Dandadan season 2 episode 7: Jiji manages to suppress Evil Eye while Okarun begins training under Turbo Granny

Released on Friday, August 15, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 7 sees Momo endure an embarrassing &quot;maid&quot; shift serving friends, including Okarun. Meanwhile, Jiji's training to repress the Evil Eye shows promise. But an accident triggers the yokai. He targets Momo, but her quick thinking and luck save her and turn Jiji back.The next day, Okarun seeks combat training. Turbo Granny agrees to train him and improve his strength so he can face the Evil Eye. She takes him to the school's music room. Aira also joins. There, they face six ghosts of musicians.Dandadan season 2 episode 7: Momo and Okarun’s bond deepens as Jiji momentarily manages to repress Evil EyeMomo and Okarun in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 7, titled Feeling Kinda Gloomy, adapts chapters 54 through most of 57 of the manga. It opens with Momo stuck in an awkward position, working as a &quot;maid&quot; and having to serve Mi, Muko, and Okarun. Mi and Muko tease her nonstop, while Okarun tries to ease the tension and encourage her. They even end up doing a &quot;Moe Moe Tri Beam&quot; heart pose for a keepsake photo.Afterward, Okarun offers to wait for her shift to end, but Momo tells him to head home. Still, she secretly hopes he stayed. Momo is pleasantly surprised when he comes running to walk her home. Okarun instinctively reaches for her hand but pulls back immediately. However, Momo grabs it anyway, using the cold as an excuse.Meanwhile, Jiji is progressing fast under Seiko's training. She decides to test his ability to hold back the Evil Eye without outside help. Although Jiji is unsure, Seiko has faith in him. When a drop of room-temperature soy sauce touches his hand, the yokai begins to take over, but Jiji successfully suppresses it.Okarun and Momo in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)It's a good sign. Though he's not ready for cold temperatures yet, Seiko thinks that at this rate, he could soon return to his normal life. Just then, Momo and Okarun return. Dandadan season 2 episode 7 sees Jiji and Aira run to greet them, but bump into each other. Aira's cold boba tea spills on Jiji, triggering the Evil Eye. Though everyone splashes him with water immediately, the yokai reacts faster.He summons his cursed house and pulls Momo inside, strategically keeping her arm (and the hot water she's holding) outside. Okarun and Seiko try to intervene, but nothing works. The yokai starts choking Momo, but suddenly, she spits the hot water she'd been holding in her mouth on him. She was about to drink it earlier, but the Evil Eye broke free. Luckily, she hadn't swallowed it yet, and now it saved the day.Dandadan season 2 episode 7: Okarun’s training under Turbo Granny begins as they encounter the music room tulpasIn Dandadan season 2 episode 7, Jiji comes back to his senses to find his hand still choking Momo. He's visibly upset by what the Evil Eye nearly made him do. While neither Momo nor Seiko blames him, he still feels guilty, considering that Seiko was also injured. Aira later apologizes to Momo for not being careful enough. Momo brushes it off, but Aira promises to be more cautious.The next day, Okarun visits Mr. Mantis Shrimp/Peeney to ask if he can become his apprentice and learn hand-to-hand combat. Peeney refuses, insisting that violence is wrong. Okarun is determined to keep trying. When he returns home, Seiko notices a subtle tension between him and Jiji.The Evil Eye breaks free (Image via Science SARU)Later, Manjiro warns Seiko that they need a permanent solution for this situation. He thinks next time, they might not be so lucky and suggests going through with Jiji's exorcism. Living alongside a violent yokai like the Evil Eye is peculiar anyway. Meanwhile, a determined Okarun practices throwing punches. Turbo Granny questions his sudden motivation.Okarun is furious at the Evil Eye for targeting Momo and seeks revenge. Turbo Granny points out that simple punches won't be enough to help against such a dangerous opponent. Seeing Okarun is so weak despite having her powers, she offers to train him and leads him to the school. Aira also joins in. Turbo Granny takes them to the music room.She plays a single piano note, telling Okarun to jump in sync with it. This is his battle rhythm. Then she plays a faster, two-note beat, representing the Evil Eye's rhythm. She explains that battle skill comes down to how many times one can switch actions in a single &quot;beat.&quot;Okarun, Aira, and Turbo Granny as they face the tulpas (Image via Science SARU)Okarun is a two-switch fighter, while Aira (with Acro-Silky's powers) and the Evil Eye in his base form are four-switch. With the cursed house, the Evil Eye becomes a ten-switch. Amid her explanation, Dandadan season 2 episode 7 sees the piano playing on its own. A loud orchestral sound also rings in.Turbo Granny says that &quot;they&quot; have arrived. Six ghostly figures of musicians appear. They're furious over the &quot;filthy notes&quot; Turbo Granny just played. Episode 7 ends on a tense note as Okarun, Aira, and Turbo Granny face these music room tulpas.Final thoughtsJiji after Momo releases him from Evil Eye's control (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 7 opens on a lighter note, focusing on Okarun and Momo's romance. At the same time, Jiji shows hopeful progress in keeping the Evil Eye under control. However, things escalate soon as the Evil Eye breaks free.They manage to somehow save the day, but the incident makes it clear that they can't just let things be. Okarun begins training with Turbo Granny, determined to grow stronger, and faces new supernatural foes.