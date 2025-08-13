Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50: Suho's plan against Itarim begins as Yoohno and Miho join the fray

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50, released in South Korea on Thursday, August 14, 2025, sees Suho embracing his grandfather’s instinct to protect others. He has decided to fight without restraint and cuts down a group of prison escapees and orders Beru to uncover who’s behind the chaos.He also intends to unite humanity, Hunters, monarch descendants, villains, and even monsters, against Itarim. His first move is to revive the convicts he just killed to bolster his forces. Meanwhile, Yoonho and his daughter Miho are caught in the middle of the mayhem during a family trip and join the fight.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50: Suho embraces his path as his plan against Itarim is revealedSuho faces the convicts in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 opens with a flashback to Suho’s childhood, when he was spending time with his grandfather. Curious about the scars on his body, Suho asks where they came from. His grandfather calls them his &quot;medals,&quot; earned from saving people in countless situations. Young Suho can’t understand why he’d go so far for others, but his grandfather says it was simply instinct.In the present, Suho seems to share that same instinct as he faces a group of prison escapees armed with star fragments. In the middle of the fight, he sees the ghost of Minsung. Minsung accuses him of not truly having the resolve to kill, even after changing his &quot;job.&quot;The taunt works; Suho cuts through the escapees without hesitation. Minsung is impressed at how quickly Suho has changed, but questions whether killing was necessary, doubting whether he could have simply subdued them instead. To him, Suho now also seems like a &quot;monster.&quot;After the battle, Suho orders Beru to consume the corpses and uncover who orchestrated the attack and why the convicts targeted civilians instead of just escaping. Beru hesitantly asks if Suho is alright and whether it’s wise to fight without concealing his identity.Suho answers that he came here to save people. Right now, they should be focusing on preparing for the real threat, Itarim, rather than wasting time on internal conflicts among awakened humans. Such distractions, he says, will only slow down Jinwoo. Suho declares he’s ready to fight openly, unite humanity, and prepare them to face their true enemy.In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50, Suho sets his sights on gathering every force capable of standing against Itarim, whether they’re the remaining descendants of the monarchs, Hunters, villains, or even monsters. To him, the method doesn’t matter as long as the goal is achieved.Yoonho and Miho join the fray in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Beru is almost thrilled at the idea of Suho putting the entire world under his control, but Suho clarifies that he aims to make them allies, not subordinates. The first step toward that goal is dealing with the villains, the escaped convicts. Knowing he’ll need numbers to match them, Suho refuses to hold back. Without hesitation, he revives the very escapees he just killed, adding them to his forces.Meanwhile, elsewhere, a car barrels into a group of convicts. The passengers turn out to be Yoonho and his daughter, Miho. They had been on a family trip when they stumbled into the chaos. Miho sees it as lucky timing, giving them the chance to jump into action.Yoonho, however, is eager to finish things quickly so they can get back to their trip. The chapter closes with the father-daughter duo joining the fight against the escapees.To concludeSolo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 continues season 2 with intensity. The chapter is packed with action and escalating stakes as Suho’s plans against Itarim are revealed. The chaos builds further as Yoonho and Miho also enter the fight.Also read:Demon Slayer Infinity Castle fights will surpass all previous ones in not just importance, but also emotional valueDandadan chapter 206: Release date and timeVinland Saga manga ending review