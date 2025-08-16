The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: Yoshiki attempts to eliminate the Hikaru Impostor as this deepens their unusual bond

Released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 sees some dramatic developments as Yoshiki spends a day with Hikaru’s impostor, hiding his true intentions. After enjoying time together, Yoshiki suddenly stabs him, knowing it wouldn’t kill the creature but hoping to end things. Instead, the impostor reveals its true form and struggles with the idea of humanity.It admits that Yoshiki gave it a sense of belonging for the first time. To assure him, the being even rips half of its body and gives it to Yoshiki. In the end, he ends up accepting the impostor yet again.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: Yoshiki takes out the impostor on an outingYoshiki takes the impostor to watch a movie in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7, titled Determination, starts with Yoshiki thinking about the event with Hikaru’s impostor and Asako. The next morning, when he shows up to walk Hikaru to school, the impostor cautiously asks if Yoshiki is upset about what happened with Asako. He also brings up the recital scheduled for later that day. Instead of heading to school, Yoshiki unexpectedly suggests they skip class.At school, Yuki greets Asako, who seems distracted and doesn’t hear her right away. Both notice Yoshiki and Hikaru are still missing. Meanwhile, Yoshiki and Hikaru ride a train. Hikaru seems uneasy about ditching school, but Yoshiki is calm. He takes Hikaru to see his favorite movie.The story briefly cuts to the recital. Asako worries over their absence. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 suddenly shifts to the night after the incident with Asako. In his room, alone, Yoshiki apologizes to his parents and Kaoru while gazing at a family photo.Yoshiki and the impostor in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 (Image via CygamesPictures)In the present, the impostor keeps wondering if Yoshiki is secretly mad at him, while their class’s recital ends up going surprisingly well. Yoshiki and Hikaru, on the other hand, enjoy their day together, even after the movie.Yoshiki suddenly calls his mother during their outing. He thanks her and also tells her to pass along a message to his father to take care. He then hangs up abruptly before any further explanation. Afterward, Hikaru admits he enjoys spending time with Yoshiki. The impostor also suggests they visit the ocean someday. Yoshiki agrees, but his demeanor hints that something is off about him.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: Yoshiki attempts to murder the impostorThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 then takes a sudden turn as Yoshiki brings Hikaru to his house to hang out. The two watch their class’s choir video together, but while the impostor is invested in it, Yoshiki quietly pulls a knife from his bag and stabs him.For a moment, both are stunned, the impostor struggles to register what happened, while Yoshiki gets confirmation of what he had suspected, that a simple stab won’t kill the being posing as his best friend.As Hikaru’s impostor’s true form begins leaking from his left eye, Yoshiki admits he always knew it wouldn’t die so easily. He only wanted its last memories to be happy, and now asks the impostor to kill him instead.Yoshiki, after he stabs Hikaru's impostor (Image via CygamesPictures)The impostor is torn. It doesn’t want to refuse Yoshiki’s request. But it also wonders if this is what Yoshiki truly wants. While struggling to decide what to do, it realizes a crucial detail that separates it from humans. Death is insignificant to the impostor, but humans are afraid of it. This very gap is what keeps the impostor from truly becoming human.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 then sees the impostor tear apart half of its main body, though it visibly hurts it. The being then shrinks the part down and hands it to Yoshiki, saying that in this weakened state, it can no longer kill easily. Yoshiki can’t understand why it would go so far for him. The impostor admits that while it once thought about killing him, Yoshiki’s acceptance made it feel a sense of belonging for the first time.Yoshiki and the impostor (Image via CygamesPictures)Over time, Yoshiki became someone very important to it. Yoshiki also realizes that they come from different worlds, and he can’t expect it to view life the way humans do. Despite knowing he’s being foolish, he accepts half of the being, and in a way, accepts the impostor all over again.But now, he also understands that whatever this entity is, it doesn’t belong here. So Yoshiki suggests they research and uncover the impostor’s true nature. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 ends as a strange distortion forms as soon as Yoshiki suggests this. The impostor’s real body seems to creep closer to Yoshiki inside that distortion, closing the episode on an unsettling cliffhanger.Final thoughtsHikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 deepens the fragile yet complex bond between Yoshiki and the Hikaru impostor. Yoshiki’s attempt to kill it, driven by guilt over the impostor’s actions, feels very human. But the impostor's unexpected decision to tear away half of its own body for Yoshiki reveals just how much their connection has evolved.Then, Yoshiki's decision to uncover the being's true origin intensifies the intrigue. The distorted imagery that closes the episode creates a further sense of unease around their already unsettling relationship.