor. She informs him of Albert’s plan to split the groups. In a hidden lab beneath the main church, the pastor consumes the remains of Civil War and gains the Neuron Blight’s powers. He begins to suspect that he may have overlooked an unexpected obstacle (Lloyd). But he thinks that nothing can stop their plans at this point. Meanwhile, Lloyd tells Saria something, which she finds surprising. It seems he has his own plans. Episode 6 closes with both Lloyd and the pastor ready to set their schemes in motion.What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7? (speculative)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 will see Lloyd and the pastor come face-to-face (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 is set to see the Great Advent Festival unfold. With the focus on the main event, the next episode is going to intensify tension and action. The fight against the mysterious pastor's side and Lloyd's group is certain to get started.With the major battle playing out, Lloyd and the pastor are also likely to cross paths again. Fans can expect their showdown to begin as well in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7.