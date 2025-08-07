I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 5 sees the end of Babylon's battle with the mysterious pastor who uses divine sorcery. Babylon loses, and is left gravely injured, and Lloyd rescues and revives him through healing magic and Escher’s song.The group investigates the church. Their suspicion that the inner garden holds something sinister is proven right as they find a hidden underground lab filled with eerie experiments. Escher joins the group to confront her fears to help uncover the truth. With that, the next episode is anticipated to escalate the tension and see what Lloyd and co finds inside this lab that’s likely connected to the mysterious pastor.I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and countdownThe mysterious pastor (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)As stated, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6, titled Escher’s Will, is scheduled for release in Japan on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can catch the English-subtitled episode earlier on Wednesday, August 13, at varying times.The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeWednesday, August 138:00 AMCentral Daylight TimeWednesday, August 1310:00 AMEastern Daylight TimeWednesday, August 1311:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, August 133:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeWednesday, August 135:00 AMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, August 138:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, August 1311:00 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeThursday, August 1412:30 AMWhere to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6?I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 will air on several Japanese TV platforms, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day, at 1:30 am JST. Various other TV networks will air the episode at later dates.Japanese viewers can also stream the sequel’s next episode on online platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international audiences, this Summer 2025 anime’s episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll, which offers access to viewers worldwide.A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5Babylon fights the mysterious pastor(Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6, titled The Church’s Secret, opens with the mysterious pastor stabbing Babylon through the heart. The pastor underestimates Babylon. He's caught off guard when Babylon attacks from behind. Babylon’s body is incredibly flexible, which allowed him to dodge the pastor's fatal blow and also created an opening for counterattack.He hits back hard, but the pastor’s tough body causes Babylon to end up hurting his own self. Still, he pushes past his limits to buy time for Escher to escape. The pastor then reveals his favorite divine sorcery spell, Luxa, summoning multiple &quot;Unholy Excalibur&quot; swords. Intrigued by Babylon’s unique body, he wonders where to strike to kill him for good.Meanwhile, Escher reaches the Adventurer’s Guild with the wounded priest. Recalling Babylon’s warning not to reveal too much, she lies about their situation. She also realizes that help wouldn’t change anything against such a powerful foe. But once she drops off the priest, worry about Babylon overtakes her. She runs back to help him, even though she doesn’t know how to.That’s when Lloyd finds her. She unknowingly asks for his help, but before she can stop him, Lloyd is already gone. He finds Babylon impaled by many Luxa swords. At the same time, Babylon enters a dreamlike state in the clouds, and meets someone there, likely Jade. He also sees Civil War there, hinting that this could be afterlife.Lloyd in episode 5 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)Suddenly, he hears Escher’s singing, which guides him back. He wakes up three days later at Lordost Castle, recovering with Escher’s purifying song. Lloyd had brought him there, assigned Tao to guard the church, relocated the church people to safety, and alerted both Prince Albert and the Adventurer’s Guild. He and Jihreil spent over ten hours using healing magic to save Babylon.From Babylon’s account, Lloyd concludes that purification spells didn’t work on the pastor because he truly believes his actions are just. That makes him a particularly dangerous foe. To dig deeper, they question Escher and the Father and begin to suspect something hidden in the church’s inner garden.Katarina from the Adventurer’s Guild informs them that the church authorities have been notified about the mysterious pastor. But they want proof before acting since divine sorcery is involved, and it could be considered a serious allegation against the faithful.Later, Crow discovers a secret basement beneath the inner garden that gives off an eerie presence. Lloyd and others head in to investigate. Escher also decides to join them to face and overcome her fear and regain her ability to sing . Episode 5 ends on a tense cliffhanger as they uncover a disturbing underground lab filled with grotesque experiments.What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6? (speculative)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 will show Lloyd' investigaging the lab (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)With tensions rising, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 sets the stage for intensifying mysteries and tension as Lloyd and the others uncover the hidden laboratory that's likely linked to the mysterious pastor. This discovery could finally give them the solid proof they need and may also reveal a connection between the pastor and divine sorcery.The next episode may explore whether they'll face new threats inside the lab. I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 6 may also tease the pastor's next move and possibly shed light on his true intentions.