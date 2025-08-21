I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Episode 7 reveals a startling truth that Pope Guitane is the mysterious pastor. Chaos erupts as chimeras flood the festival.Guitane captures King Saloum and Albert, exposing his rebellion against God. Just as he moves to kill them, Lloyd arrives, teleports everyone to safety, and faces Guitane. With the grand reveals and escalating situation, the next episode will focus on Lloyd’s fight against Guitane.I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 release date, time, and countdownLloyd as he faces Guitane (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)As stated above, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8, titled &quot;Invasion,&quot; is scheduled for release on Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can watch the English-subtitled episode earlier on Wednesday, August 27, at varying times.The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeWednesday, August 278:00 AMCentral Daylight TimeWednesday, August 2710:00 AMEastern Daylight TimeWednesday, August 2711:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, August 273:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeWednesday, August 275:00 AMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, August 278:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, August 2711:00 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeThursday, August 2812:30 AMWhere to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8?I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 will air across several Japanese TV platforms, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day, at 1:30 AM JST. Other TV networks will air the episode at later dates.Japanese viewers can also stream the next episode of this sequel on online platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international audiences, Crunchyroll is streaming this Summer 2025 series, offering worldwide accessibility.A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 will see Guitane the Pope vs. Lloyd unfold (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7, titled &quot;The Great Advent Festival,&quot; opens on the day of the festival as Sylpha and others are tasked with protecting the twelve Bishops. The Bishops split up to visit different churches. While some oppose the idea, Pope Guitane trusts Albert’s plans. Their real objective is to find the traitor among them. Sylpha is assigned to guard Bishop Anastasia, the very traitor.Meanwhile, King Saloum and Albert meet the Pope. Apparently, the King and Guitane are old acquaintances. Albert believes splitting the Bishops from Guitane will shield him from assassination, though his uneasiness remains since their foe, the mysterious pastor, can alter his body into weapons and disguise his appearance. Sylpha worries about the worst-case scenario, if Anastasia is the pastor or his ally.A flashback shows Anastasia had already confiscated Sylpha’s sword, citing the no-weapons rule at the festival. Sylpha recognizes her immense strength and her closeness to the Pope. Anastasia also notes how sharp Sylpha is and how she’s been restricted. But Anastasia thinks that none of it will matter with their foolproof plan.Guitane as he captures Albert and the King (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)Right then, an earthquake shakes the church, and a dragon-like chimera monster appears from underground. Pope Guitane suddenly declares that the gates of hell are opening. A flashback reveals his past, when he was chosen as Pope. The young Guitane resembles the mysterious pastor. Bestowed with the divine sorcery Luma Maxima, he passed the ritual flawlessly, showing no malice despite his &quot;tragic&quot; past.Yet, hidden deep inside, a darkness beyond even God’s perception had already taken root. In the present, countless chimeras begin pouring into the town. Albert realizes too late that they protected the wrong target; the real target was King Saloum, God’s follower. Guitane captures both the King and Albert, sneering at divine silence despite his chaos.When the King recalls Guitane’s sketch resembling what his child might’ve looked like if he were alive, Guitane moves to kill him and the entire royal family. At the perfect moment, Lloyd arrives. He teleports everyone to safety, leaving only Jihreil, Guitane, and himself behind. Guitane can sense Lloyd’s power and thinks he’s nothing short of a God.He believes killing Lloyd, someone commanding an angel, may help him reach his goal. The seventh prince realizes only he can confront this foe and assigns Jihreil and Grim to hold off the chimeras. Guitane prepares to strike Jihreil, God’s messenger, but Lloyd unleashes a barrage of attacks, forcing him on the defensive. The episode ends with Lloyd pinning Guitane down, telling him just how much of a disaster he’s created.What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8? (speculative)Lloyd as he attacks Guitane (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)With the shocking reveal that Pope Guitane is actually the mysterious pastor, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 is expected to center on Lloyd’s confrontation with him. The upcoming episode will likely show how Lloyd plans to subdue such a formidable foe, while his allies may be left to handle Guitane’s underlings, including Bishop Anastasia and the unleashed chimeras.At the same time, the series has dropped clear hints that King Saloum and Guitane share a past connection. I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 could shed more light on that history and revealAlso read:Hunter X Hunter fans gain new life after Togashi's latest post10 ongoing anime whose final arc should be moviesSolo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51: Sung Suho confronts Tielle's controlled Kang Taeshik as Dongsoo’s connection to Itarim is implied