Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51: Sung Suho confronts Tielle's controlled Kang Taeshik as Dongsoo’s connection to Itarim is implied

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51, released in South Korea on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, sees Miho and Yoonho containing the hundreds of escaped convicts. Association Hunters are overwhelmed by the stardust-enhanced criminals, but Suho does some damage control in the end. When Kang Taeshik, now powered up with a star fragment, takes down many of his shadows, Suho pinpoints the location of the prison break mastermind. Suho forces the fleeing Dongsuk to reveal that the star fragments came from his brother, Dongsoo, hinting that he’s likely the one connected to the Itarim Apostle. Meanwhile, Tielle controls Taeshik to test Suho. Dongsuk is struck down, while Suho’s fight against Tielle-controlled Taeshik begins.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51: Suho finds Dongsuk while Tielle enters the fray through TaeshikSuho, Yoonho, and Miho in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 kicks off with Miho and Yoonho battling against the escaped convicts. With nearly 500 prisoners on the loose, the father-daughter duo realizes it’ll take time to bring them all down. Miho mentions that the three S-Rank Hunters and Hunter Association Chairman Woo Jinchul will arrive within 10 minutes.She also informs Yoonho that Sung Suho, the wanted &quot;criminal&quot; suspected of distributing stardust, may be in the area. Yoonho feels like the name rings a bell, but decides that saving civilians takes priority. As they’re about to continue taking down convicts, they spot shadowy, humanoid figures (Suho’s shadows) in the area.Meanwhile, Association Hunters are being slaughtered by stardust-enhanced convicts. A Hunter tries to save his fellow comrade, a female Hunter, but is struck down. Just as the last surviving female Hunter is about to get attacked, Suho appears and resurrects the fallen Hunter as his shadow, who then saves his friend.Suho confronts Dongsuk in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)He grants the fallen Hunter strength to protect her and commands him to take down the convicts with renewed strength. After the convicts are wiped out, he adds them to his shadow army. Beru is delighted as his &quot;Young Monarch’s&quot; forces continue to grow.Suho doesn’t add the Hunter’s shadow to his arsenal and allows him to have his farewell moment with his friend, considering that the shadow will disappear within a day. Beru notes how Suho has a soft side when he’s not fighting villains.Just then, Suho suddenly senses a large portion of his shadows being wiped out. Beru suspects that they’ve finally stumbled upon the mastermind behind the prison break, and he’s right. Kang Taeshik, now powered by a star fragment, is shown cutting through Suho’s shadows while trying to escape with Dongsuk.Suho, as he finds Dongsuk and Taeshik (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 sees Suho enter the scene. He recognizes Dongsuk and demands to know if he has ties to the Itarim Apostle. Dongsuk thinks Suho’s physical attributes are low as a summoning-type Hunter, and they can take him down when he doesn't have his summons. He stalls, claiming he knows about Itarim Apostle while hinting at Taeshik to strike.But Suho dodges Taeshik’s attack with ease and directly pins down Dongsuk. Once he confirms Dongsuk has no connection to Itarim, Suho presses him for answers, how he acquired the star fragments, and why he attacked the town. Dongsuk tries to intimidate him by bringing up his brother, S-Rank awakened Hwang Dongsoo, but Suho doesn’t flinch and strikes him before he can finish his threat.In pain, Dongsuk finally admits it was Dongsoo who originally obtained the star fragments, and he’s not connected. As for the town attack, he reveals there was no true purpose behind it; it was done purely for his amusement. That answer enrages Suho more than anything. Suho is unable to comprehend why Dongsuk would harm innocent people for such a meaningless reason.Suho faces Tielle again via Taeshik (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51, Taeshik realizes just how dangerous Suho is and considers abandoning Dongsuk to escape. However, Tielle’s voice cuts in. Since Taeshik is powered by a star fragment, Tielle can manipulate him. Wanting to test Suho’s current strength before the S-Rank Hunters arrive, Tielle forces Taeshik into action and strikes Suho. The young Monarch dodges in time, but Dongsuk ends up caught in the attack and is cut down. Beru alerts Suho that he can sense the aura of the Itarim Apostle from Taeshik. Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 closes with Suho acknowledging that this outcome suits him, as he’s been waiting for a chance to have a &quot;talk&quot; with the apostle.Final thoughtsSolo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 finally hands Suho a solid lead on the Itarim Apostle, with the story hinting that Hwang Dongsoo may be tied to the Apostle and is the one behind the spread of star fragments. This clue marks a big step forward in Suho’s investigation.At the same time, Miho and Yoonho’s involvement adds to the complexity of the situation. With Suho now squaring off against Taeshik and the Itarim Apostle once again, and the arrival of the S-Rank Hunters just around the corner, the tension is only set to rise from here.