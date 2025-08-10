Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 review: Tension intensifies as Production I.G gives Isao a well-timed spotlight

Premiered on Saturday, August 9, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 keeps the momentum intense with another thrilling installment packed with action. Production I.G continues to give Naoya Matsumoto’s manga a faithful yet elevated adaptation in the animated medium. With consistent direction and pacing, episode 4 builds further tension as Kaiju No. 9 defeats and consumes Chief Isao Shinomiya and claims his Kaiju No. 2 Numbers Weapon.The episode shines a significant spotlight on Isao while building anticipation around No. 9’s threat. It perfectly balances heavy action with emotion and character moments, making for another standout entry that's highly intense but an entertaining watch.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 review: Production I.G’s perfect direction heightens anticipation with Isao’s death and No. 9’s power-upKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 summaryIsao vs. Kaiju No. 9 unfolds (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4, titled The Man Called Isao Shinomiya, covers the rest of chapter 48 until chapter 52 of the manga. It picks up with Kafka defeating the Kaiju No. 9 variant he had been fighting. With both versions of No. 9 down, cheers from the command center erupt as victory seems in sight. Chief Shinomiya commends Kafka, Kikoru, and Narumi for their work.Yet, Narumi senses something is wrong. His instincts prove correct when the control center detects another Kaiju signal. The dying No. 9 that Kafka had defeated mutters that although it failed to obtain No. 8, it will still achieve its other objective. Kafka realizes the main body of No. 9 is somewhere else entirely.At the command center, No. 9 emerges from an analyst’s body. Chief Isao Shinomiya moves to confront it. Its real target becomes clear, the Kaiju No. 2 Numbers Weapon in his possession. Kafka, Narumi, and Kikoru rush toward the control center soon as they understand what’s truly going on. Isao orders an evacuation while he faces Kaiju No. 9.Kaiju No. 9 appears to claim Isao and No. 2 (Image via Production I.G)He believed that they had prepared for any threat, but No. 9 has evolved far beyond their expectations. Based on prior reports, its fortitude should be 8.5, giving Isao the advantage. But in actuality, No. 9 overpowers him with ease, proving it is far stronger than anticipated. But Isao won’t go down without a fight. He knows he can’t retreat since No. 9 can track his location.He unleashes the full might of his Kaiju Weapon. Unfortunately, even at maximum power, the regenerating No. 9 is more than he can handle alone. It seems almost eager to push him to his limits to test the might of No. 2. As the fight drags on, Isao realizes he’s gotten much weaker than he was at his peak. Without regenerative abilities, his injuries quickly sap his strength.Regardless, he pushes past his limit, knowing full well that this could mean he will never fight again. But his priority right now is eliminating this threat and leaving the future in the hands of the next generation. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 sees Isao unleash two of No. 2’s primary burst attacks at once. He even manages to expose No. 9’s core.Kaiju No. 9 after taking over Isao's body (Image via Production I.G)However, No. 9 had already prepared for this very attack. Although damaged, it survives. With a weakened Isao, it consumes him and merges with his body. When Kafka, Narumi, and Kikoru arrive, they realize that No. 9 has fused with Isao and claimed No. 2’s powers. All three of them attack it, unwilling to accept the truth.Meanwhile, No. 9 prepares to escape, as it suffers from post-fusion rejection. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 ends on a tense cliffhanger as the Kaiju faces both Narumi and Kafka at once, while their combined power now seems weaker than the powered-up No. 9.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 reviewKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 keeps the high intensity in another action-packed and thrilling installment. Production I.G offers a faithful adaptation yet again. The narrative stays true to the manga while maintaining a perfect pacing and energy.Episode 4 doesn’t just highlight the intensity of action but also makes significant story advancement, especially with the developments surrounding Isao Shinomiya and Kaiju No. 9.After the spotlight had been on Kafka, Narumi, and Kikoru in earlier episodes, Isao takes center stage this time. His big moment comes right before he’s removed from the storyline. But his battle with No. 9 raises the stakes considerably. The threat around No. 9 evolves at an alarming rate following this fight.Kafka in episode 4 (Image via Production I.G)Now powerful enough to anticipate Kaiju No. 8’s attacks, stop them, and even block both Kafka and Narumi at once, No. 9 has become more dangerous than ever. The addition of No. 2’s powers only amplifies No. 9's strength. These developments perfectly set up the narrative for the upcoming fights, which are sure to be even more intense.The clash between Isao and No. 9 in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 also has an underlying emotional weight to it, as the biggest Kaiju threat claims the Kaiju defence force chief. Isao’s backstory and his unwavering dedication to protecting humanity also add to the emotional weight.This installment balances action and storytelling with impressive precision. The narrative is fast-paced and only builds momentum. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 keeps viewers hooked throughout, as each development increases anticipation for what comes next.Kafka and Narumi in this episode (Image via Production I.G)The episode also delivers on the production front. The animation in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 remains consistently impressive. Sequences are well-made that elevate the tension and excitement. The battle between Isao and No. 9 is definitely the highlight. It’s executed with dynamic choreography.No. 9’s menace is conveyed effectively, while Isao is given a commanding presence through seamless animation direction. The sound and music further play a vital role as well. The voice acting is well-delivered. The sound design and music composition heighten the tension. All these elements perfectly blend together to create a gripping viewing experience from start to end.Final thoughtsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 makes for a great continuation that perfectly advances the plot, delivers on action, and deepens character moments, all while keeping the audience eager for the next chapter, making for a high-intensity and exciting entry.Also read:Dandadan season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and moreSolo Leveling Ragnarok chapters 48 and 49: Season 2 returns with Sung Suho meeting Tielle as more familiar characters reappearSolo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50: Release date and time, where to read, and more