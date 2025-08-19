Dandadan chapter 207: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 207 will be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 206, released in Japan after a week’s break on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, sees Jiji and the Evil Eye using their rapid-switch form against Enenra. Though Enenra infiltrates Jiji’s body, he eventually manages to force the smoke yokai out with the Evil Gun.Realizing his attacks delay Enenra’s dispersal, Jiji presses the advantage. The Evil Eye takes over, furious at the yokai for disrespecting Seiko, and pummels Enenra out of the castle. The chapter ends with Jiji rescuing an injured Seiko. As Jiji defeats Enenra, the upcoming chapter is poised to shine the spotlight on Momo and Vamola’s fight against the chameleon-faced alien and the phantom thieves.Dandadan chapter 207 release date, time, and countdownJiji and Evil Eye take down Enenra with their new form (Image via Science SARU)As stated above, Dandadan chapter 207 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Due to timezone differences, most international readers can enjoy the chapter earlier, on Monday, August 25, 2025, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan chapter 207 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time zonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeMonday, August 258:00 AMEastern Standard TimeMonday, August 2511:00 AMBritish Summer TimeMonday, August 254:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeMonday, August 255:00 PMIndian Standard TimeMonday, August 258:30 PMPhilippine Standard TimeMonday, August 2511:00 PMAustralia Central Daylight TimeTuesday, August 261:30 AMWhere to read Dandadan chapter 207?Dandadan chapter 207 will be released on different digital platforms, such as Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. The MANGA Plus and Viz Media websites provide free access to the chapter, though note that they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.For full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or the Shonen Jump+ site. However, Shonen Jump+ only offers the original Japanese version of the manga, accessible either through a point system or a subscription.A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 206Jiji defeats Enenra (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan chapter 206, titled Jiji and the Evil Eye, kicks off with Jiji using his new &quot;fused&quot; form against Enenra. The smoke yokai is stunned at the idea of a human and yokai merging, but Jiji clarifies it’s not a true fusion; the two are simply switching at extreme speed, a trick they devised so they could still play Momotaro Dentetsu together.Having finally figured out a way to hit the smoke yokai, Jiji moves in for the attack, but his slip in revealing the truth about his form quickly backfires. Enenra shifts into smoke. Jiji inhales him before realizing what he just did. He soon begins coughing and realizes that Enenra has entered his body. He tries to weaken Enenra by hitting the smoke in the room with Evil Gun, but it’s useless.Enenra explains he only uses smoke as a vessel, so Jiji’s attack can’t touch his real body. To make matters worse, Jiji’s Evil Gun is weaker in this form. To blow off the smoke completely, he’d need the stronger version of his attack from his human state, something Enenra has no intention of allowing. Instead, the yokai plans to rematerialize inside Jiji and burst his body from within.The Evil Eye avenges Seiko (Image via Science SARU)At that moment, Jiji recalls Seiko’s advice. If he can properly channel his chi, no obstacle can block his shot. Clinging to that lesson, he aims the Evil Gun at himself, forcing Enenra out of his lungs, then closes his mouth and nose to stop the yokai from re-entering. Before Enenra can disperse again, Jiji hits him with another Evil Gun.He has also realized that each shot delays the yokai’s ability to revert into smoke. Just then, the Evil Eye takes over. The yokai was touched when Seiko chose to make him family instead of exorcising him, so the Evil Eye refuses to tolerate anyone who disrespects her.Now that Enenra is unable to disperse, he unleashes a relentless barrage of blows, sending the smoke yokai flying out of the castle. With the enemy defeated, Jiji picks Seiko up to take her to safety. He knows that had she been at full strength, a yokai like Enenra would’ve been no match for his awesome mentor.What to expect in Dandadan chapter 207? (speculative)Jiji and the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARUWith the fight against Enenra reaching a close, Dandadan chapter 207 is set to turn the spotlight toward Momo and Vamola. The focus in the next chapter will likely be on their clash with the chameleon-faced alien and the phantom thieves.The curses on Momo and the others are still in play, and time is running short, so tension will remain high, and the story will only push the action even further.